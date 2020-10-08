Management has shown that it's more interested in managing the business for margin and return than growth; Nordea won't compete aggressively on price in areas like mortgages.

Nordea has managed the pandemic well so far, with management moving aggressively on losses, and overall credit quality still quite high on a relative basis.

The way a lot of bank stocks are priced today, you'd think the sector was doomed. True, rates at or near zero and weak loan demand are likely to put a serious crimp in growth over the next few years, but the significant discounts to tangible book look excessive. Nordic banks like Nordea (OTCPK:NRDBY), then, stand out as definite exceptions. With healthier balance sheets and better prospects for pre-provision profit growth, Nordea and its peers don't trade at anywhere near the same discount as most European banks.

I'd call Nordea's valuation fair today, and I can understand the appeal as a "safe haven" given the bank's very strong capital position, its diversification across markets, and self-help opportunities like cost leverage. Nordea is likely to be allowed to resume dividends relatively soon, and while I think there are far better return opportunities elsewhere, Nordea qualifies as a "sleep well at night" type of bank stock.

Will Improving Trends Lead To Better-Than-Expected Loan Growth?

As the pandemic spread across Europe, including the Nordic countries that are core to Nordea's operations, key leading indicators like construction confidence and manufacturing confidence started to plunge. Although that's typically bad news for future loan demand, confidence indicators in Sweden were almost all higher in September, with manufacturing rising almost seven points (to 94.5), retail 7.5 points (to 106.9), and service 7.5 points (to 65.5), with consumer confidence up 3.2 points from August to 88.3. The only indicator to worsen was construction confidence, which shrank 4.4 points to 89.5. That is not so surprising given the pace of building and non-residential construction investment going into the pandemic, as well as concerns expressed by regulators about the market.

I don't have comparable stats for Norway, though the "business tendency survey" for the second quarter showed a seven-point improvement from the first quarter, but was still at a level (-10) not seen since the global financial crisis. Denmark, too, has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, while Finland (down 15% yoy in September versus down 19% in August) has remained comparatively weaker.

All of this matters to Nordea, as about half of the bank's lending is corporate and wholesale, and large corporate lending tends to be disproportionately profitable for banks like Nordea, Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKY), and Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBY), with lower costs and lower credit losses. For its part, Nordea management has already started reducing the capital allocated to corporate lending and started looking to cut costs in anticipation of weaker demand.

Should these confidence indicators continue to improve, it will be a positive driver for Nordea. I'm a little cautious to get too excited about this, though, as I think the recession caused by COVID-19 could linger a while longer, particularly with new flare-ups in several parts of Europe.

Running For Margins Over Growth

With a trailing average ROE in the double digits, Nordea has been one of the more European profitable banks since the global financial crisis. Part of that performance can be attributed to management's decision to prioritize margins over growth.

Markets like the Swedish mortgage market are seeing more competition from new non-bank entrants, and Nordea has resisted the urge to regain lost share by accepting lower returns. The same is largely true in other highly competitive markets like Norwegian and Danish mortgages, as well as consumer lending across Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

Where Nordea is trying to regain share is with improved service and a greater focus on private banking and mortgages. Nordea had some significant customer service/satisfaction issues a few years ago, and instead of trying to win back business on pricing, management has been trying to fix those service and satisfaction issues.

It's also worth noting that the Nordic lending market is not like many other markets. Low-cost core deposit bases are very hard to build and maintain, and wholesale funding is a much larger factor in Nordic bank funding. With that, Nordea's business/corporate lending is actually more profitable on a NIM basis (1.6% versus 1.3% in the second quarter), and that's not a particularly new development.

Nordea's management has also been actively building up its non-interest income-generating operations. Nordea has a sizable asset management operation that generates around a quarter of its operating income on a normalized basis, as well as a respectable large card and payments business that generates high-margin income. Management has also been building up its commercial fee-generating operations, having acquired an attractive equipment finance operation from Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) late last year.

A Balanced Risk Portfolio

Nordea's risks are pretty well diversified across the business. It has pulled out of its non-Nordic operations over the years, but within that region, it is well diversified across Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, as well as cross mortgage and business lending. Consumer lending isn't a particularly large business (less than 10%); with ample competition from non-bank lenders, the returns aren't so appealing relative to the risk, and Nordea has let others take share in those markets.

The commercial/wholesale book is also quite diverse. Management got out of non-Nordic shipping, oil, and offshore lending, and overall energy lending is less than 1% of the book. Nordea's industry exposures are diverse, with no particular problematic exposures. I'd likewise note that commercial real estate lending is quite manageable at about 20% of the commercial/wholesale book.

Management has also been relatively proactive with managing risk in this downturn. Reported pre-tax profits in the second quarter missed by a wide margin (core pre-provision profits were 5% better), largely due to the company taking a larger provision expense and front-loading more of its loan losses. Overall cumulative charge-offs may come in around 200bp or so, and that is easily manageable.

The Outlook

With a CET1 ratio of almost 16%, Nordea is sitting on a lot of surplus capital. Nordic banks will always have higher capital levels for regulatory reasons, but I don't see the company having any problem restoring its dividend as soon as the ECB allows it. I would also expect Nordea to continue looking for selective M&A opportunities, most likely on the fee-generating side (probably asset management and/or leasing/equipment finance).

Nordea is one of the few banks that I think could actually generate meaningful pre-provision profit growth over the next few years, as well as core earnings growth. At this point, I don't see Nordea going much above 10% ROE on a sustained basis, but I do expect core earnings growth around 5% over the long term.

The Bottom Line

With Nordea scoring better than most European banks on almost all quality measures, it shouldn't be surprising that the stock doesn't look nearly as cheap. While bank stock valuations are near historical lows, Nordea is more fairly-valued than most. At this point, I expect mid-to-high single-digit returns from Nordea shares, which is not a bad return, but there are certainly many European banks that could do much better. Whether Nordea is a good idea for you depends a lot on your risk tolerance - while these shares likely won't lead the pack as the sector eventually recovers, the odds of Nordea seeing major losses or struggling with capital or cost control are much lower than for many of those higher-potential, higher-risk alternatives.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCGLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.