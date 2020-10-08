Cree is banking on future growth in the market, but that market is becoming increasingly crowded with more and more competition.

Cree's present struggles have been set aside to focus on the strategic importance of what Cree can do for tomorrow's industries.

Cree's stock has outperformed industry peers by a wide margin despite weak earnings that have been around for some time.

Cree's top and bottom line continues to shrink and the forecast calls for more of the same.

In many ways, FY2020 was quite a challenging year for Cree (CREE). For instance, revenue and EBITDA shrank in each of the four quarters of the recently concluded fiscal year. But despite what appear to be worsening fundamentals, Cree's stock has nonetheless outperformed by a wide margin in 2020. What may be causing this will be covered next.

FY2020 earnings results

Cree concluded what can be described as a tough year with the release of the Q4 report. Q4 revenue fell by 18% YoY to $205.7M. Cree also wound up with a non-GAAP net loss of $20.0M. Margins continued to shrink. As a whole, Q4 was more of a deterioration in fundamentals than an improvement.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2020 Q3 FY2020 Q4 FY2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $205.7M $215.5M $251.2M (5%) (18%) Gross margin 25% 28% 35% - - Net income (loss) ($39.5M) ($61,6M) ($34.5M) - - EPS ($0.36) ($0.57) ($0.33) - - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $205.7M $215.5M $251.2M (5%) (18%) Gross margin 26% 30% 37% - - Net income (loss) ($20.0M) ($15.5M) $11.6M - - EPS ($0.18) ($0.14) $0.11 - -

Q4 was not much of an exception for the year. FY2020 revenue declined by 16% YoY to $903.9M. Cree ended the year with a non-GAAP net loss of $49.1M. FY2020 gross margins fell by 800-900 basis points compared to the year before.

(GAAP) FY2020 FY2019 YoY Revenue $903.9M $1,080.0M (16%) Gross margin 27% 36% - Net income (loss) ($191.7M) ($57.9M) - EPS ($1.78) ($0.56) - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $903.9M $1,080.0M (16%) Gross margin 29% 37% - Net income (loss) ($49.1M) $76.9M - EPS ($0.45) $0.74 -

The outlook is not much better. Cree sees further losses ahead in Q1 FY2021. Guidance calls for Q1 revenue of $203-217M, a decrease of 13.5% YoY at the midpoint. Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be $22-26M, worse than last year. So all in all, Cree did not have much good to report on.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2021 (guidance) Q1 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $203-217M $242.8M (13.5%) Net income (loss) ($83-87M) ($37.8M) - EPS ($0.76-0.79) ($0.35) - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $203-217M $242.8M (13.5%) Net income (loss) ($22-26M) ($3.6M) - EPS ($0.20-0.24) ($0.03) -

The deterioration in the business environment spread to other segments

Cree did not only see its top and bottom line shrink in FY2020. There were other changes also as shown in the table below. Take the Wolfspeed segment for instance. Wolfspeed grew by 64% YoY from $328.6M to $538.2M in FY2019. This helped offset the 9% decline in LED products that same year. Note that Wolfspeed includes silicon carbide ("SiC") and gallium nitride ("GaN") materials, power devices and RF devices.

Segment FY2020 FY2019 FY2018 Wolfspeed $470.7M $538.2M $328.6M LED products $433.2M $541.8M $596.3M $903.9M $1,080.0M $924.9M

But Cree was unable to maintain this level of growth in FY2020. Wolfspeed contracted by 13% YoY to $470.7M in FY2020. On the other hand, Wolfspeed still did better than the LED segment, which fell by 20% in FY2020. Cree blames the change in fortunes on several factors. From Cree's latest Form 10K:

"The decrease in Wolfspeed segment revenue for fiscal 2020 compared to fiscal 2019 was primarily due to the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China, weakening demand in Asia, and customer demand limitations due to the COVID-19 outbreak."

It appears China had a lot to do with Cree's shrinking revenue. The Chinese market accounted for 42% of revenue in FY2018, but this percentage fell to 29% in FY2020. Revenue from China has fallen by about a third in two years. Other markets have done much better in comparison as shown below.

2020 revenue Share 2019 revenue Share 2018 revenue Share USA $212.1M 23% $261.4M 24% $220.2M 24% China $260.4M 29% $367.2M 34% $390.5M 42% Europe $243.7M 27% $255.0M 24% $167.4M 18% Other $187.7M 21% $196.4M 18% $146.8M 16% Total $903.9M $1,080.0M $924.9M

Much of the recent weakness in China is directly related to Huawei, a company Cree has stopped doing business with. From the Q4 earnings call:

"So in terms of Huawei, we have not been shipping to Huawei for the better part of a year, and we have no Huawei revenue plans in any of our future projections or forecasts or what have you. So that's been out since the ban went in place."

Cree's stock does not seem to care about worsening fundamentals

Cree clearly did not have a good year in FY2020. But the company's struggles go back further in time. Revenue has been trending lower for several years as can be seen in the chart above. Annual revenue reached a peak of $1,648M in FY2014 after several years of fast growth, but has since fallen by almost half to $904M in FY2020. EBITDA has gone from $311M to negative $58M during this same time frame.

But despite all the apparent headwinds confronting Cree, the stock has nonetheless outperformed. Cree has appreciated by 38.8% YTD, vastly outperforming its peers in the semiconductor industry. For instance, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is an ETF consisting of 30 semiconductor companies. Cree is included among its holdings. SOXX has gained 20.2% YTD, which is slightly more than half of what Cree has gained in comparison.

What could be driving interest in Cree

The price action for Cree is an indication that quite a few people are betting heavily on Cree. People can and will ignore weak quarterly numbers if better times are perceived to be around the corner. In Cree's case, there is a perception that the weak quarterly numbers can be ignored because those numbers are set to improve in the not so distant future. This perception of a potential turnaround is arguably not without some merit.

As mentioned before, Cree is a supplier of SiC and GaN materials and related products. Semiconductors are usually made of silicon, but silicon chips come with a number of drawbacks such as low bandgap energy, low thermal conductivity and switching frequency limitations. This is where the need for SiC and GaN comes in. They address some of the shortcomings.

SiC and GaN allow for wide bandgap semiconductors with higher voltages, higher switching frequencies, and higher temperatures due to better thermal conductivity. Basically, using SiC and GaN allow for chips that are smaller, lighter, faster, more efficient and more reliable. These attributes are desirable in a number of applications, especially power applications. For instance, SiC and GaN are extensively used in 5G base stations, especially power amplifier and RF chips.

It's highly likely that the need for SiC and GaN will increase in the future. For instance, some forecasts see the SiC market growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2020 to 2025 due to demand from power electronics and electrical vehicles. This bodes well for suppliers, Cree included.

However, it bears mentioning that a fast growing market can also entice increased competition in the field. For instance, China will reportedly focus on semiconductors when it reveals its next five-year plan later in October. The emphasis will be on third-generation semiconductors, which includes SiC and GaN.

Other companies could seek to play a bigger role in the market. For example, On Semiconductor Corporation (ON), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNF), Renesas Corporation (OTCPK:RNECF), STMicroelectronics (STM) and several more. Each could give Cree a run for its money in an increasingly crowded market. Cree may be banking on growing along with the market for SiC and GaN with Wolfspeed, but others are looking to do the same. Not everyone may thrive in such an environment.

Investor takeaways

At first sight, Cree seems like an enigma. The company has been struggling business-wise. The latest earnings report for Q4 and FY2020 were no exception. Both saw substantial drops in revenue and earnings. The forecast calls for the top and bottom line to shrink even more. It would not be unreasonable to assume that the stock of such a company would get punished based on these headlines.

But nothing could be further from the truth. Cree has outperformed with a 39% gain YTD despite posting weak earnings quarter after quarter. In contrast, the semiconductor ETF SOXX and the SPDR S&P500 are lagging behind with YTD gains of 20% and 3.8% respectively. Such gains may seem unwarranted when a company is not doing all that well in comparison.

The picture becomes clearer once you take a look at the strategic nature of Cree's product line. Cree's products could help unlock the full potential of a number of game-changing industries like 5G and electrical vehicles. Once you take that into account, it becomes easier to understand why some are betting on Cree even though the company is clearly struggling at the moment.

The belief is that Cree is worth buying because the stock will be worth much more in the future once the use of SiC and GaN takes off. The bull thesis for Cree rests on the assumption that Cree's struggles will go away and the company will overcome its current headwinds. Cree and its products are deemed to be too important not to.

While this thesis may turn out to be correct, it's also worth keeping in mind that Cree does not have a monopoly, even if it is a leading supplier at the moment. The market for third-generation semiconductors has yet to mature. Everything is still wide open, which means that anyone could become the winner. It does not necessarily have to be Cree. It could turn out to be someone else.

I am neutral on Cree. There's no denying the potential role Cree could have in making tomorrow's world a reality. From that standpoint, the bull thesis for Cree makes sense to a certain degree and the stock has definitely shown to be a winner. On the other hand, the disconnect between future expectations and how the company is actually performing is becoming more and more extreme. Reason enough to step back and pause, especially since there's no guarantee that Cree will not be overtaken by what looks to be increasingly fierce competition. Cree is not a growth stock, even though it is seen and treated as one. Cree is more like the opposite by contracting, something that has been the case for quite some time.

