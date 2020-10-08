Enable Midstream (NYSE:ENBL) is a midstream partnership operating primarily in a few of the lesser-known resource basins in the southern part of the Great Plains region. The company has been affected fairly severely by the steep decline in oil prices that we saw due to the coronavirus outbreak. This has been the case with many midstream companies and in most cases the decline was unjustified due to the very stable business model that these companies have. Enable Midstream is no exception to this and in fact its model is even more stable than many of its peers. With that said though, Enable Midstream was clearly impacted by the current environment as it was forced to cut its distribution earlier this year, but there are still some things to like here.

About Enable Midstream

As mentioned in the introduction, Enable Midstream operates primarily in basins that are not especially well-known. The bulk of Enable Midstream's infrastructure is located in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins in the southern Great Plains. The company also has some operations in the Williston basin:

Source: Enable Midstream

Enable Midstream describes this as a fully integrated platform but this is only partly accurate. Enable Midstream does not have nearly as much natural gas processing capacity as many of its peers and it has no fractionation facilities like its larger peers have. Rather, the company only operates gathering and long-haul pipelines and storage facilities. While this may not be quite as diversified as what some other companies have, it is also somewhat safer. This is due to the fact that pipelines and storage facilities are compensated based entirely on volumes while processing plants are margin-based. Thus, the fact that Enable Midstream has no natural gas processing plants means that it is even more insulated against commodity prices than its peers.

At this point, some readers may point out that many upstream companies have been cutting their own production in response to the low-price environment. This makes a great deal of sense. First of all, the world is very much oversupplied with oil, which is largely caused by all of the stay-at-home orders and the travel restrictions that governments have imposed in response to the pandemic. In addition, it is fairly expensive to produce in many of the shale plays in North America, which makes it rather difficult to produce profitably in many basins so it makes more sense not to produce than to actually lose money by operating. We might expect this to reduce Enable Midstream's transported volumes. This did indeed happen. As we can see here, volumes decreased across both the company's crude oil and natural gas businesses:

Source: Enable Midstream

This fits in with what I have been saying for quite some time. The pandemic has had a much more devastating effect on crude oil production and midstream volumes than natural gas production and volumes. This is because the demand for natural gas has not fallen as much. In fact, nationwide demand for natural gas is actually up 2% year over year:

Source: IHS Markit PointLogic, The Williams Companies (WMB)

Although production is down slightly:

Source: IHS Markit PointLogic, The Williams Companies

We do notice though that Enable Midstream's natural gas volumes declined far more than natural gas production did. One of the reasons why this would be the case is that upstream producers are primarily operating in all of the basins that Enable Midstream's network is present in to retrieve oil and not natural gas. Natural gas is merely an afterthought in these regions. As already mentioned, these are the basins that have seen the steepest production declines. Enable Midstream pointed this out too, stating that the volume declines were mostly due to the lower production in the Williston and Anadarko basins.

Fortunately, this volume decline did not have a crippling effect on the company's cash flow but it certainly did have one. In the second quarter, the company had an adjusted EBITDA of $224 million compared to $281 million a year ago. The company also saw its distributable cash flow decline from $197 million to $148 million year over year. This is the reason why it slashed the distribution, although as we can see, things certainly could have been worse.

Stability Of The Business Model

One of the nice things about midstream companies is that they enjoy a reasonably stable business model. This is because they provide their services under long-term contracts with their customers. In addition, these contracts typically include minimum volume commitments that specify a certain quantity of resources that the customer has to send through its infrastructure or pay for anyway. As already mentioned, the fees that the company receives for providing these services are not based on the value of the resources that are transported but are instead based on the volume of resources transported. Thus, the fact that the company has its customers locked in for extended periods and has guarantees of the minimum volumes that will be transported gives the midstream company a certain stability to its cash flows.

In addition to these fee-based transit fees, midstream companies perform things like natural gas processing under margin-based models. This is much more affected by resource prices. However, Enable Midstream generates almost all of its revenues under fee-based contracts that are dependent on volumes. As we can see here, fully 92% of its revenues on based on volumes:

Source: Enable Midstream

The company generates about 8% of its revenues from margin-based sources that are somewhat dependent on commodity prices. However, it has hedges in place for most of this. That means that the company uses futures, forwards, options, or other derivatives to effectively lock in a certain commodity price. Thus, fully 97% of the company's revenues are insulated against commodity price fluctuations.

Of course, the contracts do not mean that much of the customers cannot remain solvent to honor them. Thus, we want to have a look at Enable Midstream's customer base in order to determine the safety of the company's contracts. Fortunately, Enable Midstream does have a reasonably strong customer base. As we can see here, several of its customers are fairly large and well-known energy companies:

Source: Enable Midstream

One thing that we can see here is that several of these customers are investment-grade companies. Investment-grade companies tend to make good customers for midstream firms. This is because they are well-financed firms that have the ability to weather through recessions and weak commodity price environments. An investment-grade company will also usually honor its contracts due to a desire to protect its reputation. Unfortunately though, we can also see that a number of Enable Midstream's largest customers do not have such a strong rating. This is concerning because it could be an indication that the partnership has a not insignificant amount of counterparty risk. This is something that we should keep in mind before making an investment in the company.

Growth Opportunities

One effect that the current environment has had on many midstream companies is that they have cancelled or deferred many of the growth projects that they were working on prior to the pandemic. This makes sense since the upstream cutbacks mean that we will not see the crude oil production growth that was originally expected. Thus, there is no longer a need for all of the projects that were originally planned to handle the higher volumes. There are still some growth projects being working on though and Enable Midstream has one of them. This is the Gulf Run Pipeline project.

The Gulf Run Pipeline is an interstate pipeline project that includes the construction of a new 135-mile pipeline running from Westdale to Starks, Louisiana. The company will also be modifying an existing pipeline running from Panola, Texas to Delhi, Louisiana:

Source: Enable Midstream

The purpose of this pipeline is to transport natural gas to the Louisiana Gulf Coast where Golden Pass is constructing a liquefied natural gas plant. The Gulf Run pipeline is intended to transport natural gas to this plant in order to supply it with raw materials. It will therefore serve to support the emerging American natural gas export industry. Golden Pass has already committed to purchase 1.1 billion cubic feet per day of capacity on the pipeline for a 20-year period. This is nice because it effectively guarantees that Enable will generate a cash flow off of the pipeline and generate a positive return off of the costs of the pipeline. Enable Midstream expects to have this pipeline operational by late 2022. Thus, we can expect it to stimulate revenue growth at around that time.

Distribution Analysis

Earlier this year, Enable Midstream reduced its distribution to $0.1653 per common unit quarterly. This gives the company a rather appealing forward yield of 15.11%. As is always the case though, we want to make sure that the company can actually afford this distribution. This is because we do not want to be the victims of another distribution cut that reduces our income. The usual way to do this is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the common unitholders. As stated earlier, this figure was $148 million in the second quarter of 2020. This is sufficient to cover the company's distribution at the new level 2.06 times over. Analysts generally consider anything over 1.20x to be sustainable. At the current level, the company's cash flow could decline significantly and it would still be able to cover its distribution. Thus, the current yield looks reasonably safe.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are a lot of reasons to be attracted to Enable Midstream today. The company has a reasonably safe business model that is more insulated from commodity price fluctuations than most of its peers and it has even some growth potential that is likely to pan out over the next few years. The company's customer base may not be quite as safe as what some other firms like The Williams Companies have but commodity prices have also rebounded significantly from their bottoms earlier this year. Thus, it does appear that the worst may be behind us at this point. When we combine this with the fact that the company does appear able to easily maintain its 15%+ yield, there could be an opportunity here.

