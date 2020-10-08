This seems to be a haggling match, and the likelihood that LVMH will still go ahead with the takeover remains strong.

The much ballyhooed takeover of legendary jeweler Tiffany (TIF) by French luxury golaith LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) has taken a sour turn in recent months, with the latter seeking to renege on the agreement. However, while it does seem more likely in the long-run that the proposed merger will still go ahead, that does not mean that prospective investors will prosper from starting a position with either stock at this time.

LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault was initially enthusiastic about poaching Tiffany. Image provided by the CEO Magazine.

The current state of play seemed almost impossible when LVMH made its bid last year for the engagement ring seller. After a brief period of seemingly amicable negotiations, a definite agreement was reached in late November for LVMH to acquire Tiffany for $16.2 billion, or $135 per share. Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault could not have been happier about the news:

We are delighted to have the opportunity to welcome Tiffany, a company with an unparalleled heritage and unique position in the global jewelry world, to the LVMH family. We have an immense respect and admiration for Tiffany and intend to develop this jewel with the same dedication and commitment that we have applied to each and every one of our Maisons. We will be proud to have Tiffany sit alongside our iconic brands and look forward to ensuring that Tiffany continues to thrive for centuries to come.

Recent events suggest that the bloom is well and truly off the rose at this time, as LVMH announced in early September that they could not proceed with the agreement. A couple of reasons have contributed to this volte-face. First, it was rumored that Arnault wanted to haggle over the price that was agreed in November. Second, and more definitive, LVMH stated that it could not proceed with the deal because it had been told not to.

The instruction came from Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French foreign minister, who reportedly asked LVMH to defer the deal until January 2021. The underlying reason for such a request was political: a trade dispute between Paris and Washington has been brewing, and postponement of the takeover may give the French more leverage in this dispute.

Tiffany did not take kindly to this announcement, and filed a lawsuit in Delaware (where Tiffany is headquartered) against LVMH to coerce the French luxury firm into honoring the agreement. Piqued, LVMH filed a counter-suit against Tiffany, alleging that its mismanagement of business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and that this provides grounds for invoking a material adverse effect clause, allowing LVMH to pull out of the deal. However, while COVID-19 has dented Tiffany's sales, it has hardly rendered it unprofitable.

The likelihood of the Delaware courts ruling in LVMH's favor appear remote, as they have only ever once permitted a deal to be broken off due to material adverse effect. And Mr. Market clearly still sees Tiffany as a prospective takeover target, for while it trades below the $135 price-per-share that LVMH agreed to last year, it still trades above the $90 range it inhabited prior to LVMH's overtures.

Chart generated by FinViz.

And despite how things appear at present, the likeliest candidate to take over Tiffany remains LVMH - there are few other clear rivals in contention, and the legal wrangling seems to be a hardball way of negotiating down the price of the takeover. For prospective investors, then, the real question is whether its worth investing here - and if so, which firm to purchase?

Both LVMH and Tiffany have proven profitable even during the coronavirus pandemic - LVMH brought in €18.39 billion ($21.64 billion) in revenue and €522 million ($614.19 million) in net income for 1H 2020. As for Tiffany, while it had a net loss for Q1 2020, it has started to rebound in Q2 2020 - undermining LVMH's argument that Tiffany has been mismanaged completely during COVID-19, as Tiffany points out in its defense.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 555.5 million -64.6 million Q2 747.1 million 31.9 million Total 1.3 billion -32.7 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Tiffany's investor relations page.

The coronavirus is likely to be a short-term event, which should lead to improvement over the course of the next year. The impact it has had on LVMH and Tiffany is therefore short-term too. However, despite the legal wrangling, both stocks are trading at premiums by every metric.

Metric Tiffany LVMH Sub-Sector Index P/E 56.88 46.78 81.15 19.30 P/CF 27.95 24.93 14415.01 8.99 P/B 4.41 5.78 20.12 1.48 P/S 3.83 4.41 2.13 1.05

Figures collated from Morningstar and TheStreet.

Factor in that the current P/E for LVMH is higher than the stock's five-year average P/E of 25.76, and that the current P/E for Tiffany is higher than its five-year average P/E of 27.10, and its hard to recommend either stock as a prospective investment at this time.

In summary, I think that despite the rather nasty legal wrangling that LVMH and Tiffany are engaging in over the agreed takeover, it does seem to be a hard-nosed bid on the part of LVMH to get a better price for Tiffany. Ultimately, the profits to be derived from having Tiffany in the LVMH stable will be too lucrative for Arnault to forego, and Tiffany will benefit from LVMH's marketing expertise. That said, prospective investors are not likely to gain much from entering either stock at present given their nosebleed-level valuations. Consequently, I would advise looking elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.