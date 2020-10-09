Seinfeld Is Right: 'Newyorkism' Will Never Die

On the other hand, I tend to side with Jerry Seinfeld on the subject.

While I’m not going to wade into that fray in this article, I will say that, yes, short-term, leadership will make a very big impact.

Some people reading this will automatically jump to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s defense.

“Manhattan Apartment Sales Drop by 46% in Third Quarter, Leaving 10,000 Units Unsold!”

That was a Fox Business headline from Oct. 5 (minus the exclamation mark). And it wasn’t alone in declaring the death of New York City, or at least strongly implying it.

The Wall Street Journal published these two headlines on Sept. 29 and Oct. 4, respectively:

Forbes featured “Some Manhattan Landlords Offer New Tenants Free Rent Through 2020 Amid Glut of Empty Apartments.” And then there was that James Altucher declaration from mid August that New York City is “dead forever.”

This all seems very reasonable in light of the Oct. 6 announcement from CBS News: “New York Governor Ordering Schools in 9 Coronavirus Hot Spots to Close, NYC Asks to Close Non-Essential Businesses.”

All that doom and gloom is due to COVID-19, of course, which hit the city hard.

As of the morning of Oct. 6, there had been 213,462 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the United States. In total, 32,827 were in New York state – a full 15% despite it accounting for only 6.1% of the national population.

Worse yet, according to www1.nyc.gov, there were at least 19,216 in the Big Apple alone. There’s no way around how the city has been hit exceptionally hard.

But is it down and out for good?

A Storied History

Some people reading this are automatically going to jump to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s defense. Some will automatically do the very opposite.

While I’m not going to wade into that fray in this article, I will say that, yes, short term, leadership will make a very big impact – whether for good or bad. On the other hand, I tend to side with Jerry Seinfeld on the subject.

Appearing on 60 Minutes this week, he reiterated what he’d published in The New York Times on Aug. 24 in response to the aforementioned Altucher piece. The way he saw it then, there’s no other place on earth that offers what NYC offers.

The way he sees it today, the city he lives in and loves so much is just like an ant hill. Sometimes a little kid might come knock it down. But the ants just sigh and shrug and get back to work building it up again.

Certainly, New York City has done that before, and not just after 9/11. World Atlas reminds us:

“New York experienced a financial crisis during the 1970s. By spring of 1975, the city had run out of money and was facing bankruptcy. This was compounded by the tax loss from the move of many of the middle class from the city center to the suburbs. The city announced a hiring freeze, wage freeze, and large layoffs… The hiring freeze and layoffs also affected the number of police officers employed by the city. Although crime was becoming more widespread, the NYPD was unable to hire more police officers to deal with the growing problem.”

Sound somewhat familiar? Yet it came back from that stronger than ever.

And I think it can do it again.

Elitist Opinions Aside, New York City Is Resilient

I’ve been writing articles and doing interviews for a while now. So I’ve learned to predict at least some of the criticisms my points and positions elicit.

For instance, quoting Jerry Seinfeld on this topic, I know he got a lot of condemnation for being elitist in his assessment of New York City. And I get why.

After all, he’s not struggling to keep a shop open in the middle of intense restrictions. He’s not trying to balance his work schedule – how he makes ends meet – with proper supervision for his kids who can’t go into school anymore.

Considering his response to that criticism on 60 Minutes, I doubt he’s swayed anyone to feel differently about him. But remember that I said, “I tend to side with Jerry Seinfeld on the subject.” Not on his presentation.

Here me out on why…

I know people (and family) who live in New York City. I know businesses – including prominent members of management – that have staked enormous claims there, even this year. And I know of more looking to do the same.

Personally, I’m not a New York City kind of guy. I was born and raised in South Carolina, a state I love. But that doesn’t mean I don’t understand the appeal of the Big Apple, which I’ve visited many times.

Like Seinfeld said, there’s nowhere else in the world that offers its exact mix of Wall Street and Broadway, business and pleasure.

So while I’m not about to belittle anyone who’s moving out – they have to do what they have to do – there’s plenty that will bring others in again. Maybe it won’t be today. Maybe it won’t be tomorrow.

But I do believe it's going to happen. That’s why the companies below continue to intrigue me.

The Top 5 Reasons for Investing in the NYC Office Market – Now

Office building updater KPG Funds, a value-add NYC-focused investor, prepared a white paper detailing five reasons why “now is the perfect time to invest in the NYC office market.” Since it’s literally putting its money where its mouth is, it seems apropos to cite it in detail:

It’s first point: “Core gateway office markets, specifically NYC provide value protection and offer the most liquidity in all economic environments.” And here’s how it backs that statement:

“In the global financial crisis, the core CBD (central business district) markets not only recovered to peak pricing in nearly half the time of their office market peers, but gateway office pricing was more insulated, declining by 27.8% versus 43.1% for office on average. “Research by Newmark Knight Frank show that core gateway markets offer the most liquidity in all economic environments and provide substantial value protection in recessionary periods.”

Meanwhile, point #2 centered around fast recoveries, low unemployment, and outperformance trends:

“The NYC office market has outperformed every other gateway market over the long-term. In the last recession, NYC employment dropped by 2.4%... The U.S. declined by 6.3%. “NYC has historically outperformed the U.S. office market by 10%. It has also outperformed San Francisco and Austin by 3.5%.”

Keep the Reasons Coming

Here’s #3: “Limited new supply and oldest stock of buildings of any gateway city,” which goes like this:

“NYC has less supply coming online than its gateway peers, and 64% of that supply has already been leased. In addition, 72% of office buildings have not been sold in the last 50 years. “Given its dense and developed real estate infrastructure, substantial equity capital requirements, and extensive project approval processes, NYC is structurally characterized by high barriers to entry, which limit the delivery of competitive new supply. “Additionally, office ownership in NYC is highly fragmented… the majority of assets are controlled by multi-generational owners who don't sell, primarily local families or individuals who lack the capital and market expertise to manage and/or reposition assets to an institutional standard. “In the last (two) market dislocations, there were only a handful of office building sales because the view is NYC office always comes back.”

Moving on to #4 – that “NYC is the knowledge capital of the world” – we read how:

“NYC was voted one of the top two gateway centers best positioned for office investment growth. It is based in part on a strong correlation between robust working age (25-45), population growth, and income growth to office rent growth. “NYC (Midtown) was recently ranked #2 in the ULI Top Global City Ranking Report as North America continues to lead the way with the ability to attract talent in a post COVID-19 world. This ability to attract and retain talent was overwhelmingly the most important criteria. NYC has the highest educated workforce in the U.S., and 72% of millennial office workers live within a (five) -mile radius of Manhattan. “In addition, there are still several non-household named companies in NYC that are currently hiring hundreds of workers…”

This included Lemonade, which had the best IPO in 2020. And then there were the five NYC tech companies that raised a combined $537 million in June. Plus:

“Recently, TikTok selected NYC for (its) U.S. HQ. This eases concerns that tech companies will not lease nearly as much office space as they did before the pandemic.”

Last but Not Least…

Highlighting the importance of valuation, the article also cites the “opportunity to enter” a “high-barrier office market at a good basis.” That’s No. 5, which continues with:

“As Warren Buffett says, ‘Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful.’ While use of the word ‘greedy’ during a pandemic may be a bit strong, the broader point is that (like the virus) panic and fear can be contagious. “Immediately following the last (two) market disruptions were the best vintage years for office funds, as NYC is characterized by value appreciation instead of yield. “While New York is certainly being impacted, the city has been through periods of extreme uncertainty as recently as 9/11 and the global financial crisis… and has always recovered and added additional jobs.”

That’s their opinion though. How about yours?

Enter the NYC Office REITs…

Clearly, I can’t speak for you. Nor do I want to. I want you to make up your own mind for your own good.

But as for me? Much like KPG, I have high confidence that New York City will fully recover – and continue the trend of producing 10 years of sustainable diverse job growth.

Based on that premise, I’m bullish with regard to several office REITs, including:

Boston Properties (BXP), which has an iREIT IQ score of 69

(BXP), which has an iREIT IQ score of 69 Empire State Realty (ESRT), with its score of 60

(ESRT), with its score of 60 SL Green Realty (SLG) and its score of 72.

As illustrated below, all five of these REITs have NYC exposure - includes Vornado (VNO) and Columbia Property (CXP) - returning an average of -44% year-to-date:

Of the three NYC-focused REITs in our buy list, SL Green is the cheapest based on the current price to funds from operations (P/FFO) multiple compared with the average five-year P/FFO:

Notably, Empire State has suspended dividends for Q3 and Q4 for its class A and B common shares. It says its “focus is to preserve and enhance shareholder value” and “maintain the greatest balance sheet flexibility.”

Boston Properties and SL Green, however, are maintaining their dividend status, as viewed below:

Another important thing to remember is that Boston Properties isn’t just focused on NYC. That city represents just 24% of its holdings. The $15.8 billion (market cap) REIT also owns properties in:

Boston – 34%

Washington, D.C. – 7%

Reston, Virginia – 8%

L.A. – 4%

San Francisco – 23%.

But in terms of our highest-conviction “pure play” New York City REIT, I like SL Green, which also happens to be a monthly dividend payer.

SL Green Isn’t Going Down Without a Fight

As seen below, SL Green’s NYC-focused portfolio consists of 84 properties and 29.2 million square feet. This generates around $1.7 billion of annual revenue.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Here you can see its rent collection April August:

(Source: Investor Presentation)

As I explained in a previous article:

“… the businesses attached to leases are more critical than ever to understand. SLG's portfolio scores well here, with 13% exposure to retail (by annualized contractual cash rent) and 5% to arts, entertainment and recreation. These are the two least stable areas of its portfolio. And while that's enough to detract from portfolio-level FFO, it isn't enough to sink it.”

Also, as I alluded to a few months ago, “SLG has worked very quickly to reduce liabilities. Total preferred equity and debt outstanding were $1.82 billion at the end of Q2. And that's expected to fall to $1.38 billion at the end of June.”

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The company also has modest lease expirations of under 10% for the rest of this year and throughout 2021. On the recent earnings call, CEO Marc Holliday explained:

“… our focus needs to be on getting through the next six to 18 months, because we know that we will come out of this in a position of relative strength once we reached the other side. And we are all very well situated for this coming period, however long it lasts.”

Looking back at the Great Recession, we know it cut its dividend from $2.74 in 2008 to $0.40 per share in 2010. That was admittedly painful.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

However, since then, it has raised its dividend every single year.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

In Conclusion…

I did point out a few months ago that:

“Historically, SL Green’s FFO and FAD payout ratios have been about 50% and 85%, respectively. This is interesting, since the FFO payout ratio is well below its peer average, and therefore safer. Yet FAD is in line. “This clearly indicates that capital expenditure items are more significant to SLG than your average REIT. “2020's FFO payout ratio using 2019's $0.85 quarterly dividend barely moves to 52.7%. FAD, however, is in the 90%-95% payout ratio range. The most conservative modeling of cash flow going forward still sees a favorable peak FFO payout ratio of (60%)-65%, though FAD reaches 100%. From a dividend perspective, SLG is surprisingly well situated.”

To be clear, that’s not to say the dividend won’t be cut. That’s why we label it a “Speculative Strong Buy,” keeping in mind that “Newyorkism Will Never Die.”

(Source: FAST Graphs)

That’s Seinfeld’s word, and he and I aren’t alone. Eight analysts believe SL Green could grow by 13% in 2022. Good things come to those who wait, including a rebound for New York City and its REITs.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLG, BXP, ESRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.