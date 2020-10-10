How This Income Method Makes You Financially Independent

Whether you are a retiree or you just want to be financially independent, you need a strategy that should meet the following goals:

Produce sufficiently high income. Preserve capital in bad times. Provide reasonable growth for long-term wealth preservation.

First, about the income. When we say "sufficiently high income," this is more of a subjective term, and it also depends upon the size of your assets. At the same time, it has been observed by so many that any portfolio that claims to produce more than 8% income would run the risk of depleting the capital. In fact, we would rather put the red line at 6%. Your portfolio could be generating more than 6% or even 8%, but any excess income over 6% should be re-invested back into the portfolio for it to prosper in the long term. Withdrawing more than 6% of income from any portfolio would put the original capital at the risk of depletion. Sure, if your asset-size is large enough and income needs are smaller than 6%, you should re-invest the balance back to the portfolio.

Capital Preservation: We can have all the talk about capital preservation, but the real test comes when the market takes a huge dive in real time, something akin to what we have seen recently due to the coronavirus pandemic. An event or correction like this can act as a real eye opener to review and judge if your portfolio is meeting its defined goals, especially risk tolerance. If not, you should modify your strategy. Preservation of capital is probably one of the most important factors for retirees and conservative investors or anyone who wants to be or stay financially independent. In order to preserve capital, it's important that our overall portfolio is able to achieve low volatility and smaller drawdowns, while not compromising on growth during the good times. We also will provide a real life view of our three-basket strategy and give readers a view of how they would have fared if they were invested in one such broad-based strategy.

Reasonable Growth: So, how much is reasonable growth? It can vary based on your personal expectations and factors like the rate of inflation. But assuming an average of 2.5% rate of inflation, in our view, a 10% overall annual growth of the capital (including the income withdrawals) would be reasonable. Sure, no one would complain of a higher rate of growth, but this is more practical and reasonable if you do not want to take very high risks.

Financial Independence: There's no universal definition of financial independence. It would vary from person to person. But as a broad definition, if your investment portfolio can safely generate enough income to sustain your basic needs (not including luxuries or vacations, etc.), you are financially independent. For example, your annual earnings are $100K, but your basic needs may be only 40,000 annually, then your investment portfolio should generate at least 40,000 annually (minus any other fixed income) for you to be financially independent. Also, being financially independent does not necessarily mean early retirement. You could be financially independent in your 30s or 40s and still be pursuing your career, whatever that may be. However, it does accord you the freedom to choose to do what interests you rather than doing something that you hate to do. In essence, it's a great stress reducer.

In this article, we present one such strategy that aims to meet all of the three goals that we defined above. We regularly write about the importance of not only diversifying in stocks but also diversifying in terms of strategies and types of assets. As such, besides growth, we focus on income-producing strategies, especially strategies that also preserve capital during times of crisis.

We will review a three-basket strategy that's not overly complicated and easy to get started. We also will provide a real-life view of this strategy and how this would have behaved during the recent crisis or during the 2008-09 financial crisis. First, we will pick the backtesting period starting from Jan. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2020. These past 33 months, even though not a very long time, does include two sharp corrections. The first one happened in the fourth quarter of 2018 but was followed by a quick recovery. The second correction, of course, is the recent one, caused by the pandemic. We will use the S&P 500 as our performance benchmark. Later, in the last section, we also will run the comparisons for the last about 13 years, starting from the beginning of the year 2008.

Brief Description Of Three-Basket Strategy

We regularly write about multi-basket income strategies. They mostly have similar underlying principles but vary in terms of income needs, growth goals, and risk levels. Here we discuss one such strategy supported by short-term and long-term backtesting.

For the sake of backtesting, we will assume that we invested $1 million of assets into this strategy, but the amount is not of much significance as it would work the same, whether it was $100,000 or $3 million. If you are just starting out, naturally, you may not have $1 million to start with, but more than likely, your retirement is many years away. You could use this time to gradually build a strategy and compound the income over the years. The three-basket strategy that we are going to discuss below can comfortably support 6% income withdrawals. So, if your needs are $40,000 a year, by reverse calculation, you will need to grow your investment portfolio to roughly $670,000. Sure, $40,000 may not be enough for a comfortable retirement, but hopefully, you would have other sources of income like Social Security and/or pension.

Normally, we advocate investing in any new strategy in small lots over a period of time (at least a year or longer). But to keep the calculations from becoming overly complex, we will assume that we invested the entire amount in one lump sum on Jan. 2, 2018. For the sake of illustration, we will assume our hypothetical investor invests $1 million in our strategy, while another investor invested $1 million in the S&P 500 at the same time.

Basket Name Type of Portfolio Percentage Allocation $$ Amount Allocation Basket 1 DGI portfolio 40% $400,000 Basket 2 Rotational RA portfolios (two portfolios) 45% $450,000 Basket 3 8% High-Income portfolio 15% $150,000

Note: Most retirees and conservative investors should also keep a cash-like bucket; however, the allocation could differ based on the individual situation.

Basket 1: (DGI portfolio 40%)

Now there are many ways to construct a DGI portfolio, and this is the easiest part of the overall strategy. It's not hard to pick up some good blue-chip dividend-growing stocks. In one of our recent articles, we suggested a list of 15 DGI stocks which are some of the safest names. You can read it here.

In this analysis, we will not pick individual stocks. But we will just pick a few low-cost ETFs, namely the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). We also will add small percentages of other assets like Municipals, Utilities, and Preferreds – Nuveen Muni Inc (NMZ), Reaves Utility (UTG), and iShares Preferred securities (PFF). The resulting portfolio of six funds will provide high growth, a reasonable yield of 2.78%, and provide more than enough diversification. Please note that QQQ is not a dividend ETF and does not provide much in terms of dividends. The reason we include it here to boost the growth of this portfolio, while the rest of the funds will provide income.

As you could see from the chart below, the overall total returns of this DGI portfolio almost mirrored the returns of the S&P 500 during the last two years and nine months. As you would see in the later section that this DGI portfolio would have performed slightly better than the S&P 500 since the year 2008 with slightly smaller drawdowns. The main difference is about the yield. This portfolio provides a respectable 2.78% yield compared to 1.85% of the S&P 500, without compromising on growth at all. As the investor progresses in age, he/she can adjust the ratios of the funds and invest more in VYM and less in QQQ, to generate higher levels of income.

For investors, who like to invest in individual stocks, one could just start with the top 10 holdings of VIG and VYM. There are a few duplicates, though. We like and own many of these names.

Top 10 holdings of VIG:

Microsoft (MSFT), Walmart (WMT), Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Visa (V), Home Depot (HD), UnitedHealth (UNH), Disney (DIS), Comcast (CMCSA), PepsiCo (PEP).

Top 10 holdings of VYM:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Verizon (VZ), Intel (INTC), Merck & Co (MRK), AT&T (T), Pfizer (PFE), Comcast (CMCSA), Bank Of America (BAC).

Basket 2: (Rotational RA Portfolios 45%)

This is our hedging or insurance bucket, but by no means it's short on growth. In fact, the opposite may be true. We normally recommend adopting at least two strategies to diversify the risks. So, we are going to provide results from two separate RA strategies to prove that we just did not get lucky here, but these strategies invariably work. So, we will divide the basket dollars equally into two strategies (22.5% or $225,000 to each of the two strategies). Also, even though these strategies do not generate income specifically, but one can safely withdraw 6% income. Since these strategies have very limited drawdowns and low volatility, withdrawing income does not risk depleting the portfolio at the wrong time.

Basket 2 (Part 1) SPY/TLT Reverse Volatility Model

Note: We have a similar portfolio in our Marketplace service by the name of the "401K/IRA Rotation" portfolio.

This strategy aims for at least 9%-10% long-term returns with low volatility and minimal drawdowns. The strategy uses only two securities, the S&P 500 Index fund (SPY) and the 20-year Treasury Fund (TLT). The strategy invests and rotates between the two securities based on inverse volatility. The basic premise is that the lower the volatility in the S&P 500, the more of the investment dollars should be committed to stocks or SPY, in this case. As the volatility in stocks or the S&P 500 increases, the strategy gradually moves money to the Treasury fund as a safety asset.

It's our belief that during a crisis, panic situation, or sudden downturn, Treasuries always perform reasonably well since investors find safety in them. This has been proven right during the recent crisis as well.

Basket 2 (part 2) QQQ/TLT Momentum Model

This strategy aims for 10%-12% (possibly more) long-term returns with lower volatility and lower drawdowns than the S&P 500. The strategy uses only two securities, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the 20-year Treasury Fund (TLT). QQQ is an ETF equivalent to investing in the Nasdaq-100 Index. The strategy uses the Relative Momentum strategy and invests in one of two securities, which has had better performance over the previous three months. The process is repeated every month, and a switch is made between the two securities if necessary. Whenever the model senses problems with the Nasdaq-100 index reflected by consistent market decline, it switches to the safer bet of Treasuries. However, since this is a monthly rotation, there can be a lag. For example, earlier this year, the market peaked on Feb. 19 before declining, our model switched to TLT as of March 2.

The performance of the combined portfolio (Rotational, part1, and part two) vis-à-vis the S&P 500 is as follows, assuming the same dollar amounts were invested as of Jan. 1, 2018. You can see that this basket provides an excellent hedge during times of crisis, as can be seen during Q4/2018, as well as going into the 2020 crisis. But it also provided the growth quite comparable to the broader market without the roller coaster ride. Income investors and retirees could withdraw 5% to 6% income from this portfolio at the end of each year. Since the drawdowns are very limited, a yearly withdrawal would not damage the portfolio as there's very little chance of sequential risk, compared to the S&P 500.

Basket 3: (8% High-Income Model 15%)

In this bucket, we usually recommend selecting one closed-end fund from each of the 10-12 asset classes that are available. In our articles on CEF funds and also, based on our "8%-CEF-Income" portfolio, these are the ten funds that we would have selected. All of these funds are excellent choices per their past history. KYN (Oil & Gas MLP fund) is an exception here, which has obviously suffered greatly this year due to the double whammy of the crash in oil prices and demand destruction. We have included it in the mix to have exposure to this asset class even though it is out of favor right now. So, here they are:

TABLE of 10 CEFs:

Ticker Fund Name Type of fund/Asset class 1 PCI PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) Debt & Mortgage securities 2 PDI PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) Debt securities 3 KYN Kayne Anderson MLP (KYN) Energy MLP 4 RFI Cohen & Steers Tot Ret Realty (RFI) Realty 5 RNP Cohen & Steers REIT & Pref (RNP) REIT/Pref 6 UTF Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) Infrastructure 7 JPC Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund (JPC) Preferred 8 STK Columbia Seligman Premium Tech (STK) Technology 9 NMZ Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NMZ) Municipals 10 HQH Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Health Care

We will assume that we invested equally in these ten funds for this basket as of the 1st of January 2018. Now we will compare the performance of this portfolio with the S&P 500 from Jan. 1, 2018, until Sep. 30, 2020). This bucket had an excellent run until February this year. But as of now, it's lagging the S&P 500 quite a bit, primarily because of a nearly 70% loss for KYN (Oil & Gas MLP Fund). In fact, excluding KYN, the performance would be almost at par with the S&P 500. That said, many of these funds use leverage, and this portfolio does not provide any downside protection. That's why we recommend an allocation of no more than 25% but preferably less. The only purpose is to boost the overall income of the portfolio.

The Combined Portfolio (all three baskets)

The below graph shows the performance comparison once we combine all of the three baskets as one portfolio vs. the S&P 500. The combined portfolio had a starting capital of $1 million as of 1st January 2018. As you can observe, the volatility and the up and down movements in the combined portfolio increased when compared to the Rotational portfolio alone, but still a lot better than the S&P 500. In addition to less volatility and drawdowns, the growth of the combined portfolio matches the S&P 500 during the bull period and superior during the recessionary periods. More importantly, this is an income portfolio that would provide a 5%-6% income.

Backtesting from January 2008 until now

We know some would question the wisdom of showing the performance and comparison of only about 33 months. We provided a shorter window as it's easier to relate to the recent period. That said, we will provide a longer backtesting example as well, with the same model going back to the beginning of the year 2008. So, now we would assume that we started this three-basket portfolio as of 1st January 2008, so as to include the 2008-2009 recession.

We will provide the backtesting results starting from Jan. 1, 2008, until Sept. 30, 2020. Though we can test the bucket 1 and 3 (DGI and Rotational) without any issues, we will run into issues with the High-Income CEF portfolio due to a couple of securities, namely PCI and PDI. These two PIMCO funds did not start until 2013. If we assume that we invested a total of $100,000 in the three-basket portfolio, we would have invested only about $15,000 in the CEF-portfolio and only $3,000 in PCI &PDI. For the purpose of backtesting, we would assume that we invested $3,000 in another PIMCO fund, PIMCO Corporate & Income Fund (PTY), from Jan. 1, 2008 until Dec. 31, 2013, after which this amount was moved to PCI and PDI. PTY is a different kind of fund than PCI/PDI, but that would not have changed the outcome much.

Please note that how the green and orange linear lines are diverging over time, indicating that over a long period of time, the three-basket portfolio outperforms the S&P 500 while avoiding a roller-coaster ride at the same time. Over a nearly 13-year period, the three-basket portfolio achieved a 50% outperformance compared to the S&P 500 with 30% less volatility.

Performance comparison when 6% income is withdrawn:

Now let's see how our combined three-basket portfolio would have fared since 2008 in comparison to the S&P 500 if we were to withdraw 6% inflation-adjusted income each year. As you can see from the below chart, the S&P 500 did not fare very well when the income was withdrawn. However, the combined three-basket portfolio continued to perform very well. One of the main reasons for the S&P 500's underwhelming performance is high volatility and big drawdowns. In fact, this is the most important chart of this analysis because it highlights so clearly the dangers of sequential risk from the S&P 500, while the three-basket portfolio prospered in the same environment.

Concluding Thoughts

In the last three years, we twice had a serious market decline. First, during the fourth quarter of 2018, we had a near 20% correction and barely avoided the bear market. Now, more recently, we experienced a 35% correction resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic, even though it turned out to be one of the shortest bear markets and the market had a V-shape recovery. That said, the main street economy is still struggling on many fronts due to the repeated rise in coronavirus cases. The unemployment situation has improved drastically but still nowhere near the 3.5% unemployment rate prior to the pandemic. The hope of a new stimulus package is mostly dead now. However, there's some consensus emerging that the economy is on a strong enough footing that it would continue to recover even without the additional stimulus, at least for another quarter or two.

Obviously, the future always is uncertain, and more so right now. But we are fairly certain that whatever the market may do, whether it goes up, declines from here, or stays flat, our diversified multi-basket portfolio should perform reasonably well in good times and bad. Sure, if the markets decline big time, our buy-and-hold portfolios will decline as well, but most of their dividends will not. Our hedged part of the portfolio (rotational) acts as a counterbalance to the buy-hold part and should cushion any downside impact. Moreover, one can be assured of the constant and reasonably high-income stream that would not be impacted much by any recessionary times. We have presented a view of the model of how it can provide peace of mind during any crisis while not being short on growth during good times.





