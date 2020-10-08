I was first introduced to Milestone Scientific (NYSEMKT:MLSS) in December 2019 at the LD Micro Main Event. After meeting with management, I came away impressed with their products and their business plan. Still, I hesitated to invest in the company at that time because I believed the company faced several immediate hurdles. I decided to follow the company, waiting for an opportunity to take a position when I believed they were poised to gain broader market acceptance. Having met with management a second time at the most recent September 2020 LD Micro 500, I believe the time to invest in MLSS is now.

Between December 2019 and September 2020, many things changed for MLSS. Like most companies, MLSS was negatively impacted by COVID-19. The drastic hit to their dental business, combined with their desire to obtain sufficient funding for the marketing of their newer products over the next two years, led the company to execute a $14+ million offering of their common stock on June 30, 2020. On the business development side, during this time, MLSS continued to develop the CompuFlo and CathCheck products and drastically improved its related sales funnel. With the large funding event behind them and the road to becoming the labor and delivery (L&D) standard of care in front of them, I believe MLSS now offers an attractive risk-reward investment scenario.

The Wand

MLSS’s core business has been in the area of dental. MLSS sells a product called “The Wand”. The Wand uses a patented, computer-controlled, drug delivery injection system that incorporates Dynamic Pressure Sensing (DPS) Technology. DPS offers a safe and painless delivery for all types of subcutaneous injections performed for a variety of medications used in the practice of dentistry.

In late 2019, speculation persisted that MLSS would imminently sell their dental business, which produced over $8M in sales in 2019. The rationale presented was to raise cash to fund the future of MLSS, the CompuFlo and CathCheck products that I will discuss in greater detail below. On a September 14, 2020, investor update call, interim CEO Leonard Osser confirmed that MLSS had a buyer lined up for its dental business, but that transaction fell through due to COVID-19 disruption.

With almost all dental offices closing in mid-March 2020, and for several months after, MLSS’s dental business took an enormous hit. In 2Q2020, dental revenue was down over 90% from 2Q2019. Fortunately, for MLSS, 3Q2020 saw a significant recovery in dental, with the company noting on October 1 a projected five-fold sequential increase in dental revenue. Still, those results will represent a 50%+ decrease from prior year 3Q sales. So, MLSS’s dental business has a long road ahead towards a full recovery.

Regardless, the investment case for MLSS is not based on The Wand or the recovery of their dental business. The reason to invest in MLSS is the future of the company, the CompuFlo and CathCheck products, and their immediate goal to become the standard of care in L&D. In addition, investors should consider the possibility of MLSS expansion for other medical indications, as well as in the veterinary market.

CompuFlo

CompuFlo is another MLSS product using DPS. The CompuFlo Epidural Instrument offers objective detection of pressure changes to verify true loss of resistance and confirm the epidural space. This is important when delivering an epidural during L&D because, according to MLSS management, approximately 4-5% of epidural procedures result in various forms of morbidity, including, but not limited to long-term migraines and temporary or sustained paralysis. In fact, the morbidity rate is high enough that many women today choose to avoid an epidural over concerns of side effects. While this may initially surprise many investors, perhaps they will be less surprised once they realize the current single-shot lumbar epidural procedure has not changed significantly since its development in 1921.

This current standard for delivering an epidural relies exclusively on the anesthesiologist subjectively determining, based upon the perception of pressure, when the epidural space has been reached by the needle delivering the medication. CompuFlo, on the other hand, shows the clinician the pulsatile waveform on the display screen, helping to detect subtle pressure changes four times per second, making it extremely responsive to minor pressure changes.

Using this product results in a 25% reduction in procedure time for L&D epidurals. More importantly, CompuFlo Epidural is nearly 100% effective in determining the correct placement of the needle and catheter, virtually eliminating any morbidity associated with an L&D epidural (see MLSS’s “Scientific Publications” page on their website for multiple studies of CompuFlo and DPS effectiveness). Not only does this result in a better experience for the mother, but it significantly cuts down on costs to the hospital related to malpractice insurance and corrective procedures following unsuccessful epidurals using the traditional approach.

To this point, a study was released in the spring of 2020 from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (UTMBG). This study concluded that hospitals using CompuFlo epidural save, on average, $504 per delivery versus using the traditional approach to an L&D epidural. While, on its face, that dollar amount may not seem large, the nearby Woman’s Hospital of Texas in Houston delivers over 26,000 babies per year. For that hospital alone, then, based on this study, CompuFlo Epidural would result in over $13M of annual savings.

It should be noted that the UTMBG poster was presented for the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA). The scientific session and poster sessions were placed online, so that the researchers could present their findings. The study is now in the process of being peer-reviewed for publication in a premier medical journal.

Along with additional improvements to MLSS’s medical device product offerings, this UTMBG study is an additional step in MLSS becoming the standard of care for L&D epidural procedures. Over time, I expect additional hospitals and anesthesiologists to adopt CompuFlo as they realize its many benefits. Recently, MLSS began offering an additional, complementary product that should help to speed the transition to CompuFlo, helping it to become the L&D epidural preferred method, and eventually the standard of care.

CathCheck

CathCheck is MLSS’s most recently-released product, and one that complements CompuFlo. When a mother is given an epidural, the clinician places a catheter in her epidural space in order to deliver pain medication during or after L&D, as needed. A significant problem with this approach is that the new mother is moved multiple times and between multiple beds following the initial placement. During these movements, the catheter may become displaced, moving out of the epidural space. When this happens, the pain medication will be ineffective. Unfortunately, for both the clinician and the new mother, the incorrect placement takes around 30 minutes to recognize, when the mother indicates the severe pain for which she was medicated has not subsided. Only after this time does the clinician realize the catheter has been dislodged and must then replace it and deliver more pain medicine.

CathCheck, on the other hand, provides an alert, within approximately 10 seconds, if the catheter shifts out of the epidural space. This is communicated via the pulsatile wave form on the display screen, the same display screen as is used with CompuFlo.

With the addition of CathCheck, MLSS has begun to see more interest in adopting both CompuFlo and CathCheck. In fact, in their most recent press release, management stated:

“Our sales and marketing initiatives around the CompuFlo Epidural System are also taking hold. We have added additional anesthesiologists utilizing our instrument. We remain highly encouraged by the feedback from hospitals and look forward to announcing several important transactions that we believe will further validate our strategy.”

As I will discuss below, I believe the majority of the COVID-19-related headwind is now in MLSS’s rearview mirror, and now is the time to begin an investment in the company as they will continue winning new deals and seeing broader implementation of their L&D products.

COVID-19 Headwinds

I already discussed the significant headwind COVID-19 placed on MLSS’s dental business. But COVID-19-related headwinds also slowed down MLSS’s progress in rolling out CompuFlo to interested hospitals. The first issue MLSS faced was the closure of most US hospitals to outside vendors, most especially to new vendors. In addition, according to industry sources, many hospital Capital Committees completely ceased considering new products that would result in capital outlays during this time of great uncertainty. Now that most hospitals have re-opened, MLSS management seized on the opportunity - even with the hurdle of Capital Committee constraints - of their razor/blade model.

MLSS offers several ways to purchase their CompuFlo-related products, as noted in items 1-3 below:

Source: MLSS Investor Presentation

If Capital Committees are not able or willing to use method 1, MLSS still can present options 2-3. These options do not require the approval of Capital Committees, but still result in the adoption of MLSS products for L&D epidural procedures. Options 2 and 3 do not require the hospital to purchase a new product, thus anesthesiologists can bypass the deadlocked Capital Committees and MLSS can continue to win new business.

Valuation

Valuing MLSS at this time is a difficult task. They are just now in the earliest stage of selling CompuFlo into hospital systems. There is a long road ahead before becoming the standard of care in the L&D epidural market. But, MLSS has a presence in Europe, as well as the United States, so their TAM is enormous. With that in mind, I will begin considering their valuation based off of their goal to become the standard of care in the US for L&D epidurals.

On the most recent investor update, interim-CEO Leonard Osser noted that if they were today the standard of care, and if all epidural procedures in the US therefore used CompuFlo, their estimated EPS on CompuFlo alone would be roughly $1.00/share. Clearly, MLSS still has a long way to go in order to reach that goal. On the other hand, we need to factor in multiple other considerations, including:

(1) International, and specifically European, market opportunities for MLSS; related to this, the new President of MLSS, Arjan Haverhals, has extensive connections in the European medical and dental device market.

(2) Other human medical indications for CompuFlo, including: thoracic, peripheral nerve block, intra-articular, and the lucrative botox indication, for which MLSS was granted a patent in January 2020.

(3) Non-human/veterinarian indications, as management has noted in SEC filings and which they also mentioned on the most recent investor update call.

Although reaching $1/share in EPS on CompuFlo in the US alone is still many years away, these other considerations lead me to believe that MLSS could reach that target earlier, as more effort is given to these other markets and indications once they begin seeing success in adoption of their products in L&D.

Based on the fact that MLSS, with CompuFlo-related products, would be operating a high-margin, recurring revenue business, I believe that MLSS shares will respond quite favorably to early indications of success in market adoption of their products. While I believe MLSS could fetch up to $20/share if and when they become the standard of care in the US (and perhaps even more if also in Europe), there is clearly a long road between now and then. While this may offer attractive entry points at various times along the way, I believe investing now, as MLSS begins to experience market acceptance, will lead to the most lucrative rewards for investors.

Risks

As with any company, MLSS is not without risk. A couple of risks to consider include continued headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic, both on the dental and medical sides of the business. This is especially relevant if a dreaded “second wave” of COVID-19 hits the US hard in the fall/winter months of 2020.

Another risk with MLSS is the fact that they have been burning cash. Much of this cash burn is related to the development of their new products which have virtually no sales to date. Of course, with nine peer-reviewed studies validating CompuFlo’s effectiveness and now more than 2,000 procedures performed worldwide, including by some key opinion leaders, MLSS is well positioned for success as they ramp up the selling process.

The final risk I will mention is that anesthesiologists may be hesitant to adopt a new product like CompuFlo. As noted earlier, the current standard of practice for L&D epidurals dates back to the early 1920s. Changing from a method that entrenched can be difficult. On top of that, CompuFlo may feel “threatening” to some anesthesiologists. Although the morbidity rate is high, some anesthesiologists are inclined to think it’s the other doctors who have a problem subjectively locating the epidural space, and not them. In this respect, the complementary CathCheck product is of the utmost importance. Even if a clinician locates the epidural space correctly, through no fault of their own, the catheter may later become dislodged due to the movements during and after L&D. Consequently, the CathCheck product is not seen as “threatening” to anyone’s ego, and MLSS will then more naturally be able to combine that product with CompuFlo.

Conclusion

Although MLSS was hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and is still experiencing some related headwinds, I believe now is a good time for investors to start a position in the company. With the dental business beginning to rebound and a large offering now in the rearview mirror, MLSS has a clear path to gaining market share for its high-margin, recurring revenue CompuFlo-related business. Eventually, MLSS is likely to become the L&D epidural standard of care. Between now and then, the company should be able to take advantage of other medical and veterinarian indications for use of the CompuFlo product, offering MLSS several opportunities to succeed and grow their revenue and EPS.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLSS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.