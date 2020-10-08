Deep Value Index Destroys Nasdaq During September

I review NOW Inc. which is one of the additions.

Although a pretty poor month for the stock market in general, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) down 7.7% and NASDAQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) down 10.5%, investors placing bets on Net-Nets were more cheerful. As shown below, a Net-Nets model portfolio gained 7.7% during the period 27 August to 25 September.

Source: Author analysis. *Stock prices as at market open not closing.

The main performance driver was the extreme return posted by TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) due to the company winning a long-term service and repair contract with Honeywell International. The model portfolio exited its position in TATT with an (almost) 100% return.

Source: Author analysis.

On the buy-side, the model portfolio included Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG), which has been a component of the portfolio earlier this year. But due to a steep price decline the last couple of months, the stock has again entered the portfolio.

One completely new addition is NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW), which will be discussed further below.

Source: Author analysis.

In summary, the current portfolio constitutes 14 stocks, as shown below. Furthermore, the YTD performance has been 51.8%. Please note, that I'm using the opening prices for the discount to liquidation value estimate for this month, since I was writing this article, while the stock market was still open during Friday, 25 September.

Source: Author analysis.

Review of NOW inc.

DNOW is a Texas based provider of industrial tooling to the energy industry, servicing primarily customers in the US, but the company also has some operations in other countries.

Since activity in the US energy industry is strongly linked to the price of Oil (CL1:COM), it is not surprising that DNOW has fallen on relatively hard times recently. Results for the latest second quarter (were the price of oil, for a brief period went negative!) were $406 million lower revenue and an operating loss of $24 million.

Source: Management presentation.

Management has responded to this challenge by, among other things, cutting costs. FY20 forecast is $401 million in warehousing, selling & admin expense, compared to $541 million during FY19. Which will hopefully be one alleviating component in fighting the current down-turn in its industry.

Source: Management presentation.

Looking at the bigger picture and reviewing the last couple of years we notice that during FY16 - FY18, revenues increased by roughly 50%, supported by the increasing oil price (which went from c. $30 to $75 per barrel, during beginning of 2016 to October 2018). While during the last few years as Oil has dropped to its current level of $40 per barrel, revenues has decreased by broadly 50%, and analysts estimates puts the FY20 revenue figure at $1.6 billion. Furthermore analysts view FY21 as another down year with a revenue estimate of c. 1.5 billion.

Source: TIKR.com.

Although the revenue picture look bleak, free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) looks much better. Even with the depressed Oil price, FCF is expected to top $100 million. However, with the current analyst estimates for FY21 revenue, FCF is expected to be negative $40 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

Source: TIKR.com.

Since nobody knows what will happen with the Oil price, I would like to point out DNOW fantastic liquidity position. The company has no debt and plenty of liquidity at hand (as shown in the Q2 management presentation below).

Source: Management presentation.

So to summarize, although the company is currently experiencing substantial headwind, management is taking the situation seriously and is slashing costs. And given that the company has no debt and that an increase in the Oil price will enable it to be FCF positive (like it has been during historical time periods), I see no reason for why the company should not be valued as a going concern instead of at liquidation value.

Warning

I recommend any value investor to do their own diligence before committing any capital to any of the micro cap stocks mentioned in this review, since the financial, fraud and business risks in general are much higher compared to large cap names.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXR, FRD, ISIG, PFIN, RELL, SVT, MSN, USAP, GIGM, HSON, RBCN, NWHM, DNOW, NCSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.