$21.6 billion. That is how much is parked in the fund we are going to talk about today. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is one of the larger ETFs around and has been the beneficiary of the mad "dash for cash" in March 2020. We look at this one today as in the perpetual chase for yield investors have loaded up on many different ETFs and have created distortions. They have also rather unrealistic expectations of what their returns will be.

The Rear View Looks Fantastic

SHY can perhaps best be appreciated for how it did perform during the pandemic. In case you got too excited about what is going to come next, we suggest you dial down your expectations. SHY delivered a 1.59% positive return during the brutal selloff.

Data by YCharts

That of course compares favorably to the 30% loss at the peak of the selloff for the S&P 500 (SPY).

At this point though all juice has been squeezed from the SHY holdings. The pandemic led to a dramatic set of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Alongside that promises to keep rates low until Earth develops Warp Capabilities have pushed rates further down. SHY owns 1-3 year Treasuries and those now yield between 13 and 21 basis points.

Data by YCharts

Even the 10-year note yields close to 0.7% so even if SHY went out of its mandate, it would not be able to generate anything beyond a pittance.

This Is Where The Plot Sickens

While we have no issues with the idea that cash should be part of a balanced portfolio, the current war on cash has helped alter our view a little bit. Nowhere is this more visible than in our SHY ETF. As of the most recent update, SHY holds 59.05% in 1-2 year US government bonds and most of the remainder in 2-3 year US government bonds.

Source: iShares

This has led to the fund having a weighted average bond duration of 1.91 years.

Source: iShares

The fund does quote the trailing 12-month yield, which is about the least useful and perhaps most confusing measure. Average yield to maturity, which takes into account price appreciation that has come to pass, is 0.18%.

As stunning as that number is, it fails to take into account management fees. Those come in at 0.15%, consuming five-sixths of your bounteous "yield."

Source: iShares

But Wait...There's More!

Just like the salesman who does not let up till the end, we have one more pitch to make here. Management fees are not the end of all expenses. Transaction fees and other fund expenses add up as well. These add up to 3 basis points, giving investors a realized yield of 0.00%.

Source: iShares

Literally every dollar made on this fund goes in some shape or form to the company running iShares.

Alternatives?

The fund's website clearly makes it known that you own it for precisely zero percent returns. Of course, if we have another panic attack and everyone believes the world will end, it is feasible that SHY trades at a brief premium to NAV. SHY might also get a little traction if the Federal Reserve follows some other countries into a "negative rate" policy. But outside those possibilities, owning this seems to be a great way to earn zero returns.

SHY cannot even generate a single basis point in yield but we do believe that there are opportunities in the current market. The current volatility structure in the market makes the idea of writing cash-secured puts or even deep in-the-money covered calls very attractive. Prudent investors can go further out and away from the money and use their money to "write insurance" for panicked investors. Investors actually hold cash for one of two reasons. The first is for unexpected expenses. The other is to buy attractive opportunities in the stock market. That second category is very well-suited for writing these cash-secured puts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.