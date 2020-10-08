I have been recommending retail value investors buy General Dynamics for several years. It is an adulatory, essential defense industry leader in defense and aerospace that is versatile and profitable.

A Versatile and Profitable Company

I have been recommending retail value investors buy General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) for several years. It is an adulatory, essential defense industry leader. Shares sell below $145, down from nearly $200, and the company pays a +3% dividend yield. Buy-in or add-on to the treasure-box of shares in one's portfolio.

Other factors making GD an attractive buy today include GD is the major supplier of ships to the Navy. The company fulfills a range of need for weapons, sophisticated IT military services, and mission systems. That versatile range includes IT services at Veterans Affairs and the military's expanding anti-drone system. "Work from home" is trending and GD's IT experts will be in demand in the foreseeable future to ensure effective, efficient, and secure connections to forfend cyberattacks.

The PE of ~12,9 is low for defense industry stocks and average in the aerospace industry. By comparison, Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) has a PE of 13.75, and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) 20.82

GD's price/sales ratio is on the low-side in the defense and aerospace sectors

Suffice to say about Q2 20, GD's net earnings topped $600M for the quarter, operations provided $843M Y/Y-quarter of $552M, and GD ended the quarter with $132B in backlogged contracts or +30% Y/Y

Looking forward, S&P expects GD

to generate free cash flow of $2.5B-$2.7B in 2020 and $3.4B-$3.8B in 2021…(S&P) is projecting a free operating cash flow-to-debt ratio of about 15% to 20% in 2020 and about 30% in 2021

I'm comfortable and bullish expecting a forward price target on the modest side of $167 in accord with 19 analysts. Others expect the share price to touch $188-$205 except for a couple of investment houses; their people foresee a potential downside threat to earnings.

GD is Not a Hot Property but a Solid Investment

According to Seeking Alpha's Rating Summary, Wall Street is Bullish but a Neutral rating is assigned by Quant. The three Factor Grades of Value, Growth, and Profitability are scored high, as is the reliable dividend Growth, Yield, and Consistency.

Institutions own more than 80% of the outstanding shares; they reinforce the buy and hold of so many analysts. They further forecast GD to have 8.3% annual earnings growth over the next three years. For instance, among the top seven shareholders, three insignificantly reduced their holdings in GD by a bit more than 1% each and one shareholder sold 11.6% of its shares but holds shares valued at more than $2B.

On the Downside

On the downside, GD is heavily leveraged. Their debt-to-equity ratio rate of 105% is high and significantly increased over five years. However, the debt and interest payments are well-covered by operating cash flow. Debt-to-equity might be worrisome for a company in another industry but in defense and aerospace, weapons and defense-IT, there is a constant flow of orders.

Another caveat to consider is the election of Biden/Harris and/or control of both Houses of Congress by Democrats. I am not advocating for one party or another but discussing a possibility that might affect GD stock.

Progressives want to de-fund or cut spending on law enforcement and defense. Boeing's CEO is not concerned and that is reassuring.

I think both candidates, at least in my view, appear globally oriented and interested in the defense of our country and I believe they'll support the industries, Calhoun said on a media call. They'll do it in different ways and they'll have different teams for sure, but I don't think we're going to take a position on one being better than the other.

But the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee (Adam Smith, D-Washington) "is predicting a fight among Democrats over the defense budget…no question" if Biden wins. VP Biden's poll numbers and lead worry a large swath of the investing community. Biden claims he will not institute major defense cuts per an interview with Stars and Stripes. His running mate disagrees. Nevertheless, budget cuts will not impact contracts enforce but cutting the defense budget feels like a force majeure for the wing of the party pressing for local law enforcement budget cuts.

The Takeaway

The former chairman of the Massachusetts Senate Finance Committee once told me over breakfast, "I have no power. I hold the perception of power," and that might be enough to hurt defense stocks if the Democrats win in November.

Meantime, GD is able to manage its debt. It offers a range of products and services to the military proven over decades to be of high quality and in continuing demand. Its order backlog is impressive. The company is a leader in the fast-developing IT sector of defense and aerospace and it may generate new income sources expanding into the healthcare and business worlds. Despite the potential for changing priorities in a new administration, defense and aerospace are essential. These factors make GD a low-risk buy and hold in these turbulent times.

