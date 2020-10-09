Additional uncertainty generated by the U.S. presidential elections could force investors out of stocks and into traditional safe havens, which could help GLD build on its record highs into 2021.

Since the end of March 2020, the financial markets have struggled with the unprecedented volatility levels that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the financial markets continue to struggle with the unprecedented volatility levels that have been generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not entirely surprising that investors have flocked toward traditional safe haven instruments like the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD). Since March 16th, 2020, all of this bullish buying activity has helped the SPDR Gold Trust gain by an incredible 30.2%. However, it should also be understood that these gains are still present even after the exchange-traded fund has experienced significant short-term declines. Since the beginning August, the SPDR Gold Trust has lost nearly 8.9% of its value but we believe that GLD can reclaim its record highs of $194.45 if additional uncertainty generated by the U.S. presidential elections forces investors out of their positions in stock markets and into more traditional safe havens.

Source: Bloomberg

Given the strength of the macroeconomic forces that are currently at work, it is critical for investors to prepare for enhanced market volatility that might come as a result of the upcoming U.S. presidential elections. From the chart graphic shown above, we can see that presidential election seasons tend to generate significant price moves in one direction or the other.

For example, the election of 2004 ignited a strong rally in gold prices that continued even after the results of the 2008 election were made clear. However, these bullish results managed to reverse sharply after the 2012 election and a bearish trend dominated the precious metals markets for the next four years. After Donald Trump was elected in 2016, gold prices initially traded sideways until the coronavirus pandemic brought significant changes to the long-term global economic outlook.

Source: Author via Tradingview

As all of this tumultuous trading activity occurred, gold prices rallied and the SPDR Gold Trust reached new record highs just below important psychological levels at $195. But what might be most interesting about these market trends is the fact that price direction does not seem to be directly related to the political party that is elected into office. For example, the bullish price rally that began in 2004 is one that emerged within the context of a Republican political administration under George W. Bush.

However, this rally extended (in fact, grew in intensity) after the Democratic candidate Barack Obama was elected. Furthermore, this bullish rally reversed sharply in the periods following the 2012 re-election of Democratic candidate Barack Obama. Market prices for the SPDR Gold Trust actually fell by nearly 35% after reversing course during President Obama’s second term, so it appears that there are inconsistencies here if investors are determined to make investment decisions based on the political party that is elected into office.

Unfortunately, this simple fact complicates matters for investors because investment decisions cannot be based on political parties alone and there is a greater chance for two-way volatility as market’s make necessary readjustments in various sectors. For these reasons, traders are likely to be better served when assessing trends visible in the ETF trading flows themselves because these trends gives us a better idea of where momentum is travelling during the run-up to November.

Source: ETFdb

Over the last six-month trading period, the SPDR Gold Trust has benefited from net flows of 17.21 billion. For most of this period, market trading activity has been bullish but there are instances of relatively heavy bearish selling pressure that have become apparent during recent sessions.

Of course, this activity adds weight to our argument that market volatility is only going to move higher as we draw closer to the elections. However, a closer look at the SPDR Gold Trust’s long-term inflow trends might give us a better idea of where the trajectories are likely to be heading next.

Source: ETFdb

Over the last three-year period, the SPDR Gold Trust has benefited from inflows of 23.47 billion. Within this context, the recent outflows look much more subdued because we were seeing similar readings during calmer market periods in early 2019.

Source: ETFdb

Over the last five-year period, recent selling pressures directed toward the SPDR Gold Trust look much less intimidating because the fund has generated massive inflows of 31.37 billion. From this perspective, most of the weakness became visible in 2017 but these moves have stabilized over time and this means that the SPDR Gold Trust is showing underlying momentum that is unlikely to reverse after November’s upcoming event risk.

Ultimately, this means that increases in volatility are more likely to move in a bullish direction rather than a bearish direction and any significant increase in price action could quite easily lead to new record highs in the SPDR Gold Trust (due to the close proximity of the critically important 194.95 level):

Source: Author via Tradingview

Ultimately, our trading recommendation is to base strategies on trends in fund flows for the SPDR Gold Trust rather than developing a strategy that is based on a potential election victory for either Joe Biden or Donald J. Trump. What the close proximity to the U.S. elections really tells us is that volatility levels are likely to spike and that trend momentum in fund flows is clearly favorable for the bulls (on both short-term and long-term time horizons).

Source: Author via Tradingview

Interestingly, this suggests that market volatility might actually benefit the SPDR Gold Trust but this is not surprising given the fund’s status as a traditional safe haven. After moving into negative territory, macroeconomic factors have influenced real interest rates in the U.S. in ways that have made it very difficult for investors to capture yield via traditional means. Essentially, this is the type of market environment that sends precious metals prices higher and this should continue to be a supportive element for investors with long positions in the SPDR Gold Trust.

Given the near-term risks for enhanced volatility in most areas of the financial markets, we believe that GLD allows investors to gain safe haven asset protection during a period that has been characterized by unprecedented levels of uncertainty. Clearly, investors have struggled with the unprecedented volatility levels that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic but any additional uncertainties generated by the U.S. presidential elections might send new buyers into the SPDR Gold Trust could create a bullish outcome that sends GLD to new record levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.