When the rumors hit the market that Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) was considering an acquisition of GRAIL (GRAL), Illumina lost around $20 billion in market cap within a week. A big part of reason for the poor market reaction to the news was that many investors became worried that the dilution associated with the deal could create a potential income statement conflict because of the incentive structure (Illumina is required to pay royalties linked to certain product sales over the first 12 years). Also, analysts became a little confused on how to value the combined company because the complexity of the acquisition ruined many investor's existing valuation models for Illumina. Last, but not least, the opportunity GRAIL is chasing is relatively early stage, and there is a great deal of uncertainty about how long it will take for GRAIL to become accretive to Illumina. However, I believe the dip in Illumina's stock represents a opportunity to buy the company because the long term opportunity that GRAIL is chasing over the next 10 to 15 years is a massive opportunity.

Introduction To GRAIL

The idea of GRAIL started as the Holy GRAIL of being able to detect cancer in its very early stages when the cancer can be more easily treated. When cancer is treated in its early stages, the chances of a person living longer than 5 years is far higher than a person who has cancer detected in the late stages where the odds of surviving over five years are much lower.

Source: GRAIL

Grail has an extremely interesting history as a it was a company that was spun out of Illumina four years ago as a high risk-high reward idea. Illumina discovered the idea of determining whether a person has cancer by testing blood samples almost by accident. Over four years ago, Illumina had a clinical program developing tests for Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) and in the midst of processing blood samples for the mother, abnormalities were found in the mother's DNA, along with the normal fetal DNA. Illumina reported the results to a doctor and in all of the cases observed where abnormalities happened, it was eventually discovered that the mother actually did have cancer while being unaware of the cancer. For several years following the discovery that cancer signals could be detected in blood, Illumina worked internally on discovering whether early stage cancer screening tests using blood was even viable. One major problem that Illumina ran into was that it was unknown at the time whether there was going to be enough of an indication in the blood to detect early stage cancer reliably. It was also unclear whether only certain types of cancer could be detected and finding out would require a lot of investment to answer those questions with no guarantee of success.

Eventually, Illumina management decided that because early stage cancer screening using blood was so very risky to pursue that it was better off to spin out the idea of early stage cancer detection in the form of a moonshot company called GRAIL, which almost immediately found investors in tech luminaries Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos who both led a $100 million funding round. By spinning GRAIL out, Illumina was able to diversify the risk of GRAIL possibly failing to other investors, while Illumina could then pursue its core business without its stock being weighed down by GRAIL.

Why Have Grail and Illumina Decided To Rejoin?

GRAIL management believes that by joining forces with Illumina again that GRAIL's products will achieve scale faster. Instead of early stage cancer screening tests possibly taking decades to scale, Illumina has the tools that can vastly speed up the process of bringing GRAIL's technology to the market. Upon the closing of the deal, GRAIL will have access to Illumina's clinical labs, global scale and influence. Illumina has the advantages of having a international footprint and expertise in market access, regulatory knowledge, government affairs, manufacturing and clinical labs that will help accelerate GRAIL's ability to gain penetration with their products in multiple markets around the world.

Illumina has a global commercial organization, support and sales team with 6,600 customers in 115 countries. Illumina also owns a total of three clinical labs with two located in the USA and another clinical lab located in the UK to support Genomics England and the NHS. Illumina labs are certified and accredited labs that are staffed with board certified pathologists, medical geneticists, genetic counselors, and PhD scientists, which is the type of expertise that GRAIL needs to make their early cancer detection dream a reality.

Illumina management, on the other hand, has decided that they wanted to bring GRAIL back into the fold for several reasons. Currently, Illumina is in the process of a multi-year clinical transformation as Illumina management believes the next phase of genomics is Next-Generation Sequencing (NYSE:NGS) in clinical standard of care, with early cancer detection representing the largest genomic application by far over the next fifteen years. The GRAIL acquisition is designed to help fulfill Illumina's goal to advance sequencing into the clinical market.

The second reason why Illumina finds GRAIL attractive is because GRAIL's technology currently seems the furthest developed in early stage cancer screening. GRAIL also has lots of intellectual property, with more than 230 patents globally and another 170 patent pending applications. Illumina also now considers GRAIL largely de-risked compared to four years ago because recent validation data has shown GRAIL’s technology can detect more than 50 cancer types across all stages, with a very low false positive rate of less than one percent, through a single blood draw. Also, when cancer is detected, Illumina's multi-cancer early detection test, Galleri can also identify where the cancer is located in the body with 93% accuracy. The validation of Galleri from the CCGA study was published in Annals of Oncology and was announced in a press release in late March, 2020.

GRAIL: Huge TAM

The GRAIL acquisition positions Illumina to participate in what is projected to be a $75 billion market for Next Generation Sequencing based oncology tests by 2035, which is $60 billion higher than Illumina's current oncology TAM without GRAIL.

Source: Illumina to Acquire GRAIL Presentation

The NGS Oncology market is segmented into 3 opportunities which are NGS-based early cancer screening, NGS-based therapy selection and NGS-based cancer monitoring, which all together make up a $75B market opportunity. Over the next 15 years, GRAIL expects the NGS-based therapy selection tests market to grow in CAGR of about 16% to $14 billion to an annual 7 million test opportunity. The NGS-based surveillance/monitoring test market is expected to grow with a CAGR of about 27% to 15 billion in 2035. Last but not least, the NGS-based early cancer screening market is expected to grow the fastest to about 150 million tests in 2035, at a 75% CAGR to a approximately $46 billion opportunity.

GRAIL leads off by entering what is expected to be the the largest and fastest growing opportunity with their NGS-based early stage cancer screening product named Galleri. Currently, a vast majority of cancers do not have any screening tests available which results in a situation in which most cancers are only found after they have progressed to late stages when the chances of survival are much lower. Galleri is expected to launch in 2021 as the the first multi-cancer early detection LDT (laboratory-developed test) available. Galleri is currently in a 15,000 participant study named Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas (CCGA) and a 6,200 participant clinical validation study named PATHFINDER.

Grail plans to follow PATHFINDER up with a separate diagnostic aid product for oncologists, which will be designed to simplify the tasks healthcare providers can take when a patient shows symptoms of cancer. GRAIL also has plans to continue work on its Diagnostic Aid for Cancer tests (NYSE:DAC), which is intended for symptomatic patients and is designed to speed up the time to diagnosis when cancer is suspected. GRAIL also has a Minimal Residual Disease (NASDAQ:MRD) test in development which is intended for patients who have been diagnosed and treated to detect residual cancer growths or cells following cancer treatment.

Risks

Among the issues that investors have had with the GRAIL acquisition is Illumina trades at a P/E of 65.90, which is a relatively high valuation considering that growth appears to be slowing in Illumina's core business. This might be why some investors question whether Illumina is simply making the acquisition of GRAIL to cover up slowing growth in their core business. Illumina, however, believes the core business has seen a slowdown mostly because of people sheltering in place as a result of the pandemic, which has slowed down initiatives such as population genomics efforts. However, the core business has been slowly picking up since the end of Q1 and Illumina believes that in the next year growth in the core business should be back to normal, as a number of population genomics programs are expected to pick back up. Additionally, Illumina is seeing continuing growth in their NIPT (Noninvasive Prenatal Testing) platform around the world, along with seeing continued adoption of the TSO 500 products.

Secondarily, despite Illumina management feeling GRAIL has largely been de-risked, the success of the GRAIL acquisition will depend on Illumina effectively launching Galleri and persuading health insurers to pay for it. GRAIL still requires a lot of investment over the next several years to create a platform that health providers will be comfortable using and insurers will be willing to pay for. Third, the risk in the early cancer detection opportunity is that it might not wind up being as big as Illumina is currently projecting. It is the uncertainty of how much upside there actually is in the opportunities that GRAIL is chasing combined with the steep price tag for the acquisition, which has made Illumina investors somewhat skittish. Illumina acquired GRAIL for total cash and stock consideration of $8 billion with additional royalty payments linked to certain product sales over the first 12 years, which is a steep price for GRAIL, which is a company that currently doesn’t have any revenue.

Conclusion

How people feel about Illumina acquiring GRAIL is directly proportional to how much confidence people have in the collective intelligence of the people working for both Illumina and Grail. Illumina has long had a reputation of being one of the greatest collection of intelligence in the world. In 2014, Illumina was selected by MIT Technology Review as being the world’s smartest company. While Illumina no longer ranks as highly on the MIT Technology Review smartest company list, Illumina still has probably the greatest collection of expertise on genomic sequencing on the planet. I have a great deal of confidence that Illumina will overcome any obstacles on the path to developing a early cancer screening test that should eventually become a standard of care in many yearly physicals. The current downdraft in Illumina's stock is based more upon short term worries around the uncertainties surrounding the acquisition, that should evaporate as additional studies like PATHFINDER validates the GRAIL technology, while at the same time GRAIL eventually starts to scale and becomes accretive to Illumina over the next several years. Illumina is a buy for longer-term investors that are patient in letting the story play out over the next several years.

