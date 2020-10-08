Stocks Are Already Very Stretched (Technically Speaking For 10/8)

Yesterday, the Federal Reserve released the latest meeting minutes, which contained the most recent summary of the Fed's economic projections: Here are some observations:

The projected GDP for 2021 and 2022 is lower

The projected unemployment rate is lower

Central tendencies are less extreme, which means the Fed has more clarity about the outlook, relatively speaking

The federal funds rate will be .1% through 2022.

There is no change to the Fed's long range projections.

Conclusion: the Fed will be dovish for some time.

However, there is a bit caveat to the above projections (h/t Calculated Risk; link from above):

While the economic outlook had brightened, market participants continued to see significant risks ahead. Some noted concerns about elevated asset valuations in certain sectors. Many also cited geopolitical events as heightening uncertainty. In addition, most forecasters were assuming that an additional pandemic-related fiscal package would be approved this year, and noted that, absent a new package, growth could decelerate at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter. In light of these and other risks, as well as the ongoing pandemic, market participants continued to suggest that the supportive policy environment and the backstops to market functioning remained important stabilizers.

This was the assumption that most people were making about future growth. The breakdown of stimulus talks probably means lower growth going forward.

Advance-decline trends are now positive: The New York AD line has been advancing since the end of September, as has ... ... the Nasdaq AD line.

Let's take a look at how the indexes have performed during the last 30 days, starting with the SPY: SPY 30-minute

The SPY consolidated losses between September 21-27. Prices gapped higher on the morning of September 28 and have trended higher in an upward sloping channel. Prices are now near 30-day highs.

QQQ 30-minute

The QQQ consolidated in the latter half of September. On the afternoon of September 27, prices broke through resistance and then gapped higher on the morning of September 28. The index has been consolidating during October. Prices are near 30-day highs.

Today, let's take a look at the weekly charts for some key ETFs to help gain some perspective on where the markets are.

Let's start with the treasury market:

IEF Weekly

The IEF (the 7-10 year treasury) is still trading at a very high level. Prices started to rally at the end of 2018. They hit their current level in the Spring of 2020 and have traded sideways since.

TLT Weekly

The TLT has a similar pattern. Its price has been more volatile this year but it is still trading at a very high level. And, like the IEF, its uptrend that started at the end of 2018 is still intact.

The bond market operates differently than stocks. Bonds primary worry is inflation; when bond traders think inflation will be low, they buy bonds (the reverse is also true). Low inflation means low growth. So the bond market is telegraphing that it sees low growth ahead.

Meanwhile the equity indexes are at high levels on their respective weekly charts. All the charts below are weekly and each shows that, according to the respective momentum indicator, each is at a high level.

QQQ Weekly

The QQQ is the most extended from a valuation perspective. Its weekly MACD has already given a sell-signal.

SPY W

The SPY is also at very high levels with a very stretched MACD.

IJH Weekly

Mid-caps are also stretched, as are ... IWM Weekly

... small-caps.

These charts are a key reason why I believe the 4Q20 will be difficult for stocks. From a momentum perspective, they're already very stretched. That makes additional gains more challenging. Add that with an increasingly difficult fundamental backdrop, and you have a recipe for weaker performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.