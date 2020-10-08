Proposed Tax Hikes Could Drive Profit Taking Post-Election

Fiscal Policy & Annual Re-Balancing

Fiscal policy under the Trump administration has been characterized by low corporate tax rates and lenient tax treatment on the nation's highest earners. This, combined with unlimited quantitative easing by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, has resulted in unprecedentedly favorable conditions for growth equities. This is because low rates mean a low opportunity cost to aggressive revenue growth initiatives, while low corporate tax rates mean a long runway for future net profits, especially in conjunction with a company exhibiting sufficiently high gross margins. If the incumbent President is re-elected, there will be very little change in status quo. However, should Joe Biden be elected into office, it is very likely that his more aggressive long-term capital gains policies (with the highest earners seeing rates nearly double) will result in preemptive profit-taking from investors seeking to lock-in profits at the current capital gains tax rates. This, combined with the usual December re-balancing trade, would most likely result in a significant correction in stock market, with the highest performing stocks experiencing a disproportionate impact near term.

The Macro Picture

Looking at the YTD performance of the S&P 500, investors see a story of a blink and you'll miss it bear market that has since fully recovered, but this is not the whole truth. The recovery is entirely attributable to growth equities which have increased precipitously since the New Year, while value stocks by and large remain in correction territory. Given the fact that the S&P 500 is a market cap-weighted index, this paradigm has resulted in an increased representation of high-flying growth stocks in the broader index. To better illustrate my point, I want to examine the top 5 holdings of the S&P 500 which constitute 22.26% of the index alone:

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) 6.45%

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) 5.70%

Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) 4.76%

Alphabet Inc. A/C (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) 3.13%

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) 2.22%

A very clear trend is beginning to present itself of significant gains in stock prices that are coupled by double-digit growth rates in the company's most aggressive valuation perimeters based upon sales. This begins to tell a story of investors with significant capital gains built upon the back of speculation rather than fundamental performance, and who may suddenly face a deadline to cash out or face significant tax penalties. This picture becomes even more bleak when examining the Nasdaq, which is far more concentrated with these same top 5 components representing 47.08% of the composite.

Why Does This Matter?

The best way to illustrate just why this is so significant is to examine a hypothetical trade to observe the opportunity cost of holding a large gain into a Biden presidency. The security I will be using is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), as it is one of the most highly valued stocks on the market and boasts a 2.38% representation in the Nasdaq composite as a top-10 component. I will be assuming the investor entered into a ~$500,000 position in 01/01/2019 and that they have held through the present date. Note: I am assuming this investor is in the top 1% of income, and as a result, all dollars will be taxed as the highest tax bracket. Given how significant the assets of these parties and institution are with respect to aggregate market activity, I feel this a fair assumption to make, vs examining the average retail investor or small institution.

As you can see, the ultra-wealthy investor who decides hold into a period of heightened taxation would have to trim off an extra $545k in taxes, vs the investor who sold before year's end. What is even more alarming is that a similar scenario can be observed in the Apple investor, a stock which posts the greatest representation in both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

People Will Die For A Tax Break - Literally

2010 was a unique year in estate and financial planning as those who perished were not subject to the previously and subsequently instituted estate tax. One could think of this as a rather morbid tax holiday, and sadly, it appears that some unfortunate souls viewed it as exactly that. One of the most startling statistics from this period of time is the annual US establishment death rate, which absolutely spiked in 2010 to levels even higher than those observed during the financial crisis and not previously seen since the onset of the Iraq War. The unfortunate truth is that the idea that many wealthy Americans considered scheduling a tax-efficient time of death is not just some wild speculation on my part, as the topic was even covered in an article by Forbes in 11/2010. Make no mistake. If wealthy investors will quite literally die for a significant tax break, then it is hard to argue they would hesitate to sell off their high performing stocks.

My Thoughts & How I Am Bracing

I am a firm believer in buy & hold investing, especially for your retirement savings. It is a fact that missing only the five best days for the S&P 500 between 1980 and 2020 would have cost more than $200,000 per Fidelity. For this reason, I am not by any means suggesting that investors sell their stock and move 100% into cash. Even if the market were to crash the following day, that would boil down to luck vs good decision making. That being said, here are several actions I am taking:

1. Re-Balancing And Re-Assessing Risk Tolerance

I think now is the right time to make sure your portfolios have been re-balanced and that gains in significant excess to your target allocations are trimmed away. Additionally, this year has given every investor a taste of what a bear market and recession can look like. With that in mind, I think now is a prudent time to do some soul searching and to reevaluate your tolerance for risk.

2. Accumulating Some Cash

If Biden is elected, I do not see his policies as disastrous to the viability of equity markets. For this reason, I view any opportunistic selling as an opportunity to enter into some of the highest quality names on the market. Again, although I am not divesting, I am adding to my cash position on the side to enable tactical purchasing in the event this comes to fruition.

3. I Am Not Flocking To Precious Metals

Gold is near 10 yr-high levels and is up more than 30% YTD and nearly 50% looking back 2 years. This is exactly the type of place where significant amounts of capital gains have been accumulated and not in any way a safe-haven from those looking to exit their positions before a change in policy. I view anyone who advises investors buy precious metals instead of cash as a dangerously misinformed fool. Gold has its place in a portfolio, I am long (NYSEARCA:GLD), but I certainly am not using it to substitute cash and as anything other than a drag on my equity correlation.

4. I Am Long November SPY Puts

There is a striking amount of liquidity in OTM (out of the money) SPY Puts dated post-election. A 20% drop in the S&P 500 would drive see the SPY drop to levels around $260, and, although this is a worst case scenario, this is the range I think looks most attractive. I am using this position as hedge though, and not a strategic investment meant to deliver alpha, rather I am hoping to smooth my downside exposure and hedge my risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ, FB, SPY PUTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.