Boeing's (BA) stock has struggled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now the company is saying that demand for its planes may be impacted for the next decade. If that's the case, then current consensus revenue and earnings estimates may be too high.

Additionally, some traders are now betting that Boeing stock declines in the weeks ahead, with no upside from its current price of $165 on Oct. 8. Meanwhile, the technical chart also suggests that the stock is likely to struggle. You can track all of my articles on Seeking Alpha on this Google spreadsheet.

Weak Growth Outlook

Analysts see Boeing losing about $9.65 a share in 2020, which is down from a peak of $16.00 per share in 2018. Analysts estimate that earnings recover in 2021 to $3.93 and then $7.61 in 2022. Meanwhile, revenues are expected to rise to $81.7 billion and $88.2 billion in 2021 and 2022, respectively, from $61.2 billion in 2020.

However, those estimates may prove to be too high, especially if the company expects the coronavirus' impact to last for several years. To this point, Boeing's earnings estimates are unchanged since the company issued its weaker than expected long-term forecast. It likely means that earnings and revenue forecasts will have to be reduced over time to account for this changing demand.

Bear Spread

This weak outlook could be why some traders see little to no upside from the stock's current price. On Oct. 8, the January 15 $70.00 calls and puts saw their open interest levels rise by about 10,000 contracts apiece. The data shows that the calls were sold for approximately $17.70, while the puts were bought for about $23.00. It means a trader is betting that the stock is below $165 by the time the expiration date comes in the middle of January.

Technical Charts

Boeing's technical chart also appears to be very weak, as the stock struggles at an essential level of support around $165. Should the stock fall below support, it's likely it declines to around a price of $145, and a significant risk it declines to as low as $127. Additionally, the relative strength index has been trending lower since June and is a sign of bullish momentum. However, should the stock manage to hold support at $165, it could climb to around $185.

The most significant risks around Boeing is a great deal of uncertainty. The company could see a meaningful hit to its revenue and earnings growth due to the devastated airline industry. It appears that the airlines are unlikely to receive another round of relief from the federal government. Additionally, the sector is likely to see a significant shift in how people travel as a result of the coronavirus, and that may mean the airlines themselves get smaller.

With so much uncertainty out there, it's no wonder some traders see the stock falling from its current prices.

