This is a continuation of a series that I am providing. In part 1, I gave an introduction/high level discussion as to why I like much of the REIT space in today's market environment. I mentioned that it's difficult to find high quality dividend growth companies trading at low valuations in today's market. Well, one such opportunity, in my opinion, at least, is Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT).

Federal Realty Investment Trust

We'll start with the aforementioned Federal Realty, because while it has the longest dividend growth streak on this list, as well as the highest dividend yield, I actually think it is the most speculative and potentially dangerous dividend growth investment.

FRT has made a name for itself, over the long term, by focusing its open air shopping center investments (open air is especially important here because it differentiates FRT's properties from traditional malls and this open air concept is generally viewed as more acceptable in the age of COVID-19) in areas of the country where the demographics make the most sense. The company likes to build/invest in areas where there is a fairly dense population of high income households. In a recent earnings release, management noted that the company's shopping centers serve average populations of 162,000 with an average household income of $127,000.00. This means that during tough economic times, the company's tenants are somewhat insulated from the macro economic woes due to the strong financial positions of the nearby households and their likely shoppers.

In real estate, you always hear, location, location, location, and Federal Realty has built an empire using this idea. The company has used its strength to build up a wonderful balance sheet (FRT has ~$2b of liquidity available) which has resulted in an A-rated balance sheet and therefore, a very low cost of capital. This low cost of capital allows the company to generate strong spreads between its borrowing cost and its cap rates, which translate to its significant cash flows. FRT's management team has also done a great job of identifying investment opportunities that are nearby, or better yet, adjacent to current properties. In recent years, we've seen FRT focus on these deals and when the adjacent property is renovated, it increases the future rents of both of the company's nearby properties. FRT has also embraced the mixed-use development theory, which provides added value and demand for retail tenants by creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that surrounds them.

In other words, the company continues to invest and grow, which is great for such a mature name. So, why is the stock so dangerous then?

Well, first of all, I wouldn't say it's so dangerous. I just meant that it's the riskiest bet on this list, when compared to the other blue chip names that are on it.

Because of FRT's retail focus, the company has struggled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period. During August, FRT collected approximately 80% of the rent that was owed to it. That's much better than the 68% that the company collected overall during the second quarter. It's also up from the 76% rent collection figures from July. So, while the trend is positive here, that 80% collection figure is still well below historical averages and because of the struggles that FRT has faced thus far in 2020, the average analyst consensus for AFFO this year is $3.57. This represents -29% year-over-year growth. This is bad, but what's even worse is the fact that this $3.57 AFFO number for 2020 doesn't come close to covering the company's current $4.24/share dividend.

In 2021, analysts expect to see FRT's bottom line bounce back to the tune of 17% growth. This would result in a forward AFFO total of $4.17/share. Once again, this is below the current dividend (albeit, just barely).

As I said, FRT has a strong balance sheet and management has touched upon the fact that the company could collect rent at the current pace, pay its dividend, and continue to fund its development investments and still have a significant amount of cash on hand 12-18 months down the road. However, it's never a good thing when cash flows don't cover dividends.

FRT's CEO Don Wood recently highlighted the importance of the company's dividend at the Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference, saying:

We have as many of you know, say an increased dividend every year since 1967. It's an important record for us, but it's not something that could not be broken to the extent the -- this pandemic carried on for a number of years. But it is something that's important and we do see a path on the other side to continue to pay for it. So that's what we're trying to do."

FRT raised its dividend by $0.01/share in August (a ~1% increase overall). I suspect that the company will do its best to protect the dividend, which is why I continue to invest. However, the income shortfall with regard to dividend coverage is a risk that investors need to be aware of.

To me, FRT is a great COVID-19 turnaround story because the company has historically traded at a P/AFFO multiple of nearly 28x and today, shares trade for just 17.5x forward AFFO estimates.

This is a massive discount and if things return to normal from a societal/operating standpoint once the pandemic is resolved and mean reversion occurs with regard to the company's AFFO multiple, investors buying at today's valuation will be setting themselves up for 20%+ annualized returns over the short to medium term.

To me, this is an attractive risk/reward scenario and I'm pleased to receive FRT's current 5.8% dividend yield while I wait. As I said before, no dividend yield is ever truly safe, but I'm only 30 years old and FRT has been increasing its dividend for 53 years in a row now, so who am I to argue with the culture of success and excellence that has been fostered and developed at FRT over the years?

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.