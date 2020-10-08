Given the weak guidance and its significant impact on growth prospects, I am turning bearish on Palantir as its shares are too expensive at this point.

This is a follow-up to an earlier explainer piece that I wrote on Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), which you can find here. My sincere apologies that I wasn't able to publish this earlier, but better late than never I suppose. Palantir has now begun trading on the NYSE, and at the time of writing, its share price is hovering around US$9.20 per share. Shortly after my previous article was published, Palantir released guidance for its 3Q2020 and FY2020 revenues and non-GAAP operating income, which I had not factored into my initial numbers. This article details the changes to my views as a result of the forward guidance given and explains why I am turning from a Bull to a Bear.

The key point here is that I consider the revenue guidance very disappointing, as it discredits the initial thesis that Palantir's revenue growth was accelerating. Palantir's revenue growth target for FY2021 is only >30% compared to almost 50% y-o-y growth in 1H20, a run rate that I had expected to persist into the near future. To remind, in the S-1 filing as well as in its investor day, one of the key highlights around the growth numbers that Palantir focused on was that revenue growth rates were actually accelerating due to a transition of customers from what it terms the "Acquire" cohort to the "Scale" cohort within the customer lifecycle, wherein customers reaching Scale stage see an exponential increase in sales. Unfortunately, the guidance given for the rest of 2020 and 2021 does not support this trend, and in fact indicates the opposite - that revenue is decelerating. Why Palantir decided to release these weak guidance numbers is anyone's guess, but I suspect that the institutional investors must have pressured the company into disclosing said guidance.

Factoring in the guidance and revenue growth deceleration, I think a fair price for Palantir should be in the range of US$5.00-7.00 per share, which implies ~25-45% downside to the share price as of the time of writing, and I am therefore turning bearish on the stock.

Let's dive a bit deeper into the numbers.

Revenue guidance - big miss

Guidance for 2020: Palantir expects revenue of US$278-280m for 3Q2020, representing 46-47% y-o-y growth for the period. It expects US$1050-1060m in revenue for full-year 2020, representing y-o-y growth of 41-43%.

Guidance for 2021: Palantir expects "year-over-year revenue growth to be greater than 30%."

Source: Palantir, author's calculations. Calculated numbers based on midpoint of guidance range.

As you can see from the table above - which are the financials that I have compiled based on actual reporting, guidance and simple arithmetic to derive the numbers for quarters not explicitly guided for - Palantir's newly given guidance clearly highlights that revenue growth is decelerating. Revenue growth was 49% in the first half of 2020. This is then expected to step down to 41-43% in 3Q2020 and then to just 27-30% in 4Q2020. The 2021 revenue growth target of >30% is pretty low compared to historical run-rates.

In comparison, in my earlier analysis, I had assumed 2020 and 2021 revenue growth rates to be 50% and 55% respectively, so this is a big "miss" from my perspective.

Operating income guidance - some silver lining

There is some silver lining here, but it does little to counter the impact of the weak revenue growth guidance. Palantir expects non-GAAP operating income for FY2020 to be between US$116m and US$126m. Earlier, I had expected about US$104m in non-GAAP operating income, so the guidance is more bullish than my initial forecasts and shows that margins are ramping up faster than expected.

Non-GAAP operating income excludes stock-based compensation, related payroll tax expenses, and around US$54m of one-time listing expenses to be incurred in 3Q2020. There will be a big-ticket stock-based compensation charge of US$815-875m (midpoint of US$845m) in 3Q20, so we can expect the reported GAAP operating income to see a big hit this year, but that in itself is not a big worry - a bump-up in stock-based compensation is not unexpected since a substantial portion of Palantir's RSUs and options/warrants have a public listing or other type of sale as a vesting criterion.

Source: Palantir's S-1 Filing, author's calculations

Impact to valuations

I want to highlight that the main impact to valuations comes from the lower revenue growth rate. While I had expected a revenue CAGR of about 40% from 2019 to 2027 previously, now I am only factoring in a 24% CAGR. The lower revenue growth forecast in itself would have lowered my discounted cash flow based target price from $19 to about $4.50, which is a huge change owing to the long-term nature (20 years) of my explicit DCF forecast and the now-lowered compounding effect on terminal value. Revising up the margin assumptions slightly takes the discounted cash flow target price to US$5 per share.

While target prices are never exact (they are always more an art than a science), the magnitude of the change here should give you a feel for how big an impact the lower revenue growth forecast can have on Palantir's value, whereas the higher-than-expected margins are a much less important factor in this case, owing to the smaller degree of revisions to margins, as well as the low revenue base Palantir is currently at (so much of the valuation depends on growth).

In other words, at risk of repeating the above, for a company of Palantir's size (not very big) and in early stages of its growth phase, revenue growth trumps margins by a mile - this should also be intuitive given the sky-high valuations we are seeing for lots of unprofitable tech companies.

The takeaway here is that investors are likely to perceive Palantir's recently released guidance for FY2020 and FY2021 very negatively.

What I think Palantir's shares should be worth

In my initial article, I had suggested US$12 per share as a fair price to pay for Palantir's shares. I am revising that down to US$5-7 per share. This is based on a combination of the revised discounted cash flow output, as well as a lower peer multiple afforded to Palantir. Previously I had pegged Palantir to 15x forward P/S based on a comparison with the best-in-class peer Alteryx (NYSE:AYX). I am now changing that to 11x forward P/S, which is in line with Splunk's (NASDAQ:SPLK) valuation, where Splunk is the second highest in the peer group in terms of valuation, is growing at 15% revenues, but has potential to ramp up over time to meet a huge TAM.

Incidentally, US$5-7 per share is also where Palantir's privately traded shares have been trading at over the last year or so (on a volume weighted average price or VWAP basis). Maybe the insiders had it right all along?

Source: Author's calculations

In summary, I think Palantir's shares should be worth somewhere in the range of US$5-7 per share. This implies a 25-45% downside from current prices of about US$9.20 as of the time of writing. To be clear, Palantir is not a weak or poorly managed company. In contrary, it has exciting growth prospects going for it as the growth in big data accelerates. The problem here is the stock being too expensive. If you have not bought into this stock, I suggest waiting for a better entry point. If you have bought into the stock, I would suggest either selling it now and buying in again at a cheaper price, or hedging the downside by buying some put options.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.