ARRY is growing quickly, is producing profits and the IPO appears reasonably valued, so is worth a close look.

The firm sells solar array tracking systems to the solar power industry.

Array Technologies and a selling shareholder intend to raise $675 million in an IPO.

Array Technologies (ARRY) has filed to raise $675 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a manufacturer of ground mounting systems for large scale solar energy projects.

ARRY is growing quickly, producing profits, operating in a high growth industry and the IPO appears reasonably valued, so the IPO is worth looking at.

Company & Technology

Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Array was founded to develop integrated ground mounting systems including steel supports, electric motors and electronic controllers called single-axis trackers.

BloombergNEF said that about 70% of all ground-mounted solar energy projects in the U.S. built during 2019 used tracker systems.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Jim Fusaro, who has been with the firm since June 2018 and was previously a senior executive at Amkor Technology, Honeywell Aerospace and Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies (HON).

Below is a brief overview video of a single-axis tracking system:

Source: nmsuaces

The company’s primary offerings include:

DuraTrack HZ v3 - hardware system

SmarTrack - machine learning module

Array has received at least $383 million from investors including

Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its systems to engineering, procurement and construction companies as well as large development firms and independent power producers that build solar projects.

G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped significantly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 4.6% 2019 6.5% 2018 15.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of G&A spend, rose to 12.9x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 12.9 2019 8.5

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Fortune Business Insights, the global market for solar trackers was an estimated $9.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to exceed $22 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued effort by countries to reduce their carbon emissions through increasing renewable energy sources.

Also, the near term has seen a reduction in activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic's effects on supply chains.However, below is a chart indicating the historical and projected growth rate of the solar tracker market in North America:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

NEXTracker

PV Hardware

Artech Solar

UNIRAC

RBI Solar (ROCK)

Financial Performance

Array’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased topline revenue

Growing gross profit and gross margin

Increased operating profit and net income

Wide fluctuations in cash flow (or used) in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 552,634,000 145.2% 2019 $ 647,899,000 122.8% 2018 $ 290,783,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 140,618,000 225.2% 2019 $ 150,761,000 1204.7% 2018 $ 11,555,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 25.45% 2019 23.27% 2018 3.97% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 102,559,000 18.6% 2019 $ 83,409,000 12.9% 2018 $ (61,206,000) -21.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 76,077,000 2019 $ 39,745,000 2018 $ (60,764,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (247,900,000) 2019 $ 386,073,000 2018 $ (11,727,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, Array had $38 million in cash and $174.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was $139.5 million.

IPO Details

Array intends to raise $675 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, with the company selling 7 million shares and the major shareholder selling 26.75 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $20.00 per share.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.5 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 26.58%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds that we will receive from this offering to prepay approximately $105,000,000 of the outstanding principal amount under our New Senior Credit Facility and, to the extent of any remaining net proceeds, for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Guggenheim Securities, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Barclays, UBS Investment Bank, Cowen, Oppenheimer & Co., MUFG, and Nomura.

Commentary

Array is seeking public financing to pay down debt and as part of its separation from its parent firm.

The company’s financials show extremely robust topline revenue growth and gross profit growth as well as net profits. Cash flow from operations has been quite uneven.

G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped considerably; its G&A efficiency rate has increased markedly.

The market opportunity for solar trackers is large and expected to grow at a significant rate of growth over the next six years, so the company enjoys favorable industry dynamics.

As to valuation, compared to partial competitor Gibraltar Holdings, the IPO appears reasonably valued when you take into account the firm’s revenue growth trajectory, which is high and accelerating despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Given the reasonable price of the IPO, the firm’s growth rate and earnings, and industry prospects, so the IPO is worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 14, 2020.

