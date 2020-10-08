Tesla already has the hardware with its FSD chip, but most third-party doubt concerns its software, which Tesla has rewritten.

However, the most significant announcement may have been the announcement of Full Self-Driving beta next month.

The recent Tesla Battery day was about its plan to scale battery production from Giga to Tera and reduce cost by 2x.

Investment Thesis

Tesla (TSLA) held its long anticipated Battery Day on September 22 after its shareholder meeting. The event didn’t disappoint, with multiple announcements.

For the long term, Tesla plans to reduce cost per kWh battery capacity by over 50% (through numerous improvements) while reducing manufacturing cost by even more, which will enable the company over time to scale production to eventually reach its goal/ambition of 20M cars per year (while likely also growing its dedicated energy unit).

In the shorter term, over the next three years, Tesla said it planned it to reduce the cost of an EV to about $25,000. Even more significantly, Tesla said this price would include full autonomous driving. Currently, this option (which Tesla has yet to deliver) alone costs over 20% of this projected cheap 2023 Tesla model. Musk had previously also said that the FSD option would increase in price over time as more features are added, so it remains if this will really come to fruition.

However, the most significant announcement may have been the promise of the release of the FSD option “next month”. If so, this would go against many naysayers, analysts or others who were critical about Tesla really delivering FSD in a timely manner, as Tesla would suddenly be leading this space.

I would assume this could lead to a re-rating of the company’s valuation as it is unlikely much about FSD is already priced into the stock.

Battery Day

A brief recap of Battery Day. Tesla’s goal is to reach tera-scale, as opposed to its current Gigafactories, more specifically 3TWh by 2030. Tesla’s second goal, which goes hand in hand with the first goal, is to make EVs mass scale and affordable. As the battery is one of the key (but also costly) components of EVs, the ultimate goal, then, is to reduce battery cost. So Tesla plans to produce the best EVs, powered by the best batteries.

This is how Tesla plans to achieve those goals:

A new 5x larger (“tabless”) cell will provide a 14% reduction

Dry electrode/film process: 4-10x factory footprint and energy cost/cell reduction

Cell assembly line with 7x output

Raw metallurgical silicon vs complex silicon processing

High nickel, zero-cobalt cathode reduces cost by 15%

Full-scale recycling factory

“Structural batteries” effectively make the battery weight negative

Summed up: “With all these innovations, Tesla could increase range by 54%, achieve a dollar per kilowatt reduction of 56%, and cut investment cost per GWh by up to 69%.”

Full Self-Driving beta next month

However, the most significant news may have happened just before the actual Battery Day event.

Musk reportedly said “Tesla will “hopefully” release a private beta for the full self-driving (NYSE:FSD) version of Autopilot, which features a full rewrite of the codebase, in a month or so.”

ViDAR

For some background, the “full rewrite” has already been discussed previously on Seeking Alpha. Tesla belongs to the minority of those working on self-driving systems doing a camera-first approach. Also belonging to this minority is Mobileye, the leader in ADAS by a wide margin.

Given the information available, Intel (INTC) Mobileye and Tesla’s approaches for their camera systems seem quite similar. Mobileye detailed ViDAR at CES 2020 as one of the algorithms behind its self-driving cars, and Tesla seems to use this as well.

There are also differences. Mobileye is working on a separate lidar and radar-based subsystem, which will enable Mobileye to achieve “true redundancy” to achieve its reliability goals.

In any case, both companies pursuing a similar ViDAR approach lends some credibility to the viability of this.

Timeline

In a previous article in July, I covered Mobileye’s growing robotaxi dominance, which was said to begin operations in 2022 in Israel. Mobileye expects that consumer AVs will follow about three years later, which would imply that adoption of this will start in 2025.

At a recent event, Mobileye confirmed recently that there has been no changes at all to its 2022 robotaxi timeline. In fact, Mobileye confirmed that in its internal fleet, its robotaxis are already connected to Moovit, which Intel acquired earlier this year.

As I also detailed quite recently, NIO (NIO) as a major and early adaptor of Mobileye’s advanced technologies, will launch the first AV based on Mobileye’s self-driving system in 2022 (as an exception to that three year delta for consumer AVs).

This compares to the information Tesla provided, as quoted above. In most analysis I have seen, Tesla is not seen as a leader in self-driving technology. Tesla has its own FSD chip, in a development that was led by the well-known veteran Jim Keller who subsequently became VP of silicon engineering at Intel until his recent departure (due to “personal reasons”). However, hardware arguably is the “easy part”, as it is the actual software that is the real challenge, as I also covered before.

While Tesla’s “full rewrite” might result in step-size change in Tesla’s position in this space, as the article quoted above about that topic argued, it could also be seen as indication of the opposite, that much of the foundational work on this technology was still in flux at Tesla until quite recently.

In any case, taken at face value, a beta could indicate that FSD is quite close to release. For example, Intel’s major oneAPI software project went into beta in late 2019, and will see its gold release later this year. If there would be a similar time period of about a year for Tesla’s FSD, then those “1 million robotaxis” Musk once promised might become reality in late 2021.

This would make Tesla leapfrog even NIO and become the first consume AV on the road in volume, with quite a margin on both time to market and volume.

As another comparison, the Nvidia (NVDA) partnership with Mercedes-Benz that was received as major news for Nvidia this summer, would only start in 2024 and seemed to focus initially on L3 or so.

Risks: delays and regulation

However, the reality has learned that many in this space have delayed their plans for autonomous vehicles, including Tesla previously. For example, if the software can’t be proved to be safe during the beta, it could be delayed indefinitely while Tesla works to continue to improve FSD to meet commercial requirements.

Mobileye might be one of the only parties who hasn’t delayed its introduction of robotaxis – although admittedly the major BWM iNEXT Mobileye design win that is slated for 2021 likely has been downsized in scope from L4 to L3.

This recent EETimes article for example analyzes Intel Mobileye's self-driving footage. The article notes that Mobileye started its self-driving program in 2013 (!) already, while Waymo obviously started even earlier. This quite strongly suggest that creating a reliable self-driving car might take more effort than a "software rewrite".

Another major risk is regulation. Currently, a lot of the regulation is still at the level of test fleets. A lot of work is still required on the regulation side. This is one the major reasons why Mobileye expects consumer AVs to only follow a few years after robotaxis (since fleet operators are easier to regulate).

Valuation

Most if not all of Tesla’s valuation is likely based on its automotive and energy businesses (and speculation from investors about things such as the stock split, etc.), as Tesla simply is not seen as a leader in autonomous vehicles. While Tesla does already have Autopilot, even Mobileye concedes that there is a major difference between ADAS and AVs – as much as Mobileye would obviously like to achieve the same market (share) position in the latter space as it has in ADAS.

So in that regard, the announcement of a (closed) beta for FSD might lead to a re-rating in Tesla’s position in this space, depending on what further information comes out as analysts assess the FSD performance, and depending on the further development towards commercial release.

While it is still too early to make more predictions about Tesla and FSD, if Tesla is found to be a valid competitor in this space after all – if its FSD actually works and has a path to timely commercial release – this may lead to further consideration among investors about the possibilities and valuation of this business. For example, in a recent article it was stated that the FSD option will also become available as a subscription.

Lastly, concerning Battery Day itself, as I read in the Seeking Alpha comments:

Wall Street has misunderstood Tesla yet again! Giving us a superb buying opportunity. Wall Street were expecting a fashion show with fireworks and canapés, what they got was a demonstration of pure world dominating engineering genius - which they weren't capable of understanding. It went straight over their heads and it'll take them several months to realise it.

I picked this quote since I have by and large written the same kind of message about Intel's 7nm process technology engineering, so there seem some similarities (although Intel has more capable competition it seems).

Takeaway

As another author has noted earlier this year, the full software rewrite of Tesla’s FSD efforts might lead to a more revolutionary rather than evolutionary change in Tesla’s position in self-driving cars.

It seems this in indeed the case, as Musk announced not just something like an alpha status of FSD, but a closed beta starting next month. While Tesla does not exactly have the best track record with regards to delivering on its timelines, a beta program gives a different impression than for example Mobileye’s statements, which expects initial consumer AVs to roll out around 2025 (with the exception of NIO).

Tesla also plans to enable its FSD Teslas to function as robotaxi (a feature which Mobileye calls “chauffeur mode”), so it might also have a strong position in that space as well.

Depending on how this further evolves, regulation issues aside, the software rewrite may indeed lead to a change in how Tesla is seen in that space if it is as good as Tesla suggests, and may perhaps also have valuation implications for the stock in that case, down the line. Especially if there will really be a $25k Tesla with FSD in 2023, which compares to the current $8k price of FSD alone, which Musk had previously suggested might still increase as FSD gets closer to release.

While there are still many ifs, progress such as a FSD beta soon is about the best Tesla bulls realistically could have gotten.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NIO, INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.