Debt to EBITDA is high at 7.9 times, but there is significant flexibility in the covenants due to the use of undepreciated book value.

ROIC has taken a hard-ball approach to rent collection, as it collected nearly 82% of second quarter rent.

Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) has seen its financials suffer huge blows from COVID-19, as West Coast shopping centers were subject to arguably the strictest social distancing mandates as compared to the rest of the nation. While the next year is likely to maintain an elevated amount of volatility, the long term thesis remains intact. The management team has taken a hard-ball approach to rent collection, which has enabled it to outpace peers in that metric. ROIC’s grocery anchored portfolio may enable it to outperform peers coming out of the pandemic and earn it a higher multiple. I rate shares a buy.

“it's very simple. You don't pay us rent, you leave.”

-ROIC Management Team (2020 Q2 Transcript)

Rules Are Rules

Even landlords of brick and mortar establishments haven’t been able to evade fallout from the pandemic.

In the 2nd quarter, ROIC saw same-center net operating income (‘SS NOI’) decline 9.3%. The primary reason for the decline in SS NOI was $5.7 billion in bad debt expense, up from $297 million a year prior. Funds from operations (‘FFO’) declined nearly 11%.

ROIC collected only 81.9% of billed rent. Even at that depressed rate, ROIC still outpaced the rest of the sector in rent collection, as the peers I follow have struggled to collect 80% even after including deferred rents. Occupancy rates dipped mildly from 97.9% to 97%, suggesting that, at least for now, the hard-ball approach hasn’t inspired tenants to give up on their leases. The high uncertainty has led ROIC to temporarily suspend its quarterly dividend.

It remains to be seen if ROIC will suffer any negative consequences from high rent collection, or if we will look back at this year as showing the exemplary performance of the management team. Looking beyond 12 months, I am confident that ROIC should be able to return to a sense of normalcy.

ROIC has focused exclusively on the West Coast for over 25 years:

(2020 Presentation)

Its main differentiating factor is its high 96% of its portfolio anchored by a grocery component:

(2020 Presentation)

Over the next 12 months, the grocery anchors may be able to drive enough foot traffic to keep the other tenants in the properties alive, and position ROIC to strongly come out of the pandemic as well. ROIC’s balance sheet is strong enough to buy it time to make it through these difficult times.

Balance Sheet

ROIC’s balance sheet is much better than it looks. At first glance, one might fear for ROIC’s high leverage, as it entered 2020 with debt to EBITDA around 7 times and that metric stood at 7.9 times as of the end of the last quarter. ROIC has minimal debt maturing until 2022, and no unsecured debt maturing until late 2023. ROIC has $366.5 million available under its revolving credit facility. The final factor of the balance sheet is the covenants, which would theoretically be triggered if certain leverage ratios are breached. We can see that ROIC is in no danger of violating any of its covenants below:

(2020 Q2 Supplemental)

Furthermore, even if ROIC needs to write off some of the uncollected rent, I do not see it breaching any of the covenants because “total assets” appears to be defined using undepreciated assets (2023 Debt Prospectus).

While I would obviously prefer if ROIC had lower leverage, the current leverage profile does not appear to pose significant financial risk.

Valuation and Price Target

ROIC trades at only 10 times 2019 FFO. This is a company that previously traded at 17-20 times FFO in the past several years. The market seems to believe that ROIC will suffer permanent impairments to its bottom line. Even factoring in a 25% long term hit to FFO, which seems unlikely, ROIC still trades at only 15 times FFO. My 12 month fair value target is $15, which would be 18 times the FFO number just computed above. Assuming ROIC reinstates its dividend at some point, shares have approximately 40% total return upside.

Risks

We likely have not yet seen the full extent of the carnage in the retail sector. Occupancy rates will likely decline in the near term, causing ROIC to need to lower rents to entice new tenants and increase retention rates. Even though I believe that the share price has more than reflected any future bad news, the stock might not recover until we see a real inflection point in underlying financials. This isn’t a “get rich quick” type of stock.

It is possible that ROIC’s strict rent collection policies may cause tenants to refrain from renewing their leases upon lease expiration. If shopping centers on the whole experience significant vacancy levels, then ROIC’s tenants would have some upper hand in lease renewal negotiations. I expect leasing spreads to be pressured in comparison with prior years.

Shopping center REITs may never regain healthy valuation multiples, due to the threat of another pandemic. Further, for the next several years, I expect ROIC and other shopping center REITs to prioritize renovation expenditures over aggressive dividend payouts or share repurchases. As a result, stock returns may be limited in the absence of capital appreciation. Prospective investors of ROIC should be prepared to hold for several years, as ROIC may need to prove to Wall Street that its business model has not suffered permanent impairment.

Conclusion

While ROIC entered 2020 with an elevated leverage profile, its hard-ball approach to rent collection has reduced the need to issue debt to fund losses during these difficult times. I expect there to be more financial stress in the form of rent writeoffs, but the share price appears to more than reflect future pain. Shares trade very cheaply even assuming that ROIC is only able to return to 75% of 2019 FFO levels. I rate shares a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.