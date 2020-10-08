5 REITs I've Been Buying: Part 1

So often when I talk about investing, or more specifically value investing, when it comes to the accumulation process of high-quality dividend growth stocks, I say that I like to "take what the market gives me."

What I mean is, instead of worrying too much about sector, industry, or single stock allocation, I simply scan the market on a daily basis, looking for irrational value.

This comes back to the "market of stocks" theory, highlighting the fact that while the broad markets may be priced irrationally high, there is likely always a bargain or two to take advantage of.

Right now, when I look at the year-to-date sector-by-sector results, it's clear that energy, financials, real estate, and utilities have been left behind.

Source: Fidelity

All 4 of these sectors are down double digits year-to-date while the S&P 500 is up ever so slightly. Therefore, these areas of the market would seem like a nice place to start looking for attractive values.

But, looking at these sectors, I can narrow things down fairly quickly to where I'm likely to find the best long-term dividend growth deals.

As I've said before, I'm bearish on just about the entire energy space due to supply/demand issues in the oil markets, volatile pricing, geopolitical concerns, and cash flow shortages. In 2020, we've seen numerous energy stocks forced to slash their dividends. And, the blue chips who haven't done so yet are using debt and capex cut-backs to help pay for their dividends in the present. Neither of these two things point towards their high yields being sustainable over the long term and therefore, as someone whose #1 priority is reliably increasing dividend growth, I'm content to continue to avoid the sector and look elsewhere for my DGI assets.

The financial sector has also been known for its economic sensitivity and therefore, its earnings volatility which has led to unreliable dividend growth in the past. Big banks have been forced to cut back on buybacks in 2020 already and if the recession gets much worse, I wouldn't be surprised to see dividends go next (during the Great Recession, dividend cuts were regular occurrences in the U.S. banking industry).

I own a handful of financial stocks that operate in the payments and financial management industries, but these higher growth stocks remain expensive. Generally speaking, this too is a sector that I'm content to avoid because of the unpredictable nature of the dividends that tend to come out of it. The "value" names in the financial space are cheap for good reason, in my opinion. I love making value investments, but not at the expense of the overall quality of my portfolio.

On the flip side of the dividend safety picture, we arrive at the utility sector. The regulated nature of the utilities (due to tremendous widespread demand for their products/services) results in very predictable cash flows, dividends, and dividend growth metrics. However, there is a downside to the reliable nature of the passive income that utilities generate: valuation concerns. In the T.I.N.A. environment (there is no alternative) that we're operating in, income-oriented investors have been driven out of the fixed income markets due to low yields and forced into the equity space in search of meeting the yield thresholds that they require.

Well, everyone knows that bond yields are much safer than dividend yields. Dividends are never guaranteed. However, certain sectors, such as the utilities, offer what can be considered some of the safest equity dividend yields in the world and therefore, these very conservative investors piled into the sector, pushing valuation premiums up to what I considered to be irrational levels in recent years (these investors were willing to look past low growth expectations due to their passive income focus).

So, while the utility space has suffered in 2020, the weakness that the companies within the space have experienced has still not pushed their valuations down to levels that I would deem fair. As a value investor, I tend to look for double-digit margins of safeties and I certainly don't think that these can be found attached to the blue-chip utility names. With that in mind, while I'd be more than happy to buy shares of many utility stocks at the right prices, I don't see such prices in today's market.

This leaves us with REITs as the last remaining option (sector-wise).

To me, REITs exist in this sort of Goldilocks zone right now, with regard to the fact that they are economically sensitive and interest-rate sensitive like the financials and therefore, many sub-sectors have experienced persistent weakness throughout the COVID-19 pandemic; however, they also offer strong long-term cash flow and dividend growth trajectories, meaning that I'm willing to accumulate shares for the long term.

Like utilities, many of the blue-chip REITs were trading at extremely high multiples in 2017, 2018, and 2019, due to the T.I.N.A. market. However, unlike utilities, many of these same blue-chip REITs are still down 20%, 30%, and even more, from their prior highs and currently trade at price-to-adjusted funds from operations multiples that we haven't seen in years.

Year-to-date, data center REITs, cell-tower REITs, self-storage REITs, and certain industrial/logistic based REIT stocks have done quite well, but just about anything with retail exposure has sold off significantly from prior highs. We've also seen the multi-family space sell-off due to concerns of the new work-from-home environment inspired by COVID-19 leading to an urban exodus that will create secular demand issues for the companies that have invested heavily in coastal cities. However, I don't believe that physical retail is going to go the way of the dodo. I also don't believe that the urban exodus theories being thrown about by analysts these days are going to play out to the same magnitude that many fear.

I remember saying in past years that I hope to increase my exposure to real estate; however, valuations in the space prohibited me from doing so. Coming into 2020, REITs made up roughly 5% of my holdings. I wouldn't mind pushing that percentage up to 10-15%. And, now that the market is finally giving me an opportunity to do so, I am making sure that I capitalize, rather than allow fear to rule the day.

Over the long term, real estate investments have performed exceedingly well. This is due to supply and demand metrics as well as the fact that these hard assets benefit from inflation over time. Regardless of what the future holds, I imagine that real estate will continue to play an integral role in the development and growth of society. What's more, in today's low interest rate environment, I expect the best management teams in the REIT space to be able to generate significant long-term value due to the fact that they should be able to lock in a large spread between their low borrowing cost and the cap rates on their properties.

I'm certainly not buying every single REIT that has sold off. I'm also not buying the beaten-down real estate index funds. I don't have any desire to build exposure to pure plays in the hotel, office, leisure and entertainment, or mall spaces. I remain wary of the healthcare space as well, due to uncertainties surrounding legislation. However, I have been pleased to buy shares of beaten-down triple net players with well-diversified portfolios, Realty Income (O) and Store Capital (STOR), as well as apartment REITs Essex Property Trust (ESS) and Avalon Bay Communities (AVB), and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), which is the blue-chip name in the shopping center space and the lone dividend King (a company with 50+ years of consecutive dividend growth) in REITdom.

To me, these are a few of the rare stocks in today's market that offer high quality at a low valuation. Furthermore, every one of the 5 has increased their dividend during 2020, showing that they have what it takes (thus far, at least) to grow their dividends through the COVID-19 pandemic/recession.

So, with all of that high-level discussion in mind, stay tuned for parts 2-5 of this series, where I highlight my bullish rationale for each of the 5 REITs that I've been accumulating recently.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB, ESS, STOR, FRT, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.