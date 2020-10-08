Even with modest growth, the company can generate excellent cash flow, making this an investment with much more upside than downside potential.

The business has suffered a lot from the pandemic, but this is a special event, and what is left is a good company at a cheap price.

Thesis Summary

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) operates insurance exchanges through SaaS and also offers a wide array of digital solutions and related services. It is a leading force in India and has a strong presence in the U.S. market. However, the company has been harshly affected by the pandemic, as many of its revenues derive from travel-related segments. Nonetheless, we see this as a great opportunity to buy a company with outstanding profitability and a great long-term growth outlook.

Source: globalfintechseries.com

Company Overview

EBIX's operations cover a wide array of segments and industries. At its core, EBIX provides IT-related solutions for exchanges, insurances, eCommerce, etc. They do this by offering their own SaaS. On top of that, they have EBIX cash, which provides payment solutions. This in itself is broken down into forex, remittance, and payments.

While this business provides steady, reliable, and diversified income streams, the company has suffered from its large exposure to the travel industry. EBIX earns commissions on flights, accommodation, and the like, which it offers through its EBIX payments segment. The travel-related operations of the company suffered a 90% decline year on year according to the latest earnings call presentation.

Source: 10-Q

Above, we can see the income statement for the latest quarter. As we can see, both revenues and earnings have been less than half of what they were in 2019. Nonetheless, the company still produced $23,475 million in net income and around $88 million in free cash flow in the latest quarter. In terms of financial health, the company has increased its financial leverage in recent years (2.80 according to Morningstar). However, this is not a problem given the strong cash flow and total cash and investments of $108.7 million.

What attracted us to this company was its great valuation and outstanding profitability. The concern investors currently have with the EBIX is the growth story. With such heavy reliance on the travel segment and with India now seen as a COVID hotspot; when could we expect revenue growth to return to "normal"?

Value proposition

Before we get into the growth outlook and future catalysts, I would like to take a moment to further discuss the business from a qualitative standpoint. In this section, we will review the value proposition that EBIX offers, both as a business and an investment.

At first glance, we thought that EBIX was a mish-mash of unrelated operations. They seem to cover a lot of different things, which is not normally something that we value in a company. However, nothing could be further from the truth. EBIX's services are all interconnected and highly cross-sellable. Fundamentally, EBIX does what others don't want to do, and it does it well and cheaply. It can do this thanks to two things; powerful software and cheap labor.

What EBIX does well is to manage data. It does this in its insurance exchange, but it also does this through EBIX cash in the form of managing payments and platforms. EBIX is at the heart of the digitalization process in India, and it is a key player in high growth areas such as fintech and health. The business also acts as a support and call center, which it can do efficiently thanks to the wage differential. Bear in mind, EBIX's revenues are split quite evenly between India and the United States. This puts EBIX in a great position since it has access to the cheap resources available in India, but at the same time can build relationships and expand its client base in the U.S., a much wealthier economy.

As far as the value the company offers as an investment, it has at least three great things going for it. One is growth potential, which we will develop further in the next section, but the other two are profitability and valuation. At today's price, EBIX is trading at a mere P/E of 5.10, and a price/cash flow of 5.8. This seems incredibly undervalued, especially when we take into account that the company is so profitable. The EBITDA margin currently stands at 25%, and the FCF margin is around 15%. The truth is, even without outstanding growth, the company can still deliver great value to investors.

EBIX seems like a rare find. It is a profitable company with a good history of growth. However, investors are still concerned about their future. Granted, it is understandable that the stock would tumble after a double-digit percentage fall in earnings. Nonetheless, we feel this is an extraordinary situation, which offers a great entry point on what is already a great company.

Growth Outlook

EBIX's growth has been undoubtedly hurt by the coronavirus, but the same could be said of many other companies. Although India now boasts over 6 million COVID cases, there should be a vaccine available soon, and a return to normalcy is on the horizon. EBIX's travel, and other revenues, will come back in full force due to one simple reason:

Source: Statista

The chart above shows GDP per capita in India as forecasted by Statista. In 2019, GDP/capita was around $2,171. This will be around 50% higher by 2024 ($3,209). This shows not only the well-known fact that India is growing quickly, but the fact that India is becoming more productive, and the fact that the country will have one of the largest middle classes in the world.

This is great news for EBIX, and especially for its travel segment. Middle-class families are the ones with disposable income, which means higher spending on travel and other leisure activities. On top of that, much could be said about the digitalization of India, and the growth prospects there. This trend is also a huge tailwind for EBIX, which is being aided by the tech giants and other companies who are investing heavily in infrastructure. Lastly, the fintech segment is projected to grow at 20% CAGR over the next five years, and that's worldwide.

A far as EBIX, specifically, the company is leveraging its position both in India and U.S. to form very lucrative partnerships. For starters, the company just signed an exclusive agreement with MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) to expand its presence in India. But the biggest news on this front comes from overseas. In the latest earnings call presentation, it was revealed that EBIX has just added JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as a client for their annuity exchange. This could be a huge boost for revenues and is only one of many new partnerships. Other prospective partners include Zurich Insurance AG (OTCQX:ZURVY), Fidelity (FNF), and the already signed on Prudential Financial (PRU).

As we mentioned above, the company is in a great position, as it can exploit its presence in the United States to enlist high-end clients, while also participating in the exciting growth in India. Certainly, the best of both worlds or in this case countries.

Valuation

Our valuation method is based on a discounted operating cash flow for common shareholders, using a five-year forecast with a terminal value, plus the current net financial position of the company.

The forecast is calculated using the recent trend in what we believe are key ratios that are strongly correlated with the items to be forecasted. The most important part of this forecast is how investment and revenue interact with each other on one hand, and revenue and expenses on the other.

Our forecast is more about the potential to generate cash of the company in question, rather than what will happen. Many companies will, in five years, still be in an expansion situation, investing all the cash they can spare. In order not to penalize growth companies, what we do is freeze investment in the fifth year, to create a hypothetical scenario where the business stops growing the balance sheet and starts to maximize cash pay-outs for shareholders. This way we estimate the potential to generate cash at that point in time and our terminal value reflects that. The only exception to this assumption is when we think that the asset turnover is such that cash flow in the fifth year will be higher if we apply the trend-projected level of investment.

The terminal value is similar to growing perpetuity based on the cash flow predicted for the fifth year of the forecast. The difference is that rather than applying an immediate growth rate of 2% (near inflation), we take the revenue growth of the final year in the forecast and use that for the perpetuity making it fall gradually over the next ten years, before reaching its long-term level of 2%. This is especially important for companies that have a high level of organic growth that is consistent over the years.

Here are the results for EBIX:

Source: Author's work

Above, we can see the evolution of the key items in the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow. Notice that we have forecast a fall in revenues of 14% for the current year, and maintained a flat growth rate for 2021 due to the lingering effects of the coronavirus. Beyond that, we would expect the company to recover its prior levels of growth, if not higher. Cash flow and earnings grow steadily throughout the forecast, thanks to EBIX's outstanding profitability.

Source: Author's work

Lastly, the tables above summarize the key growth rates and required return given the final value. Overall, we believe that a 7.28% CAGR is a modest assumption. Even in this modest growth scenario, the stock still seems cheaply priced, with an implied return of 13.85%.

Takeaway

Given what we have found through our qualitative and quantitative analysis, we believe EBIX is undervalued and offers a great value investing opportunity. The profitability of the company limits the potential downside, while it is very much possible that the company can sustain double-digit growth for years to come. Overall, we have found that EBIX has a great value proposition, is fundamentally and financially strong business, and is currently underpriced by the market.

Macro Trading Factory is a new service focused on macro views, market outlook, and asset-allocation. We demonstrate portfolio and risk management, in a simple and relaxed manner. Our model-portfolio is: well-diversified, containing up to 25 leading ETFs and CEFs.

managed by a team of professionals, led by TMT.

aiming to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis.

allowing you to keep-up with your daily-routine. MTF is your perfect solution if you're looking for an ongoing, professional, trusted, affordable guidance, especially with little time on their hands. Macro Trading Factory for An Upward Trajectory!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.