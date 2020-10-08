AUDC seems to have found a niche market that, at least in the short-term, is benefiting from the success of Microsoft Teams.

Excellent free-cash-flow generation in Q2, combined with a stock offering in June, leaves the company with an estimated $5+/share in cash with very little debt.

The stock of Israeli based Audio Codes (AUDC) got slammed after it released its Q2 EPS report on July 28, down around 10%, despite the fact that the report was considered to be a strong $0.06/share beat on the bottom-line. But drop was likely due to the strong run-up in the stock price prior to the release as opposed to any fundamental business development. The other big trading day was on June 2, when the company made a 2.6 million share offering @ $35/share. Both events coincided with big down move on significant increases in the average daily trading volume (see below). Net-net, the stock is down 25%+ below its recent high and appears to be undervalued.

Share Issuance

The first event mentioned above was the 2.6 million share public offering on June 2 when the stock was ~$35. The offering came with a 30-day option for the underwriter to purchase up to an additional 390,000 shares. In the Q2 report (see below) the company said it raised $85.4 million - net of expenses - from the public offering. All things being equal, that averages out to an estimated $32.84/share, which is not far from where the shares are currently trading.

Q2 Earnings Report

As mentioned in the bullets, the Q2 EPS Report was a strong beat:

Quarterly revenue was $53.5 million - up 8.8% yoy.

Gross margins were 66.7%.

Net income was $0.21/share - up 31% yoy.

At the end of the quarter, cash and cash equivalents were $170.4 million, compared with $72.4 million at the end of Q1. The difference between the cash at the end of the quarters is $98 million, which is (big picture) roughly equivalent to the $85.4 million in proceeds from the stock offering plus the $10.7 million in net cash from operating activities generated in Q2.

The $170.4 million in net cash at the end of Q2 equates to an estimated $5.40/share based on the 31.554 million average number of outstanding shares at the end of Q2. The company has negligible long-term debt but does have $20.35 million in accrued severance pay.

Shabtai Adlersberg, President and CEO of AudioCodes, said:

We are pleased to report strong financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Work-from-home has become the new normal in recent months and UCaaS and Collaboration have taken center stage in the transition of many enterprises to a digital workplace. As a result, we experienced good business momentum across most of the market segments we participate in, most notably in the UCaaS and the Contact Center market segments.

Specifically, Adlersberg attributed the strong quarter to:

Increased activity and demand for Microsoft Teams (MSFT): "Revenue related to the MS Teams ecosystem grew more than 300% from the year-ago quarter, reaching a level of above $10 million. In addition, newly created opportunities related to MS Teams have doubled year over year in the second quarter."

Progress in the Voice.AI business: "We saw continued progress in the introduction of Meeting Insights, a productivity enhancement software tool for group collaboration. In the voice.ai gateway ("VAIG") business we saw an increase in opportunities relating to adding voice and telephony channels to virtual agents and enterprise intelligent assistants, a rapidly growing use these days."

Going Forward

Whether a company uses Microsoft Teams, Cisco (CSCO) WebEx, Slack (WORK), Google (GOOG) chat, or Zoom (ZM), video conferencing is obviously now a core technology to enable and facilitate the massive work-from-home movement as a result of the global pandemic. This is a strong tailwind for AudioCodes because its products help companies that previously relied on public switched telephone networks ("PSTN") transition to an all-IP solution that facilitates video conferencing and access to cloud services, among other services like reliability improvement.

In the simplest case, AudioCodes provides customer premises equipment - or CPE - that enables a company with analog phones to access an IP service provider in order to utilize an all-IP voice network to deliver unified communications with no interruption to its existing analog phone installations:

In a more general and resilient implementation, AudioCodes has CPE's that can support dual WANs and 3G/4G backup. This architecture means the voice network can continue operating even if/when there is a problem with the data connection:

This is a common configuration for many SMB's (small and medium sized businesses) and larger enterprises. And once an SMB/enterprise has access to IP services, that's when AudioCodes can begin supporting customer needs for Microsoft Teams (AUDC has been working with Microsoft for over 15 years), accessing the cloud via Azure or Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, and other services. Software support has high margins, one reason AUDC's free-cash-flow generation is improving.

Note that Microsoft Teams has seen tremendous growth. ComputerWeekly.com reported a higher growth rate than Zoom:

Mis-steps such as issues with Zoom's recent end-to-end encryption contributed to Microsoft Teams catching up with the previously flying Zoom which, while growing the fastest in the first month of the surge in remote work, by the week beginning 4 May was caught and subsequently passed by Teams.

At the service provider end, AUDC's high performance CPE devices deliver seamless, versatile, and reliable on-premises connectivity to cloud services and SIP trunks (session-initiation-protocol) for business customers. These CPEs can support multiple physical and wireless WAN technologies and can integrate with 3rd party software-based network solutions such as SD-WAN (software-defined wide area networks). As my recent article on Fortinet reported, SD-WANs are a fast growing market (see Fortinet: Leading Cybersecurity Provider Benefiting From Growing SD-WAN Market).

Valuation

AudioCodes pays a semi-annual dividend which was raised a penny in August and is currently $0.14/share or $0.28 on an annual basis. That equates to a 0.8% yield, but in my opinion should not be considered as part of the investment thesis because the success or failure of this investment opportunity will rely on the earnings and capital appreciation.

The company trades at TTM P/E=124x. However, if the company is able to duplicate Q2's EPS performance over the next three quarters - with the addition share count due to the June offering - let alone grow above that rate, the annual EPS would be $0.84/share, which corresponds to a forward P/E=38x, still a quite rich valuation.

However, on the Q2 conference call, CEO Shabtai Adlersberg said:

Finally, I'll come to our guidance. So in terms of revenues ... we reiterate our guidance from the beginning of the year, and see no reason to change it. We feel fully confident in achieving it. As you mentioned you know the current range is targeting between 214 to 222. As regards to earnings, in second quarter 2020, we were able to meaningfully beat original plan and the analyst consensus. For the rest of 2020, we believe that we will see similar patterns of revenue and operating expenses and thus we are confident in our ability to continue to grow earnings. As a result, we now update on earnings guidance and increasing earnings range from 109, 115 cents to 118 to 124 cents.

That's a bullish update and basically a $0.09/share increase in the full-year earnings guidance (despite the increased share count due to the June offering). At the midpoint of guidance ($1.21/share), the forward P/E=26x. Given the growth rate, that seems attractive.

Summary & Conclusion

AudioCodes is on a roll, and a good deal of its success can be traced back to a flurry of Microsoft Teams support announcements: enhancements for Video Rooms solutions, adoption of Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams by Australian company Enablis, and announcing Live for Microsoft Teams support back in March. Software is becoming a bigger part of the business, and it's a higher margin endeavor.

With an estimated $5.40/share in cash, very little debt, and a leading position in a niche business that has a big work-from-home video-conferencing tailwind, I think AudioCodes is undervalued. I'm not the only one. Last month, analyst Gregory Burns at Sidoti put a BUY on AudioCodes with a $38 price-target - up 18% from Tuesday $32 closing price.

Yet with all the political and economic uncertainty, the market could be in for a sharp sell-off any time now. As a result, I'd look for a better entry point: under $30.

