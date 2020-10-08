Despite a P/E of nearly 40x that looks too rich for any brick-and-mortar retailer, I maintain my longer-term bullish views on COST.

While September comps reached levels never seen before, the driving forces were predictable. The better news came from improved traffic.

Costco's (COST) sales have gone parabolic. Even without the benefit of the "stock-the-pantry" phenomenon observed earlier in the COVID-19 cycle, the retailer has been delivering record-setting comps month after month.

The company released its September sales report on Oct. 7. For as long as I have tracked these monthly announcements, I have not seen numbers as strong as they were in the past five weeks. The news only reinforced my bullishness toward this expensive, high-quality retail stock.

Credit: Costco

Jaw-dropping results once again

While FX- and gas price-adjusted comps of 16.9% were a first in Costco's history, as far back as I can verify, the driving forces behind the results were not at all a surprise. Fresh food sales grew at a mid-20 percentage point pace, in line with fiscal fourth quarter performance. This is great news not only for the top line, but also for margins. Keep in mind that large volume sales in fresh foods usually lead to less product spoilage, which in turn reduces product costs and lifts the bottom line.

Other departments did nearly as well. Sundries and hardline, which includes sporting goods and consumer electronics, saw revenues rise by more than 20% as well. Dragging sales were, once again, the usual suspects: Ancillary businesses like food court, travel, optical and hearing aid, all of which continue to hurt from stay-at-home trends.

Speaking of being stuck at home, sales once again benefited from significantly larger average ticket size. The better news, however, is that traffic did not look too bad this time, particularly in US: up 6.1%. The improvement over a much more modest 1.2% traffic increase in the home country last quarter shows that Costco can benefit from both scenarios of sheltering in place, as consumers rush to stock up on household items, or reopening the doors for business.

Below is Costco's historical comps graph. The peak number in fiscal 1Q21 is an estimate based solely on the September reported figure.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

On the stock

Not much of a surprise, Wall Street has chimed in with nothing but words of praise for Costco's strong sales report. Even less bullish analyst at Deutsche Bank (hold rating) increased his price target on the stock. Yet once again, despite the impressive performance, shares failed to climb any further than the broad market.

The story has become all too familiar, especially in 2020: Costco delivers outstanding numbers, analysts and investors fear that valuations are stretched too thin, shares don't move much in the short term, but continue to head higher over time. Year-to-date, the stock is up a solid 24%, for a cumulative 140% climb over the past five years- twice as high an increase as the S&P 500 has been able to produce in the same period.

Data by YCharts

I understand the concerns over a current-year P/E of nearly 40x that continues to rise, even though valuations have actually been dropping on an EV-to-FCF basis over the past year - see graph above. Therefore, value investors in search of a bargain might want to look elsewhere for investment opportunities in the retail space.

I choose to maintain my longer-term, bullish views on COST. The retailer has a very loyal customer base that rewards the company through the payment of high-margin membership fees and repeated visits to the store. The membership-based business model should continue to provide some stability and predictability to earnings. The management team has proven to be competent to the penny at managing costs. Lastly, the stock should do relatively well during periods of global economic softness because of the cycle-agnostic nature of low-price, big-box retail.

If these are not good enough reasons to pay a premium for quality, I don't know how to better justify buying COST at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.