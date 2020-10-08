Profitability has been hard hit by various write-downs, and revenues have been flat over the last 5 years.

Thesis Summary

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has seen its stock price fall following various write-downs, a dividend cut, and overall poor performance. While this may seem like a value investing opportunity, we have projected cash flow for KHC for the next five years and the outcome is bearish. Even under optimistic profitability assumptions, the current price does not justify an investment in KHC.

Recent (under)performance

KHC came into being after the merger of the two well-known companies in 2015. While the merger was originally seen as a great way to produce synergies and other efficiencies, the opposite has been the case in the last few years. Profitability has been a sore point, and revenues have been nearly flat. Unsurprisingly, this has taken the share price from a high of around $90 to $30 today. Also, the company was forced to cut the dividend. So does this represent a good entry point? Or are we facing a value trap?

To understand Kraft’s potential going forward, we must understand what its problem has been in the last few years. Let’s start with profitability:

The chart above shows the EBITDA margin over the last five years. As we can see, this has steadily fallen over the last five years. This can be attributed, in large part, to a string of write-downs that started after the merger. As Warren Buffett has already pointed out, the company paid too much for the Kraft side of the business.

The other key factor is there has been no revenue growth since the merger took place in 2015.

Since 2016, revenues have fallen by over $1 billion. Furthermore, the company still has a significant debt load and leverage. In other words, we have a company with worsening profitability, no growth, and a significant level of debt, which also affects profitability since interest expenses amount to around 5.8% of revenues. KHC is now committed to cutting costs and reinvesting. But is this enough to justify the already beaten-down stock price?

Moving in the right direction

KHC’s management is aware of these problems, and it has, at least, put forth a plan moving forward. The company expects to generate savings of $2 billion from here on until 2024 using zero-based budgeting, which requires management to budget everything from scratch, rather than using the previous year as a benchmark. KHC has a target for long-term sales growth of 1-2% and EPS growth of 4-6%. On top of that, we are seeing significant moves to pay down debt, including the sale of its cheese business for $3.2 billion. This deal is expected to be finalized midway through 2021. However, this will take a toll on revenues of around 7%, and EBITDA of around 4%.

The other “tailwind” we expect to see going forward is that profitability should pick up in the next few years. If not for the cost-saving initiatives, at least because we won’t be seeing the levels of write-offs we have witnessed in the last 5 years. Let’s not forget Kraft Heinz wrote down $15.4 billion in 2019. More recently, in the latest quarter of 2020, the company wrote down around $3 billion. We are assuming that, for the most part, Kraft can avoid more write-downs, which might seem optimistic to some.

Lastly, in terms of growth, the company also seems to have a clear direction. Management has committed to expanding marketing efforts by 30%. Furthermore, while the focus is now mainly on growing organic sales, we can expect more M&As in the long term. 3G, the activist fund behind the company, is known for this. It is likely we will see some interesting new acquisitions to further broaden the product mix. One past example of this was the acquisition of Ethical Bean.

Valuation

Given management’s growth expectations, and our assumptions that profitability can recover back to prior levels, we come up with a valuation for KHC. Our valuation method is based on a discounted operating cash flow for common shareholders, using a five-year forecast with a terminal value assuming a 2% yearly growth after 2024, plus the current net financial position of the company.

The forecast is calculated using the recent trend in what we believe are key ratios that are strongly correlated with the items to be forecasted. The most important part of this forecast is how investment and revenue interact with each other on one hand, and revenue and expenses on the other. When we analyze a company, we always make a complete qualitative analysis in order to take into account all the elements of the situation that an automatic mathematical prediction cannot reflect and manually change variables accordingly.

Above we can see a reduced income statement, balance sheet cash flow, and relevant ratios for the period 2020-2024. Notice that revenues are projected to grow this year, but to fall in 2021, given the sale of KHC’s cheese business. Overall, Net debt will remain flat. Cash flow is also lower in 2021 and 2022, given the company’s investment and marketing efforts. Lastly, as mentioned above, notice that profitability, as measured by Operating Income to Revenue, increases to 0.21.

And here we have the final valuation and required return. Overall, we have a revenue CAGR of 0.15%, which is somewhat higher than consensus revenue estimates. The resulting common value is $36.360 billion, which gives us a rate of return of 2.52% given the current price. Granted, KHC can be seen as a “low-risk” investment, but this still seems like a very poor return to us. Furthermore, this implies that the current dividend is not sustainable, which will lead to dividend cuts or, even worse, the company will increase its leverage to maintain the payout.

Risks

The above valuation is the result of what we consider to be “optimistic” assumptions, especially when it comes to profitability. The situation could be even worse if write-downs persist. Furthermore, there are also questions regarding how effective the cost-saving and reinvesting strategy will be.

On the other hand, risks to the bear thesis could materialize if the company manages to beat what some have qualified as “modest” targets. However, this would require the company to somehow boost revenues, which it has so far failed to do organically or through M&A.

Takeaway

Although the current valuation and dividend may attract investors, we simply don’t see enough future growth to justify the price. The company is trying to implement a very ambitious and all-encompassing plan; cut costs while investing heavily and still grow revenues. And it has to do this while reducing its current debt burden. Overall, we are bearish on KHC but remain on the lookout for future development which might change this perspective.

