The photos have been met with some skepticism, but I believe there is reason to believe they are legit.

Back in September 8, news came out that the Contingent Value Right, or CVR (NYSE:BMY.RT), associated with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) $74B acquisition of Celgene was down significantly in apparent reaction to management comments at a Citigroup conference revealing that the manufacturing plant for CAR T therapies has not yet been inspected by the FDA. These contingent value rights are strange beasts. This particular one either pays out either $0 or $9 apiece. Take note the payout is binary. There are no other options except through an undesirable route of litigation.

Here's how it has traded since it listed separately after the closure of the Celgene acquisition:

It turns out that the plant is getting inspected, and in my opinion, it should trade up at least into the $3.5-$5 range. I believe its value is actually in excess of that but acknowledge that the market has consistently disagreed with my views. It came close in April but not after that.

The last few days it has been surging and Sheep of Wall Street (Twitter nickname) posted what were supposed to be photos of FDA plant inspectors on Twitter. He later removed it because potentially FDA inspectors wouldn't appreciate getting their pictures posted on Twitter. To be honest it didn't help me that much because it was very blurry and it did not show faces well. The blurry pictures raised a lot of suspicions among people.

But he also followed it up with another tweet:

I understand from Sheep's twitter account that event desks are skeptical these tweets were legit judging by the PMs he's getting:

But it isn't an anonymous account. Sheep has been on the excellent Yetanothervalueblog podcast, under his real name, and taped several YouTube videos. Matt posted a YouTube update aftermarket yesterday discussing the footage. I've come to appreciate his work on investments and believe he's very knowledgeable regarding this CVR.

Mizhou also released a note that seems to have contained pictures and confirmed the plant visit:

It doesn't make a lot of sense to me for it to have been a pump. It is fairly liquid security, and there is a lot of price action before these tweets went live. The CVR was already up considerably, which indicates to me that several big players, potentially including Matt, were loading up as their team or teams caught the FDA inspectors going on site.

Also, if you do a pump, why would you use grainy suspect photos. You'd use photos showing badges.

The plant getting inspected is theoretically not that interesting. It is due to Covid and how much the market feared it not taking place. A very interesting point that Matt brought up in his analysis is that when BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) received a CRL or complete response letter earlier in the year, its plant had not been inspected. In most cases, this inspection takes place whether a drug is approved or receives a CRL.

But because of the Sars-Covid-2 virus, the FDA has changed its protocol. The agency prefers not to send any agents into the field unless there's an urgent need to do so. For example, to inspect plants of critical new therapies.

One glass-half-full interpretation of that information is that Liso-cel's plant inspection provides a read through and it indicates that Liso-cel will be approved. If the FDA intended to issue a CRL, why would it first expose its critical personnel to any danger.

I view this read-through as a strong argument to increase the odds of Liso-cel approval.

It is worth mentioning there's actually a decent probability of BMY getting hit with a Form 483s or a warning letter from the FDA. This happens quite frequently and even with the largest and most sophisticated manufacturers. But it is unusual for sophisticated manufacturers to get hit with a document that raises issues that can't be remedied in some reasonable time frame. If the agency is satisfied with proposed remedies by the company, it doesn't need to bar approval.

The FDA nod on Liso-cel and Ide-cel are the last two remaining hurdles to the $9 payout per CVR. Initially, three dugs needed approval, but one got done relatively expedient.

In May, BMY received a Refusal to File letter from the agency on its ide-cel marketing application citing the need for additional information in the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control module. Approval for Liso-cel has to come before the end of 2020 (but a decision is expected sooner). Ide-cel needs to be approved before March 31, 2021.

Full read through, you believe in a 36% chance of Ide-cel approval.

The odds of Liso-cel approval have a pretty high baseline to begin with. Once they are at this stage, about 88% of these types of drugs get approved. You could take a more granular approach and would likely arrive at a higher figure. If you believe the inspection just increases the odds of Liso-cel approval towards 92% and keep Ide-cel at a baseline of 88%, the expected value of the CVR is about $7.29.

Under the full read-through theory, the expected value increases to $7.92. Because I use these crude baselines for approval based on Alacrita consulting data, the difference isn't huge. For people who were very bullish on Liso-cel and bearish on Ide-cel, not that much has changed. At $3.28, the change is possibly priced in. Note the CVR traded as high as $4.5 during a time when there were a lot more hurdles to overcome.

In my opinion, it is just very hard to get to a percentage approval rate as bad as somewhere in the thirties. Based on the data I've reviewed that's just very pessimistic. Even approval in the forties or fifties seems pessimistic to me. I get that people are probably discounting these hard because of their binary nature. Only heroes and fools are full Kelly on something like this.

At the same time, it continues to look very attractive to me, especially as a small position. To me, it just seems to trade way too low, period. When I add up values to get to an expected return, the share price looks very low. I do understand the enormous swings in price are a headache and people discount the value of these things. You could subtract some time value, but with the latest possible at March 31, it isn't that far away.

I do not understand why these don't trade between $3.5 and $4.5 given we now know the inspection is happening, and I've been adding to my position.

Bram de Haas writes the Special Situation Report. He looks at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and a lot of M&A events. If you are in a good mood follow him on Twitter here or reach out through email at dehaas.bram@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY.RT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.