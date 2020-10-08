The company has submitted a new application with the FDA and expects and approval still this year allowing it to capture the high market demand.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) develops and manufactures point-of-care diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. While the company has an established market leading rapid testing kit for HIV, Chembio shifted its focus this year to develop COVID-19 products. In the early stages of the pandemic, Chembio found success with one of the first finger prick antibody tests to receive an emergency use authorization "EUA" by the FDA. Unfortunately, following poor accuracy performance data, the FDA subsequently revoked the authorization in June representing a major setback for the company.

The result here is that the shares of CEMI are now down by nearly 70% from its high in Q2, although still up about 10% year to date. With the company again looking to launch a new COVID-19 testing product, Chembio finds itself back to square one. Recognizing a need to reset expectations, we believe the stock has value but remains a speculative opportunity.

(source: finviz.com/ annotation by BOOX Research)

CEMI Financials and Operations Update

The circumstances of the past 6-months for Chembio Diagnostics have been incredibly frustrating and disappointing for both the company and shareholders. Recapping the last reported quarterly results, Chembio reported its Q2 earnings on August 6th with an EPS loss of $0.42. Revenues of $5.1 million represented a 47% year-over-year decline.

The FDA's revocation of the COVID test EUA on June 16th forced the company to recall all existing unused tests that were already shipped to customers in the U.S. Separately, the company decided to not recognize revenue from orders of the COVID-19 test for some international markets. Considering the related costs, the company ended up with a negative gross margin leading to a large operating loss in the last quarter.

(source: Company IR)

Still, considering an equity offering from Q2, Chembio maintains an overall supported liquidity position and stable fundamentals. The company ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $36.4 million against $17.9 million in long-term debt.

Other highlights during the quarter included a separate FDA approval for the company's DPP Zika IgM System along with a $1.5 million order from 'UNICEF' for testing kits to detect Zika, Chikungunya, and Dengue.

Importantly, the company continues to move forward with the development of a new and updated COVID-19 rapid-test while standing-by the performance and clinical data of the original version. Chembio is attempting to seek a resolution with international customers which may allow the company to ultimately recognize the revenue from delivered testing kits. From the earnings call:

We stand behind the real-world clinical data and performance of our original COVID-19 system. I can assure you that we are working closely and collaboratively with our customers with the intent to bring closure to these shipments outside the United States, including ultimately recognizing the revenue associated with that. From the offset of the pandemic, we recognize our proprietary DPP technology could provide value across several COVID-19 related testing applications. The DPP technology in combination with our micro readers provides specific benefits that we believe make it well suited to point-of-care testing. The system is portable, provides accurate results in 15 minutes from finger stick blood or other samples and is designed to detect multiple biomarkers simultaneously and discreetly.

The latest development is an announcement from early September that Chembio had submitted a new EUA application for an updated COVID-19 rapid antibody test system. The DPP SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG test system detects antibodies in the blood that the body produces in response to a COVID-19 infection with results in ~15 minutes with an analyzer read time of 15 seconds. The company maintains manufacturing and assembly lines to ramp up production of the DPP system when needed.

(source: Company IR)

Chembio believes there is still a significant market demand for such a diagnostic product offering decentralized testing. Even if and when a vaccine is introduced, it's likely health screening requirements at places like nursing homes and hospitals will still need COVID testing.

(source: Company IR)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Beyond the smaller legacy business for HIV testing and the recent FDA approval for a dual HIV and Syphilis test using the DPP Micro Reader optical analyzer, we believe the upside for CEMI is still dependent on its success in bringing to market a COVID-19 solution.

The best-case scenario for the company is that the new COVID test is quickly approved for an FDA emergency use authorization and the demand in the market is long-lasting beyond next year representing a significant source of recurring revenue. On the other hand, if a vaccine is introduced in the coming months along with effective therapeutics that can effectively neutralize the public health crisis, the fate of COVID testing could be relegated to a niche specialty segment with limited application like the company's DDP for Ebola. It's unknown what the demand for COVID testing will look like this time next year.

Given the significant uncertainties related to a timetable for any commercialization and the sense that the company is now "late to the game", Chembio remains a high-risk stock while trading at a reasonable valuation. With a market cap of approximately $100 million, CEMI is trading at 3.1x revenues over the trailing twelve months which is below the company average over the past decade. By this measure, the stock is relatively inexpensive.

Data by YCharts

Even in a scenario where the company's COVID initiatives completely fail, there is still value in the legacy business of infectious disease diagnostic testing. A growth opportunity for the company is to expand the adoption of its DPP Micro Reader optical analyzer as a better solution compared to alternative clinical diagnostics methods. Chembio also continues to invest in new applications and testing for different diseases.

(source: Company IR)

Takeaway

Overall, we rate shares of CEMI as a hold balancing what is now a more reasonable valuation against significant near-term uncertainties. With the stock currently trading around $5.00 per share and near its pre-pandemic trading range, we believe the setup offers a compelling entry point for investors that are bullish on the company's COVID-19 opportunity. What we'd like to see is a confirmed FDA EUA for Chembio's new DPP COVID testing system and evidence that the company can quickly capture the market demand with rapid commercialization.

The main risk is for another setback in the approval process while the evolution of the pandemic outbreak remains a key monitoring point. For the upcoming Q3 earnings likely to be released in early November, we want to make sure the company is maintaining a solid balance sheet liquidity. An update from the company regarding the potential recognition of revenues related to the COVID-19 test sent to international markets in Q2 would likely be seen as a positive and support positive sentiment in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.