We notice from our latest "Closed-End Fund 'Quality' Report: September 2020" that two CLO equity funds, Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) and Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), are both featured with >100% coverage ratios. I wanted to take a closer look at these two funds to verify this for our members.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp

For OXLC, which yields 17.80% on a forward basis ($0.0675/month, which was reduced from $0.1350/month in July), their last earnings was released on July 31, 2020 and covered the quarter ending June 30, 2020. In the press release, they reported GAAP net investment income ("NII") of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Coincidentally, the "core NII" also came out to $0.23 per quarter, but our CLO expert, Alpha Male, has previously stated that he prefers GAAP NII rather than "core NII" (which can include return-of-principal distributions) for assessing true distribution sustainability.

(Source)

At a forward distribution rate of $0.2025 per quarter, this is 114% coverage. The discrepancy with CEFConnect's coverage of 133% was due to the fact that they used the older annual report number, covering the six-month period to March 31, 2020. For reference, CEFdata shows a distribution coverage from earnings of 315% which appears to be way off!

Eagle Point Credit Company

For ECC, which yields 10.64% on a forward basis ($0.08/month, which was reduced from $0.20/month in April), the last earnings were released on Aug. 17, 2020, and covered the quarter ending June 30, 2020. There they reported a "NII and realized losses" of $0.28 per share for the quarter, which computes to a 117% coverage ratio.

(Source)

This is a bit lower than CEFConnect's 125% ratio, but again this is because they used a six-month number whereas the press release covers a three-month period only.

Now, how on earth can OXLC yield 7% more than ECC when they are both investing in the same space (CLO equity), and still maintain >100% coverage?

The astute readers among you may have noticed that OXLC's coverage was computed on the basis of "NII" while ECC's coverage was computed on the basis of "NII and realized losses" (which is Alpha Male's favorite metric). This means that if we do strip out the realized losses from ECC's number, their coverage from NII alone would actually be higher. Conversely, OXLC's coverage would be lower if we add in its realized losses from the quarter:

(Source)

That's not to say that OXLC is automatically a worse investment right now than ECC. Having full coverage from NII is still a very good thing, and its latest August NAV print of $3.76 (mid-point of estimate range) which is around +14% higher than the previous is very positive for the space as a whole. Still, our foray into the numbers does suggest that ECC's 11.24% NAV yield should be considered to be more secure than OXLC's 21.50% NAV yield (which shouldn't be a huge surprise), despite both showing apparently similar coverage ratios at first glance.

In terms of valuation, ECC currently is showing a premium of +5.63% to its 8/31 NAV and is rated as a "hold" at this valuation according to our CEF Watchlist. OXLC is showing a premium of +21.01% to its 8/31 NAV (which would make it a "SELL"), however, my own model shows the discount to be -17.12% (which would make it a "BUY"). As a reminder, we currently own OXLC in our Income Generator portfolio but have had excellent success rotating between the OXLC and ECC pair this year.

