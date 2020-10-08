Globally, Micron is fighting headwinds with Huawei and enterprise but they are set to turn around in two quarters.

Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) earnings report from last week was a lot to take in, especially with many of the rumors calling for missing the quarter or a worse FQ1 guide than it gave. Micron has problems, but they aren't internal execution problems. They are global problems facing the industry. Moreover, these untimely global issues make it look like the company has internal issues when you get to the company's FQ1 guide. Micron has decided to push ahead with the long term in mind even though it sets up for a weaker near term.

When it becomes a lot to take in, it's easy to get caught up in just one financial metric or just one memory price type. Micron is not a straightforward analysis, and many tend to cherry pick just one line on an earnings report and point to their thesis or vice versa. This is why it's essential to look at the holistic view of what's going on internally with Micron and what's going on outside of its control.

Local Health

The company reported a healthy FQ4 and end to its FY2020. The market was leery heading into the report as CFO David Zinsner issued a tepid "back-end loaded quarter" comment during a technology conference in August. The market and my readers saw it as code for "it's possible we're going to miss the quarter." That didn't materialize as the company reported $6.06B in revenue vs. some skeptics thinking it would be $5.5B. And by skeptics, I mean one analyst in particular. The company pulled off the outperformance

The pricing of DRAM is a critical factor in understanding a piece of the company's workings. A lot of us follow contract pricing and spot pricing. Spot pricing, however, is dead and doesn't give us a valid look into Micron's pricing mix. Even Trendforce agrees as it contends it's more about the inventory of suppliers and buyers than the spot market. Contract pricing also is a level separated from Micron's actual average selling prices. Therefore, it's critical to base estimates of Micron's internal health both now and in the future on its ability to separate itself from the pricing market. This can be done by looking at the company's execution on the cost-saving front (node transitions) and the high-value front (insulation).

Over the last several months, I've been keeping track of pricing from several sources and comparing them for my Tech Cache subscribers. With Micron's latest divulgence of DRAM pricing using a quarter-to-quarter comparison, I've been able to understand how insulated the company is from the large movements in the spot and contract markets. In this latest earnings report, we see the company's DRAM ASPs were down low-single-digits.

(Source: Micron's FQ4 2020 Earnings Presentation)

Considering the quarter came in above consensus with ASPs down slightly, the quarter's strength was in bit shipments, which were up around 24%-26% quarter over quarter. Could this be due to Huawei stockpiling? Yes, it very much can, and I'll get into this more later.

For now, let's take a broader look at how DRAM pricing has trended over this year and how Micron stacks up.

Source January February March April May June July August YTD Server DRAM 2.83% 5.96% 5.02% 17.97% 0.00% 0.00% -6.36% -7.46% 13.76% PC DRAM 1.07% 1.41% 2.08% 11.90% 0.61% 0.00% -5.44% 0.00% 10.21% DXI ('spot') 12.58% 0.41% 7.60% -6.69% -14.92% -4.85% -5.74% -2.10% -24.69% Micron ASPs 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% -1.10% -1.10% -1.10% 2.50%

(Sources: BusinessKorea, DRAMeXchange, Micron's Earnings Presentations)

These percentages represent changes from the prior month. Notice how spot pricing is down more than 24% for the year while contract pricing is up between 10% and 14% in the same period. Meanwhile, Micron hasn't seen the same volatility in its pricing and remains up 2.5% on the year.

This insulation of pricing proves spot's rapid movements do not sway Micron, nor is it thrown heavily one way or the other by contract. Instead, the company's pricing is insulated by a large factor and points toward its continued execution in high-value solutions. There's a barrier between these solutions and commodity chips selling for market prices.

The other side of this is cost savings. The company does this by ramping newer technology nodes. This year, it has done well with its 1z node and is on the verge of its 1α node ramping.

In DRAM, we are leading the industry in 1z nanometer production mix, and this node was a significant contributor to our fiscal fourth quarter sales. We are making good progress on our next-generation 1-alpha node, which remains on track for introduction in fiscal 2021.

Cost savings is related to pricing because if pricing moves down in the amounts Micron has seen, cost reductions mitigate the effects. On the other hand, if pricing moves up, it becomes a dual tailwind. It's weathering this rapidly-changing memory environment well as costs for DRAM are expected to be in great shape as the fiscal year moves on. Zinsner responded to an analyst with this kind of color on DRAM cost-downs:

I would say on 2021, this mid single-digit cost decline includes the impacts of mix. So if you strip that out, we would actually be quite a bit above the mid single-digit figure and more in line with kind of the numbers we are trying to drive. So I think we are in very good shape on the cost side for FY’21. It just -- it starts out a little rough just because we have got to ramp these newer products, but for the year, it should be really good. And once we really hit our stride on 1-alpha, we are really bullish about the cost reductions there.

Jumping to the NAND side of the business, the company remains on track for its replacement gate node to be making a large impact on NAND production. Later in FY'21, its second generation replacement gate will see the better cost-downs.

We are also making good progress on our second-generation RG node, which we expect to introduce into volume production during fiscal 2021. This industry-leading technology will be broadly deployed across our product portfolio and drive NAND cost reduction later in fiscal 2021 and into fiscal 2022.

This transition also will bring down the company's inventory, which remains at elevated levels compared to the 110 days management would like to see it. Days of inventory has gone up slightly from 131 to 134 quarter-over-quarter at the end of FQ4. NAND is a major reason for elevated inventories and has been this way for several quarters to usher the transition of replacement gate while still supplying its customers. But an increase in raw materials also is to blame during this season of supply chain uncertainty due to COVID-19.

Furthermore, the company reached its goal of 80% of NAND bits in high-valued solutions ahead of schedule. Its focus now turns to improving the profitability within that 80% to create an even better, more high margin mix.

It's clear Micron is executing as a leader in its space and getting the most out of its product portfolio. The work toward higher density nodes and more scalable technology is keeping Micron competitive and maintaining market share. Internally, the health of the company is firing on all cylinders while inventory remains under control.

Global Health

Outside the walls of the C-suite, the geopolitical battle rages on. The US, under the Trump Administration, has continually set its sights on China. This has created a need to mitigate tariff expenses as well as deal with customer blacklists. Micron has been battling a tariff landscape not friendly to its multi-national production and customer structure. The CFO admitted as much even as recent as this earnings report when looking at FY'20:

...we had a lot of COVID mitigation expenses running over time in different areas and tariffs went higher than we expected.

This pushed against the cost improvements I outlined in the preceding section. Micron's tailwinds and execution are being challenged in the geopolitical environment. And this has now led to Micron's biggest one-time revenue impact over the last two years: losing Huawei.

After Sept. 15, Micron no longer could sell to Huawei. Considering Huawei was roughly a 10% (slightly lower) customer of Micron, this could easily attribute $500M out of the quarter, bringing guidance back to $5.7B. This would have given FQ1 a small quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue after accounting for a 13-week to 13-week normalized quarter. The loss of Huawei was the biggest factor in the company's downward guidance, including the 27.5% expected gross margins. With $500M less in DRAM to sell to a customer, this increases the NAND portion of revenue and weakens gross margins.

Now, if Micron is granted a license to sell "some" of its products to the company, it may bring revenues up on the quarter. But I'm not expecting all or even half of the lost revenue to return this quarter. First, it's not likely Micron gets to sell all of its typical products to Huawei as Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD) were granted a license but only for some of their products. Secondly, Huawei ordered as much as it could ahead of the ban to keep production alive until it can qualify other parts, likely to the tune of six months of inventory. In this case, Huawei's inventory levels are well above normal and don't require restocking yet. Perhaps $200M, but probably less, may come back in the quarter if Micron is granted a license in the next two weeks. Otherwise, don't count on this.

However, just the news of a license may allow the market to see this as a bullish indicator. The optics alone may be enough to help the stock even though the revenues realized from a license may not be as material as the original loss.

Put the Huawei news alongside the pandemic uncertainty for enterprise, and the combination is causing softness in pricing. Micron expects softness in DRAM and NAND pricing to continue into the first half of its fiscal year and has accounted for this in the guide. Add that it expects NAND revenue to be a higher mix of total revenue, and it's easy to see why gross margins will suffer.

The Two Areas Creating A Weak First Half... But

But, it's the combination of the two health checks - the culmination of tailwinds and headwinds - which gave way to the weak guide (read: the headwinds are larger than the tailwinds). Rest assured, though, after the weak quarter and likely not-so-impressive second fiscal quarter to come, the second half will see the tailwinds become more meaningful and the headwinds jump ship to the tailwind team. This is the key, you see, the current headwinds will actually not just disappear, but most will turn around and become tailwinds on top of the current tailwinds becoming more meaningful.

Starting with Huawei, Micron says it can mitigate the loss of its large customer by the end of FQ2:

...as we shift from Huawei toward those other customers, it will take us some time. It will have impact in FQ1, as I noted earlier. It will have less impact in FQ2, but by end of FQ2 and beyond, we will be able to make up for any loss on the Huawei front with other smartphone manufacturers assuming that we don’t get licensed to Huawei in this timeframe.

Micron expects other phone manufacturers to meaningfully fill the void Huawei will leave on the overall mobile handset market. It also doesn't take into account any licenses being issued over this period. This creates a can-only-go-up-from-here outlook, and this headwind will taper off in the first half of FY'21. This headwind can turn into a tailwind if restrictions change in the future or if licenses are approved.

The second combination is the internal execution of node transitions has capex requirements. A lot of this capex is needed upfront to bring yields up to benefit the company in the latter half of the fiscal year. This means free cash flow will suffer in the short term.

These investments will skew our CapEx spending toward the first two quarters of the fiscal year. As a result, we expect capital spending to outpace our operating cash flow in FQ1 and FQ2.

But once this capex has been spent, not only does the second half of fiscal '21 have less capex spending (a relief to cash flow immediately), but the upfront spend will translate to bit growth and cost-downs, increasing margins. This is a double tailwind after the first half of the fiscal year - free cash flow will benefit from both sides.

Finally, COVID-19 has caused a lumpy season for Micron in the middle of a memory recovery, and it's hard to go more than a quarter out in predicting demand. As we move toward economic recovery, the visibility needed for cloud providers, IT providers, enterprise giants, and small businesses will increase, allowing investments to be made with more advanced and predictable timing. As conditions improve, more investments will be made, driving demand higher across all verticals. This will drive higher pricing, and the cost improvement investments in the next two quarters will be met with a 180-degree difference in market conditions causing two headwinds to turn into two tailwinds.

A Dual Tailwind Creating A Strong Second Half

Micron's recovery has been long overdue, but it finally looks like the time is coming where all the conditions will come together at the exact right time. With the overhang of Huawei out of the way, investments in some of the greatest cost-saving nodes within grasp (second generation RG NAND), and the demand picture brightening (read: pricing), Micron will be entering an environment which will put local tailwinds with global tailwinds.

This is why the stock did not crater and remains cratered following the report. The guide was weak relative to the just reported quarter, but the global market outlook finally looks to be lining up with the company's initiatives locally. The market is looking out six months on Micron and is pricing in a recovery of the economy and the global factors contributing to demand turning around. Amazon (AMZN) is a shining example of why the cloud will remain strong while enterprise digests the IT response to COVID-19.

The further Micron heads toward FQ3 (April-June 2021) the more the market will price in the recovery. With a forward-looking market, we are at hand to see a bottom in the share price and restart the ascension that was cut short before COVID-19 hit in March. Its eye is on the prize in the second half of its fiscal year.

