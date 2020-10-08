Introduction

Times are tough for Valero (VLO) right now. The changes in work and travel due to COVID-19 have caused an even deeper earnings decline than the company experienced during 2008/9 recession. But unlike some previous declines, we know there is probably a maximum two-year time horizon for the virus under most circumstances, and the government has been willing to offer far more support for the economy than it has during past downcycles. This expected recovery creates a good risk/reward in Valero stock for medium-term investors who think we will return to near-normal fuel consumption by the end of 2022. I think buying now when the stock is at multi-year lows, is a reasonable bet to make.

I always like to review any previous coverage I've shared on a stock before I move into the current analysis because I believe track records are important and history is a reasonably good indicator of the future. The first time I wrote about Valero and bought the stock was way back in 2016 when I suggested it was a good alternative to Chevron (CVX). I took profits rather quickly a few months later for a ~25% gain which had been my original target. Then, during the March sell-off this year, I purchased Valero again. I wrote about that purchase in my July article "Stocks I Bought On The Dip: Valero Energy". Here is part of my conclusion from that article:

Taking all of this into consideration, I consider the stock a 'Hold' at its current price because it doesn't have a big enough margin of safety, and my 'buy price' for the stock $43.33, which is roughly -65% off its high price, and a little lower than where I bought the stock myself.

The price has dropped -25% since the publication of that article and Valero's price stands at $42.35, so the price is now below my buying threshold.

I made my original purchase on 3/13/20. The stock closed at $49.90 that day. Here is how it has performed since.

Data by YCharts

After some initial enthusiasm from the market and a 50%+ rise, the stock price has struggled since June and is now down -12% from the time I bought it and has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 index over the same time period. In this article, I'll reevaluate Valero stock and see where it stands at today's price using a process I developed for investing in deep cyclical stocks.

Source

Step 1: Determine the Cyclicality of Earnings

The main question I want to answer with the F.A.S.T. Graph above is how cyclical Valero's earnings are because that will determine what sort of analysis I perform on the stock. The dark green shaded area on the graph represents their adjusted operating earnings, and we see several very deep drawdowns in earnings on the chart, which I've annotated with yellow circles. I also highlighted the up and down cycles with yellow arrows.

The first thing worth noting is that with the exception of the 2013 earnings growth decline, which was only -13%, all of the rest of the earnings declines are well over -50% (which is the threshold I use to declare a stock 'cyclical' or 'deeply cyclical') and the declines that occurred during recessions approached or surpassed -100%, which means earnings went negative (or close to it). This means that Valero has, historically, been a deeply cyclical stock. This is important to determine because for deeply cyclical stocks, I perform a specialized analysis that focuses on price cyclicality instead of using a valuation via P/E ratios and expected earnings growth rates.

It's important to note here that there are many stocks whose earnings fall a lot off their highs. That's not enough to classify a stock as cyclical. The earnings must also recover, preferably to a level higher than the previous peak. With Valero, we see that the 2015 peak was higher than the 2007 peak (and if we were to go back a cycle earlier, to the peak in the late 1990s, we would see that the 2007 peak was higher than the 1990s peak). So the earnings have a history of not just going down, but also of fully recovering during the upcycle a few years later. This can create opportunities for investors who think the cycle will repeat, as I do.

In the F.A.S.T. Graph, we can see the dotted line for analysts' earnings expectations for 2021 and 2022. They are predicting that by the end of 2022, earnings will have nearly recovered to what the were in 2019 before we experienced the COVID recession. So, we have some reason to believe that the previous cycles will repeat this time around. If the price were to follow the earnings, Valero traded about $90 to $100 per share at the end of 2019, so an investor would likely more than double their investment in 2-3 years if history repeats. This is exactly what I like to see in a cyclical investment.

Step 2: Historical Price Cyclicality

Once I've established that a stock is a deep cyclical, the next thing I examine is what their historical deep drawdowns have looked like. In most cases, I require there be at least enough data to include two recessions, and in Valero's case, this isn't a problem as they have data going back several decades and we can easily examine the last several recessions.

Source: Portfoliovisualizer

Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1998 1 year 3 years -54% 2001 2 years 3 years -54% 2007 1.5 years 8.5 years -81% 2018 2 years ? -73%

Since the mid-1990s, we have seen two types of drawdowns, those that are deep, as we saw in 1998 and 2001, and those that are really deep, as we saw in 2007 and during the current downturn. Of course, back in March when I bought Valero stock, I didn't know when the near-term bottom would be put in (And I still don't. The price could go lower.) so I just had the first three drawdowns to work with to guide my 'buy price' for the stock. The 1998 and 2001 drawdowns are fairly ideal for cyclical investing. We could have bought the stock when it was about -50% off its highs and taken profits after the price recovered and doubled our money in a short period of time. During those downturns, it took less than 2 years after we would have purchased the stock in order to achieve that 100% return.

The downturn that started in 2007 was quite different. The stock price fell much deeper, and the recovery would have taken about 7 years after we bought the stock, which is longer than the 5 years I typically like to see with cyclical investments. The tricky part here is that if a person buys at a low enough price, it can be worth waiting 7 years or more for the stock price to recover, but if we would have aimed for lower prices in 1998 and 2001 we never would have seen those low prices hit and would have missed out on two very good opportunities.

In the past, in situations like this, I would simply commit to using two potential entry-points for the stock instead of one. So, I might take a 1% portfolio weighted position when the stock price fell -50% off its highs, and then a second 1% portfolio weighted position if the price fell -75% off its highs if I still had the cash available. And that is a reasonable way to approach this. However, I decided early on during the 2020 sell-off that I wanted to spread my cash around to as many stocks as possible during the initial market sell-off, and that I would aim to initially limit myself to one position for each stock.

That meant that I had to make a decision about where to buy somewhere in between -50% and -75% off Valero's high price. I opted to buy at about -60% off the highs. But I noted in my July Valero article that if had it to do over again, I would have aimed a little lower at -65% off the high price because I think fuel demand could potentially be suppressed for longer, more similar to 2007's downturn than to 2001's downturn. I noted in that article:

And for buyers who are interested in Valero who don't own it yet, if we have a double-dip, I would aim for this greater margin of safety.

Now the stock price has actually achieved that greater margin of safety:

Data by YCharts

As I write this the stock is over -65% off its highs. So, the price looks pretty attractive here. Next, let's look at the impairment tests I run cyclical candidates through in order to see if there are any red flags that might indicate this time is significantly different from past cycles. I frame these as a series of questions, and as long as a stock passes the tests, I buy it. If you read my last Valero article, not much has changed, but I'll share the process again here, since that article was published several months ago, and at the time Valero's price was much higher so I did not suggest new investors buy it yet.

Step 3: Impairment Tests

Are revenues during this cyclical peak higher than the last one?

Data by YCharts

What I'm looking for here is to see whether Valero's revenues this cycle are higher than they were in 2007, and indeed, they did rise higher and peak in about 2014. That's a good sign and, technically, it means it passed this test. However, since 2015's decline, revenues were not able to recover before the end of the current cycle. There are a couple of ways to think about this. One way is more pessimistic, and that is 2015 or so marked a big super-cyclical peak for fuel demand, and what we will experience next is a multi-year period of decreasing and suppressed demand and that we are unlikely to see Valero's revenues see those 2014/15 highs again over the next decade. I can't stress enough that this is a very real possibility. Especially with a transition to electric vehicles occurring over this period and reduced demand due to COVID-19.

The more optimistic view is that revenues were recovering just fine before COVID-19 struck, and it was the abrupt restrictions on travel due to this black swan event that interrupted an eventual new peak in revenues for Valero.

I tend to come down somewhere in the middle of these views. I think it's probably unrealistic for us to count on fuel demand in the US recovering and surpassing those 2015 highs. But I also don't think fossil fuel demand will fall off a cliff and never recover. I think the most reasonable expectation is that investors can probably count on fuel demand rising once again to 2019 levels, which is lower than the 2015 levels, but much higher than where they are today. And I expect Valero's earnings to roughly follow that demand. (And analysts who cover Valero, as I mentioned earlier, think that, too.)

Ultimately, this is the difference between estimating that Valero's stock price will likely rise to ~$90-$100 within the next 5 years, or estimating that Valero's stock price will rise over ~$120-$130 per share, which is about where it peaked in mid-2018. Conversely, if you're a bear, you may think that $45 or lower is a fair price. Of these groups, I'm in the ~$90-$100 per share camp.

Could the business have a hidden fatal flaw?

Since, by definition, the fatal flaw in the business model is "hidden" and cannot be easily seen, my test for this is whether the cyclical business in question has experienced two full business cycles because, typically, recessions are where the flaws are exposed, and sometimes businesses can get lucky and avoid trouble in one recession but have the flaw eventually catch up to them during the next. I typically pre-screen for this before I write an article, and Valero passes this test since it recovered fine from the past two recessions.

Is there a clear and disruptive threat to its core business?

Here is what I wrote in my July article:

I think there are at least two that have to be taken into consideration. One of those is electric vehicles, and the other is the COVID-19 pandemic. EVs, I think are still a trend to watch for during the next cycle rather than the current one. For cyclicals, I focus on a time-frame of about 5 years, and while we should assume there will be some impact on fuel demand over that time period, I don't think it will be disruptive enough to impede a recovery in the stock price over the next 5 years. COVID-19 is a different story, however. I think many more people will stop commuting and be working from home two years from now than there are today. And during the next year or so, we should expect significantly decreased demand for fuel due to reduced travel. This probably has some staying power, so I think it's reasonable to expect a longer recovery for Valero stock, more akin to the 2007 downturn than the 2001 downturn. Eventually, though, I do think this stock has at least one more upcycle in it, and I don't expect COVID-19's impact to last much beyond 3 or 4 years even in a worst-case scenario. We are still going to need gasoline, and the trend going forward off the bottom is likely to be more 'up' than 'sideways'. So, I don't think VLO will be completely disrupted this cycle, and as long as investors buy the stock at a good price, they still should be able to achieve above-average returns.

I think this all still holds as a reasonable expectation, though it's worth noting that the decreased demand I am referring to is in reference to peak demand, and not the low demand we are experiencing now.

Has the stock experienced a recent super-cycle?

Occasionally, stocks go through big super-cycles, valuations get thrown out the window by investors and the stock prices get bid up to crazy high levels. This can cause a problem for a strategy like mine that measures declines from peak prices because if the peak prices are ridiculously high, then a stock might fall -50% or more off its highs and still not exactly be a good value.

I don't have a clear way to identify super-cycles. It's kind of an "I'll know it when I see it" sort of thing. But my quick way to check is to look at a log-scale version of a long-term historical price chart. Super-cycles tend to show up pretty well on these charts without giving as many false positives as a normal long-term price chart might.

Data by YCharts

Examining the long-term log-scale price chart, 2008 looks like a super-cycle of sorts, and that explains the long, slow, recovery of the stock price since 2009 compared to its performance from 2001 to 2007. But in the big scheme of things, the 2019 high looks more or less in line with the longer-term trend and I don't necessarily see a super-cycle based on the past three decades. So, I don't think this is a case of Valero necessarily being too expensive based on historical trends back in 2019. We are probably safe in that regard. The question really is one of potential disruption to demand and how that plays out over the next 5 years or so.

Is management corrupt or incompetent?

I haven't run across anything to make me think management is corrupt or incompetent. If you have something you'd like to share, please do so in the comment section. These things can be hard to uncover sometimes.

How is the company's debt-to-equity compared to previous cycles?

This is a shorthand way I use to look at debt over time for the same company since different industries have different typical debt loads. If a company has higher debt-to-equity than past cycles, it could delay or impede a price recovery.

Data by YCharts

While the debt-to-equity is within the historical norms, it was a little higher going into this cycle than the past cycle. We see a significant spike in debt-to-equity in 2020, and we saw on the F.A.S.T. Graph that earnings are fairly deeply negative right now, so we should expect this ratio to rise over time as they finance operations with more debt. Fortunately, debt is cheap right now. The question essentially comes back to how long fuel demand is suppressed. Personally, I think 2021 will be a better year for Valero's earnings than 2020, so I expect them to start to get on better footing next year, and then even better footing in 2022, so this trend of slightly higher Debt-to-Equity than the last cycle isn't enough to keep me away from the stock.

Has the price dropped enough to produce alpha in the past?

Since Valero's price is currently more than -65% off the highs, what I'm going to do here is backtest what would have happened if we would have purchased the stock during the 2007 decline after the price fell -65% off its highs. In my last article, when I performed this backtest I assumed we would sell after a 200% rise in the price. I'm going to be more conservative here and test what sort of returns we would have achieved if we sold after a 150% total return.

For this section of the analysis, I'm going to go back in time and see what sort of returns investing in VLO after a major decline would have produced. In the table below, I assume the stock was purchased after it had declined -65% from its highs and then sold just after it achieved a total return of ~150% including dividends. The goal is to see if historically this would be an alpha-producing strategy, so I will be comparing it to the total returns of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time period.

Data by YCharts

Back in 2008 Valero would have been about -65% off its highs on 10/2/2008, and an investor who bought then would have had to hold for just over 5 years in order to achieve a 150% total return. That would have worked out to about 28% annualized return. The S&P 500 would have provided about a 16% annualized return over the same time period. So, if returns are similar to the post-2009 recovery, an investor should do well buying here.

If Valero continues to pay it's 9% yielding dividend (which is no guarantee but is a reasonable possibility) through the end of 2022 that would provide an ~20% return. Valero's price would need to rise to about $98 over that time to produce another 130% return. The price peaked around $101 back in late 2019 so these seem like reasonable estimates if earnings can recover to those 2019 levels.

Those would be fantastic returns that the S&P 500 is very unlikely to replicate. So, not only has Valero produced alpha when purchased at these levels in the past, I think it's reasonable it can repeat the cycle again. And even if the recovery ended up taking 5-10 years, the returns would still be very good. So there is a margin of safety here.

Can we count on the dividend?

My short answer is "no". During the Great Recession, which is the best corollary to what we are experiencing now, Valero cut its dividend from 0.55 cents per share to 0.18 cents per share. That's about a 2/3rds cut. Investors should be prepared for a similar cut this time around if fuel demand doesn't significantly pick up by next summer. My instinct tells me they will try not to cut the dividend if demand starts to pick back up again and management sees a light at the end of the tunnel. That means there is a chance (if I had to put a number on it I'd say something like a 25% chance) that the dividend does not get cut at all. I think if this happens and earnings begin to recover, we could see many yield-hungry investors who may have previously been worried about a dividend cut, rush into the stock. This could help power that big returns I think have a high probability of occurring over the next couple of years.

That said, if the dividend does get cut, it's really no big deal. It got cut in 2009 and that still turned out to be a great time to invest. I'm not primarily investing for the dividend, but do think because this is a fossil fuel company, it might potentially have some depressed demand for its stock as time goes on. In those situations, I like for there to be relatively high dividends being paid out. Even if the stock price went nowhere for the next 10 years, if earnings recover and they keep paying their dividend, then an investor will make 9% a year. That's not a fantastic return, but it's probably better than the rest of the market will do. So there is a chance that even if the market doesn't cooperate price-wise, investors could still do well long-term.

Conclusion

To conclude, I think maybe there is a 25% chance we get a perfect scenario where the dividend doesn't get cut, earnings recover by 2023, and the stock returns up to 150% in a very short period of time. We probably have a 50% chance that the dividend gets cut somewhat, earnings take a little longer to recover, but eventually, it happens in 5 years and returns are still very good. Then maybe there is a 15% chance of positive, but poor returns, and a 10% chance it simply takes too long for demand to return and EVs eventually permanently hold fuel demand down, or some other calamity happens and an investor ends up losing money on this over the next few years.

In the end, I think the stock is a buy at these levels, but I suggest a small 1-2% portfolio weighting because cyclicals can make dramatic moves, both up and down. It's possible the stock continues to fall -80% off its highs before it recovers as it did in 2008/9. That means it could still fall as low as $26 if the economy stumbles in the near future. I have found taking small positions in cyclical stocks helps investors stay rational when things get bumpy, but over the medium-term, this one should pay off for investors who buy at these levels.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.