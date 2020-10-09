Co-produced with Treading Softly

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, boring is very exciting. What do we mean by that? I do love the latest cell phone as much as the next person, but when it comes to getting fresh dividends quarterly, boring is best.

Nothing is more commonplace or mundane as pumping gas into your vehicle. You don't jump for joy when your gas gauge gets low because pumping gas is the best part of your day. Yet, if you live in the Northeastern United States, when you pump gas, I do get excited. You're paying me money so you can get to work.

Thank you for that. I really appreciate it.

Some of you are probably wondering how I'm profiting off of your daily commute. It's simple. I own a stake in the gas station and the convenience store attached to it. If I don't own that specific station, I likely own a piece of the fuel delivery contract for your station.

To do this, I own common and preferred units of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) which yields 13.5%.

Tax note: GLP issues a K-1 at tax time.

Three Divisions of Global Partners LP.

GLP operates in three separate divisions that largely co-exist in the handling of oil and fuel.

All three divisions are engaged in midstream to downstream activities. Largely the Wholesale and Commercial divisions remain largely in the midstream segment. Meanwhile gasoline distribution and station operations - or GDSO - exists in both midstream and downstream.

The real bright light among all three divisions is GDSO and it will get the primary focus of our attention, but before we dive into that, let's review briefly the other segments.

Wholesale Division

This division is focused on the bulk purchase, movement, and storage of oils. This was GLP's main way of trading commodities to benefit their bottom line fuel margins. Since GLP does not drill, collect, or refine oil produces, they must purchase from those that do. GLP's sponsor is not a large oil or energy company, so it does not have a pre-determined relationship with anyone. GLP's storage assets came to shine as oil futures dropped into negative price territory and oil storage availability dried up.

Furthermore, the fuel distribution business is filled with many smaller players, some of whom buy fuel from GLP to distribute to gas stations they have agreements with. This division allows them to have contact with and the ability to see who's performing well as a competitor - making acquisitions easier.

Recently, GLP got the permissions to use its port facility in Oregon to transport biodiesel to ships.

These types of agreements quietly work to provide steady revenue for GLP.

The other major plus for the Wholesale division comes from their North Dakota assets. GLP owns a terminal there able to store 732,000 barrels while being connected to two pipelines and a rail terminal. This facility was originally purchased with a large expectation that oil by rail would be the predominant route to get oil out of North Dakota. With the Dakota Access Pipeline from Energy Transfer (ET) facing steep legal battles and headwinds. GLP's rail facility again becomes more prominent as an alternative means to move oil out of the Bakken oil fields.

Wholesale produced 43% of GLP's overall margin in the second quarter and 27% in the first half of 2020.

Commercial Division

The Commercial division mainly focuses on the selling of fuel and oil to large customers directly vs retail customers.

This division of GLP has historically had a very small impact on their overall performance. It is mainly involved in getting contracts with government agencies and other large commercial clientele.

This division provided only 1% of GLP's overall product margin in Q2 of 2020 and 2% for 1H of 2020.

Gas Distribution and Station Operations (or 'GDSO')

GDSO is the main thrust focus of GLP. It's also the reason why we love buying units, both common and preferred, as fuel demand is historically extremely inelastic. Now, this historical norm was demolished by forced shutdowns across the NE United States, but as those lockdowns eased, fuel demand rapidly returned to normal levels again.

GLP locations are heavily focused on the highly-developed Northeast US. As such their locations are not easily competed against as new builds would be extremely low. GLP owns the real estate of 45% of the locations to which they distribute fuel. Of these locations, one-third of them are fully operated by GLP.

This is extremely positive for GLP as we will address below. They have found smart ways to generate strong margins from the attached C-stores. Meanwhile maintaining all of this real estate on their balance sheet provides additional strength to weather bad storms. GLP if need be can reduce their real estate holdings to survive hard times. While we do not expect such times to come for them, we do recognize this benefit nonetheless. Furthermore, over time real estate typically appreciates in value. With the NE US being relatively hard to develop new locations, these locations are prime property and GLP's long history in the region has provided it the ability to create a portfolio of highly valuable land. This is a major difference from Sunoco (SUN) who largely only distributes fuel. SUN only operates 75 locations to GLPs 277.

The non-GLP operated locations pay GLP lease revenue to operate the C-store. This reduces the overhead costs of those locations and provides GLP the simple revenue from rent and fuel distribution.

We can see that while fuel demand was slow in 1H of 2020, their product margins climbed as a benefit from operating C-stores. People were flocking to any location to buy their wares whenever possible and C-stores often have a higher price on those similar items vs. a normal store due to the "convenience" of them. This is the same reason a chocolate bar at Walmart costs much less than the same bar at Walgreens.

I expect that as the shutdowns continue to fade into the rearview mirror that GLP's revenue will continue to rise accordingly.

The Cut, The Raise, The Future of the Distribution

GLP took proactive measures to ensure its stability amidst slow activity during the COVID-19 shutdowns. One of the most prominent steps was to slash their distribution.

The next quarter, GLP saw light at the end of the shutdowns - like many of us, hope was starting to blossom.

During the time between these events, we released an article to the public advising that GLP's preferred security offered a great way to get income from this sector and maintained a hold status on its common units.

Looking forward, GLP's ability to cover and pay their distribution is not in question with the re-opening of most states. As the future outlook becomes more clear, GLP's management will likely continue work to restore the distribution back to its original levels.

Currently GLP has a trailing 12-month distribution coverage of 2.4x. This past quarter's distribution coverage ratio was 6.1x. This large coverage this quarter was due to the shifting product margin within the wholesale segment and should not be expected to remain this high but to return to the 2-3x range moving forward.

The Debt Game

GLP's debt profile has never been something that alarms most readers or investors. However, GLP's debt was something on their mind.

GLP had two series of Notes, both with 7% interest rates. The nearest maturity was for $300 million due in 2023, the second wave was $400 million due in 2027.

Recently GLP has taken the proactive measure to redeem their 2023 notes with new privately placed notes due in 2029 with an interest rate of 6.875%. GLP is issuing out $350 million of new notes to redeem the 2023 notes and reduce its credit facility.

Outside of these notes and their credit facility, GLP has their preferred equity. Global Partners, 9.75% Series A Fixed/Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NYSE:GLP.PA) which currently yields 9.9% also is an attractive means to generate income in your portfolio. It's rare to find preferred shares offering such a high yield from a solid company like Global Partners. Note that GLP-A becomes a floating rate preferred stock after 8/15/2023 based on three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 6.774%. This is a huge spread and protects investors against risks of rising inflation in 2023 and beyond. Their preferred coverage ratio sits at a strong 56.9x coverage (distributable cash flow coverage to preferred dividends) this quarter. Historically its coverage ratio has remained in the 15-16x coverage ratio meaning that GLP strongly covers its preferred dividends.

Tax note: GLP issues a K-1 at tax time.

Conclusion

GLP offers two means to attractive income generation. For investors who have held GLP common stock prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns, now is a perfect time to add more shares before they continue to raise the distribution.

Fuel demand remains robust and strong as lockdowns have eased and drivers get back on the road. GLP's storage and transportation assets are seeing opportunistic upsides from ongoing oil and fuel storage needs and ET's ongoing legal issues.

As income investors, we love boring investments. GLP is one of those investments that present a great opportunity to buy up some boring income at a 13.5% yield and let it rain in.

Since we last covered GLP, it has vastly outperformed the market in general:

We expect it to continue to perform strongly as its distribution continues to normalize and the yield-hungry market continues to take notice.

For conservative income investors, we recommend to go for the preferred stock. By doing so, you will enjoy a solid dividend yielding 9.9% until the year 2023, and inflation protection after that with a minimum 6.774% yield plus 3-month Libor.

