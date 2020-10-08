August PCE And Income: The Easy Part Of The Recovery Is Done

Inflation is rising again, but still below pre-pandemic levels and the Fed’s target. That goods surge is driving it right now.

We are seeing a trend where consumers are buying goods to substitute for services unavailable or unsafe. But it does not make up for the services losses.

The biggest story is that the household savings bubble continues to grow, now at $1.1 trillion. What happens to it is the key issue going forward.

The Same, But Slower

There’s a lot here, so I’m just going to bullet it up front. It all adds up to a slowing recovery in August. The key issue remains what happens to the bubble of household savings.

Due to extra benefits exceeding income loss, personal income remained above February levels in August, but that is coming down.

The savings rate remains very high, but that is also coming down, and the growth of the household savings bubble slowed significantly.

Consumption continued to recover, but at a slower rate than July.

The recovery is very uneven along several axes. This is even more evident in the jobs data, but in consumption, we see a group of high density services - mostly transportation, recreation, food and accommodations - that are still doing very poorly. It’s hard to image these sectors recovering until everyone feels safe in crowded indoor environments again.

But the rest of the economy is doing quite well, considering. One of the biggest things we see is substituting goods for services not available or too dangerous. This is mostly stuff for people stuck in their homes - furniture, appliances, electronics, food, household supplies. Recreation is the most dramatic example.

Inflation remains muted, but the unexpected demand in goods is causing rising prices in many categories as inventories get tighter.

I like to compare all of this to the Great Financial Crisis. Most everyone reading this remembers it well, and it stands until now as the greatest economic calamity of our lifetimes. The COVID-19 recession is entirely unique, with the data destroying the Y axis of every chart, but the comparison helps us to get our bearings, especially in light of the all-time record numbers that keep coming out.

So, that will pass for the good news. There is still a long grind back to zero, and that will be tough, because of those high density services.

What’s mostly in that red line is the two Big Dogs, housing and healthcare, together 35% of consumption in 2019. They are going in opposite directions, with healthcare disappointing in its recovery, and housing acting like nothing is happening. But the big thing driving it above 100 now is an accounting anomaly in the nonprofit part of the table. We’ll discuss that below.

So, the big trend in consumption is households taking the savings from that green line, and putting it into that blue line. Some but not all is out of necessity, like food and household supplies, so part of that goods surge may be short-lived.

Income: A Trillion Dollars in Excess Household Savings

This chart is still the thing that blows my mind. Cumulatively, versus the February TTM average, households have:

Earned $266 billion less

Got an extra $875 billion in benefits, a surplus of $609 billion

Spent $512 billion less

Paid $88 billion less in taxes, interest, and transfers

Paid off $102 billion in revolving debt

Consequently, saved an extra $1.1 trillion

Stripping out benefits, we see that it is on the same slow upward trajectory as July.

But that benefits party is ending quickly.

Trump's executive order (the FEMA payments) substituted for about half the loss in UI benefits for about a month. Broadening out to all the programs, we can see it is all running out.

In addition to the $1.1 trillion in excess household savings, we also see in this period:

Bank reserves up $1 trillion through last Wednesday.

Treasury’s checking account up $1.4 trillion through last Wednesday. They have another $101 billion cash in the Fed’s facilities.

Cash and equivalents for nonfinancial business up $1.2 trillion through June.

All told, that’s $4.8 trillion in cash earning a negative real return. Add to that $5 trillion in T-bills earning a negative real return, and roughly another $4 trillion in notes and TIPS. Even some recent bond auctions are earning a negative real return.

But the household bubble will be determinative, as the rest will follow what households do with it. The primary issue is who has it. There are indications that even low-income households were able to save some of their stimulus, and that will likely get spent, and probably pretty soon. But it seems like most of it is coming from high income households, who are largely responsible for that roughly half a trillion in reduced consumption. Many of the services they spend money on — travel, personal care, restaurants, etc. — are unavailable or unsafe. They have substituted some goods consumption, but that surplus has mostly been saved and will likely stay there long term.

Consumption: Why Nominal?

We see it all over: the data quality is extremely poor right now, and large revisions are becoming common. So, in the first place, remember that all this will undergo multiple rounds of revisions, and even in normal times, these can be large, especially in prices and deflated real numbers.

But these are not normal times, and agencies are struggling just to get the nominal numbers right, on top of trying to figure what is happening with fast-moving prices. So, we will look at nominal consumption and prices separately, and I encourage you to look at the prices especially as close approximations of reality.

Consumption: Goods for Services

Normally, when we talk about substitution effects, it is about pricing. Apples are getting expensive, so you buy bananas instead. But we have this unusual situation of services, 69% of consumption coming into this, some of which are not available or unsafe. So, it is a different type of substitution effect.

We saw the chart up top, but let’s split it out a little more for clarity.

Household goods (blue line) is where most of the goods-for-services substitution is happening, up 11% from February to August. As you can see, there was only one bad month in there.

Vehicles (green) had the most extreme bounce, mostly from people substituting used vehicles for public transportation. Now, up 14% from February levels.

But the rest of goods (red), about 40% of all goods consumption in 2019, are still down 2.7%, and the recovery has flattened out.

Housing/Utilities (yellow) is on a very normal trajectory, up 2.3% through August. This is one of the very few times I get to use the word “normal” anymore.

Health Care (white) has been a bit disappointing to me. I thought that would be closer to 100 by now, and it looks like the recovery there has stalled since June.

High density services (magenta) are the core of the problems, still down 29% since February and on a very slow trajectory.

The other services category (charcoal) is a bunch of much smaller stuff, one we will discuss, which is education services. But what that line is mostly showing is an accounting anomaly. In many government data sets, including consumption, households are lumped together with nonprofits. But nonprofits both consume and also provide services to households. In order not to double count the latter, it is subtracted from the former to get "Final consumption expenditures of nonprofit institutions serving households.” This top line difference is up, but it is masking tough times in the nonprofit world, with both consumption and sales to households down a lot.

Let’s put all this into nominal dollars.

You’re looking at the cumulative revenue gains/losses over the 6 months of the recession for businesses in these groups, versus the February TTM average.

Goods have almost wiped out all of their large losses of March through May.

The other services are getting closer to doing the same.

But the very large losses in high density services keep piling up, another $110 billion in August, now well over half a trillion dollars.

Let’s drill down on all this.

Household Goods and Vehicles Rule

This is the core of the substitution effects we are seeing. Many people are stuck in their homes, and going stir crazy, so they are taking the savings from not going out and buying furniture, appliances, TVs, and especially new PCs, tablets and software for work-at-home. Others who are forced to leave home to work find public transportation unattractive, and vehicle sales are skyrocketing.

Clothing and energy are the only two large goods categories doing poorly, and their recoveries have flattened out. That green vehicles line is the most dramatic V-shaped recovery anywhere in the economy. Turning that into nominal dollars, we still see that they have a ways to go to make up for the dramatic early losses, but the household categories are making it up.

So, auto dealers have taken out half their revenue deficit accumulated in March and April. The vehicles for transportation services substitution effect is pretty dramatic.

Putting that into dollars, it really does not make up the services losses.

As you saw in the previous chart, however, the surge is coming mostly from used vehicles. People are looking for cheap transportation, and even used autos, sort of the bottom of the food chain, are up 18% since February. Used trucks/SUVs are up 26%. New vehicle sales are less impressive, but still up 10%. In nominal dollars:

So, used vehicle dealers have made up all the losses of March and April, but the bounce in new vehicles did not come until July, so there is still more ground to make up there.

But we need to look at the all-in cost of owning a vehicle, including parts, gas and other consumables, insurance, maintenance, parking, tolls, etc. It’s an even less pretty picture there.

So, when we add up the all-in costs, vehicles are not replacing lost transportation revenue, they continue to add to it.

Moving on, let’s break down the bigger parts of household goods picture.

The biggest surge has been in food and household supplies to replace meals out, and also in recreational goods, as people look to cure the boredom from unavailable recreational services. But the losses from the services are not being offset from the gains from goods.

Starting with food:

We see the March hoarding of food and household supplies, and the dramatic plunge in food service through April. Food has remained high, while food service is slowly creeping back, still down 11% from February. But the accumulated losses in the restaurant sector are huge:

But the gap narrowed in August with an extra $10 billion in food and household supplies offset by $7 billion in lost food service revenue.

Turning to recreational goods and services, this is where we see the most dramatic moves. For our purposes here, I moved streaming services over to goods pile, because one of the substitutions we are seeing is streaming for movie theaters and live events.

The recovery in recreation services remains weak, still down 33%. The recreational goods plus streaming aggregate is up 15%. But again, the losses are way too large to offset.

The gap continued to widen in August, with $10 billion in gains in the left columns offset by $15 billion of losses in the right columns.

So, the trend is that we see the substitutions happening, but they do not come close to replacing the lost revenue.

High Density Services

We already glanced at food and recreation services, but let’s dig a little deeper on these high density services. The big chunks of it are transportation, recreation, food and accommodations.

Food service is the best of the bunch, and still off 11% from February. Accommodations is the worst, still down over 50%. Putting it into nominal dollars gives us a look at how big these holes are.

Just in 6 months, these businesses have lost over $350 billion in revenue compared to the February TTM average. That’s 35% of the average 2019 6-month period of sales for these businesses. They are in crisis.

Let’s dig a little deeper in these, starting with transportation, still down 27%.

The total losses in the category are $82 billion over 6 months and still piling on, 34% of the average 6-month period in 2019. There’s not much else to say except that the recession doesn’t begin to end until people are willing to get into a crowded airplane or subway again.

Recreation services are the home of the worst subcategories:

Movie theaters are the worst of it, still down 94% from February levels. Broadening back out, we see the large losses piling up:

The very bad subcategories we just looked at are all in the first set of columns. The $72 billion in lost revenue there is 66% of the average 2019 6-month period. This is a real crisis for these businesses.

The only good news in the splits comes from streaming services.

Turning to food services, we see a huge difference between fast food restaurants, which have gotten back up past pre-pandemic levels in August, and full service restaurants and bars.

But even those fast food restaurants piled up large losses in March and April that have yet to be made up.

That $70 billion in lost full service revenue represents a third of the average 2019 6-month period. Fast food still has an 11% hole in that 6-month period, but they are at least eating into it now. The other big subcategory here is school meals, but we’ll talk about that when we discuss education.

Outside of school housing, accommodation is all hotels. Hotels are still down 54% with accumulated losses of $37 billion. This is 63% of the average 6-month period from 2019. A real crisis.

There is one large category in our high density services this is a bit of an accounting anomaly like the nonprofit one. PCE is calculated by who does the spending, so counterintuitively, expenditures by US residents abroad is added to PCE and consumption by foreigners in the US is then subtracted for “net foreign travel”. Both parts of that are way down:

The only reason the green line is higher is because of foreign students, who have mostly stayed, still bringing $32 billion a year to the US economy, down from $44 billion. But the accounting practice is hiding these giant losses:

The net is only $13 billion in losses total over 6 months, but that is hiding much larger losses.

The only other category worth mentioning is personal and clothing care, with an accumulated revenue deficit now of $44 billion, half of the average 2019 6-month period.

The Big Dogs

Housing and utilities, and healthcare are the largest categories in the PCE report, with the former 18% of all consumption in 2019 and the latter 17%. Together, they are over a third of all consumption, and about a quarter of all GDP. They are big enough to move the report all on their own.

Housing is acting like nothing is happening.

I don’t know what else to say except that I keep looking for signs that housing is starting to roll over every month, and there are none through August. In fact, that growth rate is eerily flat that last 5 months.

Healthcare is a different story, with $164 billion in accumulated revenue losses, split pretty evenly between outpatient services and hospitals. This is 13% of the average 6-month period in 2019.

I thought both these would be above 100 by now as people had voluntary procedures that had been delayed in March and April. But as you can see, those lines have flattened out in July and August. Dentists’ offices remain the worst of it, still down 22% from February.

Education

Most of what people pay for education comes through taxes, so it doesn’t show up in the PCE tables. The interest on student loans also do not count as consumption either. But there’s still a lot here to talk about. If we add up education services, net nonprofit education services, plus meals and housing at schools, that represents $36 billion in accumulated losses, 16% of the average 2019 6-month period. The aggregated categories are down 15% from February levels.

Remember these are seasonally adjusted numbers, and education is heavily seasonal. Combined with how unusual this year is, we won't see clearly how this is playing out until September, when the adjustments are less drastic. But August is not encouraging, and neither is the September jobs report, which includes public education employment.

But that $36 billion in losses is heavily concentrated in the meals and housing, with $22 billion in accumulated losses, 70% of the 2019 6-month average. The reason this is important is because it explains why universities are reopening for in-person classes against all logic. The rise in tuitions for universities and private primary/secondary has mostly gone to amenities, primarily that food and housing. Without students on campus paying for food and housing, the whole model breaks down.

We will know more next month.

Inflation

Like I said up top, I have less faith in the deflators than usual, and we are already seeing large revisions in these tables, and consequently, the inflation-adjusted consumption numbers.

First, looking at the aggregates:

We typically split out food and energy, and you can see why with the wild swings in the yellow line, even pre-pandemic. With food prices remaining high and energy prices recovering a bit, this pushes up the top line number, currently at 1.38% per year.

“Core” inflation in the blue line, and that is higher at 1.59%, still well below the Fed’s target and pre-pandemic rates. What has mostly been pushing up the blue line from May to August is the green core goods line, deflating at -1.65% in May, now inflating at 0.20%. This is in response to the demand we talked about in the consumption section in the household, recreation and vehicles subcategories.

Starting at the top:

New vehicle prices have risen a little, but the demand there is not as hot as with used vehicles.

By contrast, used vehicle prices are up 14% YoY.

There were large inventories in household durables coming into this, so it has taken a while to clear those, and for supply to get tight. Prices really spiked in August there.

Recreational durables typically deflate at 4%-5%, now at -2.77% YoY.

Food/bev and household supply prices spiked in April and have remained elevated.

So, what we are seeing is unexpected demand, coupled with already stretched supply chains unable to keep up for now. I consider this temporary, and these categories should all normalize as supply chains adjust. It is surprising that it’s taken this long, especially in food and household supplies, now going on the 6th month of short supply.

The services line from the chart that led this section is muted, and fairly flat since May. Services are still 66% of consumption, but that was 69% in 2019. So, services has about twice the effect on the top line as goods.

Normally, core services inflate at about 2.5%, and it just poked back above 2% in August. But it’s very hard to understand what is happening in the splits because of formula effects. Unlike CPI inflation and its fixed basket of goods, PCE inflation is based on what people are actually purchasing, so it accounts for these large substitution effects we are seeing.

But it also creates odd situations. The most extreme is spectator sports, with the category still down 86% in August, but prices up 5.29% YoY. What that means is, whatever is left of spectator sports, that 14% of the 2019 average is unusually expensive. But broadening it out, we see that happening in a couple of the large categories, both down a lot in the consumption tables, but up in price.

But the other two big categories in high density services are acting more like we would expect.

So, it is going to be a few more months, and a few more revisions, before we can really understand what is happening in these rapidly shifting services categories.

Corporate Income and Profits

The corporate income tables are only quarterly, not monthly, and are a couple of months behind personal income, so we are just now getting the full tables for Q2. They aren’t very detailed, and pretty much confirm what we already knew.

Income is roughly equivalent to revenue. Overall, domestic corporate income was down 13% from 2019 levels, or $492 billion. Over to the right, we see many of the businesses we were talking about, with huge revenue losses versus last year. Mining also includes oil and gas, so that’s why that is so low.

These tables are even less detailed, but still show more or less what we expected. Overall, domestic corporate profits were down 15% from 2019 levels, or $66 billion. The one very interesting category is retail with revenue down 6% but profits up 22%. That’s a huge margin shift if these numbers hold up after revision.

Summary Bullets

Too long? Yeah, we’re all busy.

Extra benefits have exceeded income loss by $609 billion.

Combined with half a trillion in reduced consumption and $102 billion in repaid revolving debt, households save a trillion dollars extra.

This is only 1 of 4 savings bubbles, totaling $4.7 trillion, but the most important. If it is highly concentrated among high income households, it will likely remain in savings for a long time.

In consumption, we are seeing large substitution effects, as people buy goods to substitute for services not available or unsafe.

The most dramatic examples are recreational goods for services, food and household supplies for food services, and vehicles for transportation services.

But the gains in goods have not been nearly large enough to make up for the losses in services.

Inflation is creeping back up, but still well below pre-pandemic levels and the Fed’s 2% target.

It is mostly being lifted by spiking goods prices in those highly in-demand areas, as inventories thin out and supply chains have been surprisingly slow to react. I believe this is temporary, and these prices will come back down.

Services are much harder to disentangle because of the huge shifts happening in the splits, and the large formula effects that come with it. We will need more time and revisions.

Corporate income and profits were terrible in Q2, but you already knew that.

Where Does This Leave Us?

We are undergoing the fastest shift in consumer behavior ever. Services were 69% of consumption in 2019, but 66% in August. It took 11 years to go from 66% to 69%, and just a few months to go back. But the goods people are substituting for services that are not available or unsafe do not come close to making up the losses.

Looking ahead, gains will be harder to come by, because the losses are now heavily concentrated in those high density services and health care, which have stalled in their recovery.

It looks like the household goods surge has reached a plateau.

Vehicles look like the only group surging.

The other goods aggregate is flat.

If housing ever rolls over, that will contribute even more problems, and offset other gains.

Healthcare seems to have hit a ceiling.

High density services are doing terribly, and rising very slowly.

The recession does not begin to end until everyone is comfortable going back onto crowed airplanes, subways, theaters and stadiums. That’s the bottom line.

But the most important macro issue is what happens to the trillion dollar personal savings bubble, and the other $3.8 trillion in excess savings out there. If the personal savings bubble is largely with high income households, they will probably hold on to it, and that cash will never stimulate the economy.

So, the big things to look at in the September numbers next month:

Will the surge in household goods and vehicles continue, or was this temporary?

Will people get more comfortable going to a doctor or dentist if they can put it off?

Will people get more comfortable in any of those high density services?

Will housing roll over?

What happens to education in the first full month of the school year?

Most importantly, does some of that savings bubble move to consumption? If enough is owned by low income and unemployed households, we could even see a negative savings rate one of these months. Most likely, it is owned by high income household, though.

I’ll be back with a review of September jobs data in a few days. See you then.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.