This article will talk about the expanding risk profile of the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ). After the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic run to all-time highs in 2020, the big tech names in America appear ready for a serious fall. I discussed rich mega-tech valuations in an article last week here. A number of fundamental and technical warnings signs are now flashing for QQQ investors. Given the Greek myth of Icarus is coming into view during 2020, investor overconfidence and flying too close to the sun could prove catastrophic for big tech favorites on Wall Street soon.

First, let's review the upside story in the technology leaders since President Trump was elected four years ago. Below, you can review the near triple rate of total return gains QQQ has outlined against the S&P 500 index since November 2016.

Concentrated Risk

When you break down the performance of the QQQ, the advance of 2020 is becoming increasingly centered on the price jump in 10-15 equity names from an index comprising 104 total participants (including different classes of shares in the same company). Below is a graph of the Top 10 holdings representing 56% of the index ETF's value as of September 30, 2020. Astoundingly, a concentration of 45% of ETF value is centered on only 5 companies - Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB). In total, these five companies also represent $6.77 trillion (19.6%) in value out of the entire Wilshire 5000 number of $34.6 trillion, the total U.S. market capitalization. For reference, the Nasdaq 100 companies have a total equity capitalization of $14.6 trillion today.

The Top 10 positions have carried the QQQ the last six months following the coronavirus panic sell-off bottom, and the past four years under President Trump. The mean average total return gain since early November 2016 has been +403% for the current Top 10 equities by capitalization size, against the equivalent QQQ index rise of +141%. The Top 10 have increased $5.3 trillion in value over four years, representing 62% of the comprehensive QQQ $8.6 trillion jump.

The Sell Trigger

Why should an investor care about Wall Street's gains being carried by relatively few tech giants? Things change is the answer, sometimes fast.

How did prices for technology stocks get this high? First, nearly free money from the Federal Reserve since the Great Recession has poured trillions into the banking system. Past instances of Fed policy leaving the rails of free market capitalism have led to stock market bubbles. 2020 is not different. The pandemic response of "QE Infinity" and nearly zero for interest rates (on top of almost $3 trillion in Uncle Sam stimulus spending) has forced mountains of liquidity into the equities investors feel have the best long-term prospects in the new world paradigm of pandemic problems. Big tech is still growing in the pandemic recession, so the excess capital has flowed into these names.

Second, the effect of President Trump's tax cut on corporations in 2017 has supported all stocks. Tech stocks have benefited enormously to the tune of tens of billions in extra reported income over the last three years. Without a doubt, we are in a Tech Bubble 2.0 situation, as a select number of tech stocks have pushed the whole market's pricing to a stratospheric 180% valuation vs. GDP output, roughly 50% higher than the 2000 peak level.

Source: St. Louis Fed Website

The clear catalyst for change is approaching quickly in less than four weeks. A President Biden and landslide Democratic victory for control of Congress on November 3rd may unleash two changes, blowing up the foundational logic for big tech's ultra-rich valuation level. Taxes would be going up in early 2021 for the group, and more importantly, a push to fine and break up the giants may gain traction in the halls of political power. Joe Biden is campaigning on a promise to repeal the Trump tax cuts on corporations, even making minimum taxes mandatory for those gaming the accounting code.

Perhaps a larger worry for technology investors in the QQQ, both Republicans and Democrats agree the time has come to limit the say and reach technology corporations have in our economy (and lives) through antitrust enforcement. It is widely expected Alphabet (Google) will be sued by the current Justice Department for uncompetitive practices, as early as this week.

Source: Politico Article

On Tuesday, the House Antitrust Subcommittee led by Democrats came out with their plan to potentially break up the biggest tech companies into smaller competitors. At the very least, they intend to enact new regulations that could drastically alter growth prospects in the coming years. The dynamics that have attracted tons of investment capital and high growth expectations could be shattered in a number of days if Democrats take control of Washington DC politics. And, if you believe the polls as I do, this changeover in political control looks to be all but inevitable now.

The fact that 4 of the 5 largest holdings in QQQ, accounting for nearly 46% of index value, could be coming under attack by Democrats in several months may translate into panic selling soon. Altering the tax code and dismantling their near-monopoly status at the very least could encourage investors to shy away from the most overvalued group on Wall Street. Why would investors not dump shares and run in the coming weeks?

Technical Sell Arguments

So, if the underpinnings of growth for the biggest tech names is quickly evaporating in November, where is the line in the sand on the charts to get out of big tech investments, especially the QQQ ETF?

The answer is we are dangerously close to a sharp breakdown today. On the chart below, I have circled a number of data points to contemplate. The most critical and easy to understand "price" line in the sand is drawn below with the purple line around $270 per trust unit. At that price, QQQ will be underwater, beneath both its shorter-term 50-day and 14-day moving averages. If you exclude the minor September occurrence, the last time a serious failure under both averages took place was late February, circled in purple. This early warning signal to get out was quite productive for traders, as COVID-19 related panic selling expanded into March.

Why should investors be worried a major drop, larger than a 10-15% correction, is about to play out? I have some reasons circled. First, the Average Directional Index is warning the upside momentum has completely reversed since early September. The red circles at the September peak five weeks ago and in January pinpoint peak optimism and momentum in the trading pattern. Second, the Money Flow Index readings above 80, circled in green, confirmed the overbought ADX was an overextension needing correction over time. Lastly, something that did not happen at the early year QQQ peak, On Balance Volume trends have been fading since July. The fuel for new advances has been disappearing for many months, circled in blue.

Final Thoughts

September and October declines in the stock market are often the worst and deepest on record from a seasonal perspective (think 1929 and 1987 crashes). With a monumental change in political trend about to hit Wall Street, big tech investors should definitely take note. Considering the market's overvaluation represents an all-time high position today, on both price to sales and GDP, all equity investors should worry about immediate performance.

With the largest meat of price declines usually occurring between weeks 5 and 10 in past sharp corrections and bear markets, the 5-week count from early September's peak is screaming for investors to pay attention on a daily, if not hourly basis heading into the election. Could the big tech advance collapse into a ball of fire, a crash or major bust into early 2021? Absolutely. Can Wall Street valuations stay this high for a prolonged period? The odds are low, if history has any say. Without a doubt, the Fed will attempt to prop up stock values like they have all year. Can they keep the market in high altitude flight with political direction changes right around the corner? Stay tuned for the answer.

Just like Icarus' overconfidence doomed his flight too close to the sun, a technology boom could quickly turn to bust, regardless if you are paying attention to the feathers falling off our Wall Street wings. If the plagues of 2020 have taught us anything, ignoring reality to push the belief we are indestructible could prove foolhardy, sooner rather than later.

I use QQQ as a short position in my diversified and hedged portfolio to offset potential downside in better-positioned longs. This long/short design helps me to sleep at night, given record overvaluations in the U.S. stock market. Holding big tech as your core wealth generator, lacking hedges or proper diversification, is a very risky proposition in early October 2020. That's my two cents for new investors and those that have never traded through a market crash or prolonged bear cycle lasting years.

Can I guarantee a QQQ debacle is around the corner? No. Several unexpected circumstances could prevent an oversized drop. A Trump election victory, the Republicans holding a majority in the Senate, the passage of another large stimulus deal to prop up the pandemic recovery, and/or even greater Fed money printing initiatives could forestall (or cushion) a major market decline.

Disclosure: I am/we are short QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.