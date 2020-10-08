Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) remains one of the top stocks in the restaurant sector, with blazing comp sales digitally from the second quarter likely lending to strength in the upcoming Q3 results and current Q4. Although shares are about 7% below highs, Chipotle undoubtedly has some of the best growth metrics of top restaurant stocks, beating out Domino's Pizza (DPZ) and McDonald's (MCD), and long-term prospects remain top-notch.

As is the case with nearly all other restaurants, Chipotle had a fairly rough Q2, with revenues down 4.8% to $1.4 billion as comp sales fell 9.8%. Double-digit comp declines in April quickly shifted positive by June, and July's comp sales were up 6.4% three weeks into the month at the time of the earnings report.

Digital trends remained significantly strong in July, and likely have persisted even as the in-restaurant dining environment opens back up with restrictions lightening up. Sales grew 216.3% in digital channels, and accounted for 60.7% of sales (at $829.3 million). Contributors to digital growth include "advertising, new delivery partnerships with Uber Eats (UBER) and Grubhub (GRUB), as well as expanding [these] digital capabilities into Canada."

With the overall environment still favoring takeout, delivery and off-premise orders, Chipotle likely is seeing tailwinds to growth through these channels, as well as other new innovations for convenience.

'Chipotlane' is Chipotle's version of a drive-thru, but it's not exactly that. Customers can order online or through the mobile app - instead of ordering through a speaker and pay at a window, customers simply drive up to the window and pick up the already-made, already-paid for meal. This allows drive-thru times to be extremely quick and efficient, maximizing how many customers get through the line. Chipotlanes contribute to higher sales, margins and returns in new restaurants, as 21 of the 37 new locations opened during Q2 featured a Chipotlane.

Chipotle unveiled a group ordering feature on the mobile app, which lets a user sign in to their Chipotle Rewards account and send a shareable link to family/friends, and place a delivery or pick-up order for the whole group. Instead of having each individual purchase separately or all through one app, everyone is able to customize their order on their own device through the link, facilitating larger orders for multiple people.

Source: Chipotle

Chipotle also ran another promotion on TikTok, building upon an April promotion where the restaurant gave away five Chipotle Celebrity Cards; this time, the promo focused on group ordering and gave winners 'free burritos for a year'. While that does come at a small cost for Chipotle in offering free food, the benefit to widespread marketing and engagement helps alleviate marketing spend.

In addition, Chipotle ran 'Free Delivery Monday Matchup' to tap into the return of sports and launch another free-food, sweepstakes event for customers who predicted scores of premier sporting events. There's also Chipotle IQ, a trivia game that offers winners a chance to get a BOGO deal. Again, it's a ploy to drive engagement and order volume, with a $10 order minimum to qualify for free delivery.

Chipotle's menu is another point of strength - while it is a streamlined, line process, offering mainly burritos and bowls, it does have vegan and vegetarian options, as well as low calorie options. The restaurant also recently announced the return of carne asada, bolstering its meat selection, while sofritas is vegan and vegetarian; menu options do also align with keto and paleo diets.

Having a menu with limited time options as well as options for people with certain preferences and diets helps sales. When Chipotle last released carne asada, over 10 million people tried it, with over half estimated to be first time guests. With over 16 million members (who had exclusive early access to carne asada this promotion), Chipotle could see more trends of growth within membership numbers if it keeps running deals and offering promos to members.

However, one weakness that has been evident, especially in the prior quarter, was gross margin - it should recover as in-restaurant dining resumes and expenses related to delivery have less of an impact - yet Chipotle still has the lowest gross margin of the three. Higher delivery expenses and sales deleverage did contribute to the 870 bp YoY decline in gross margin, and that decline also pushed net margin to just a small fraction.

Data by YCharts

Yet weaker margins in Q2 could show signs of easing in Q3, as in-restaurant dining trends could have helped boost margins, as well as the new Chipotlane services in some restaurants. Normal margins still lag the other two, but Chipotle has the strongest forward growth metrics, as well as further potential expansion internationally.

For the current fiscal year, Chipotle is expected to see $6 billion in revenues, and for 2021, about $7 billion. Domino's is expected to post just $4 billion this year and $4.2 billion in 2021, while McDonald's $19 billion this year is expected to jump back to nearly $22 billion in 2021.

Even for having the second-highest revenues, Chipotle has the highest forward growth rates for a long-term picture. Revenues for Chipotle are expected to grow at a ~13% CAGR to 2025 (to $11.2 billion), compared to a 6.5% CAGR for McDonald's (to $26 billion) and a 7.2% CAGR for Domino's (to $5.7 billion) over the same time frame. Chipotle and Domino's are trading at 3.1x 2025 sales, while McDonald's trades much higher at 6.4x 2021 sales - yet Chipotle has quicker growth potential than Domino's, leading to it looking relatively attractive in comparison.

International expansion could also provide a runway for Chipotle's growth. It only has 40 locations total in international markets - Canada, U.K., France and Germany. There's huge potential in international expansion, although the costs to ramp up locations internationally will be quite hefty, given the small presence that Chipotle has currently. However, with over $900 million in cash and investments, and positive free cash flow for the past eight quarters, Chipotle should be able to manage expansion, if it decides to do so - there's no dividend, so using extra cash for expansion could provide solid returns.

Overall, Chipotle is one of the top restaurant stocks, due to solid, strong forward revenue growth in the mid-teens that correlate with high earnings growth. Domino's and McDonald's, two other top restaurants, have slightly lower forward revenue growth, but better margins. Chipotle did see weakness in margin associated to higher delivery expenses, but margin pressure should ease as in-restaurant dining and Chipotlanes provide higher margin environments. Chipotle has run numerous promotions to keep engagement and repeat business high, and understands a diverse customer base quite well, offering vegan, vegetarian, keto and paleo diet options. International expansion could kickstart a new wave of growth for the chain, although it's not a given fact that Chipotle will undertake that, with just 40 locations internationally so far. However, long-term growth in revenues combined with high engagement and knowledge of the customer should correlate with long-term success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.