When it comes to old-school mobile telecom companies, there are not many that are as geographically diversified as Vodafone (VOD). The company has investments and subsidiaries in 23 markets in Europe, Asia and Africa, and has partnership agreements with local operators in 43 other markets. Its single-largest market, Germany, is also the largest and most robust economy in Europe and represents only a fifth of its total revenues. Its second-largest market, home market the UK, represents 11%, and the rest of the revenues are more fragmented among remaining markets. This wide diversification provides Vodafone with a hedge against both national economic variations as well as against currency volatility.

Upside opportunities abound

Vodafone is planning to float its phone masts business, Vantage Towers, in Frankfurt early next year (underlining how important Germany is to the UK telecoms group). Vantage had revenues of EUR 950 million and EBITDA of EUR 523 million in the last financial year. Shares in European tower companies, including Spain’s Cellnex (CLNXF) and Italy’s Inwit (where Vodafone has a stake), have soared over the past year, strengthening the case for more European telecoms companies to consider selling or separating out their infrastructure assets. The company has been carving out Vantage Towers, which has 68,000 masts across nine countries, into a separate operating business for a year as it looked to float the company and take advantage of higher valuations for infrastructure assets that could be as high as 37x EBITDA, based on recent market valuations. Cellnex currently trades at a market cap/EBITDA ratio of 37x, while Inwit is trading at 35x. Accordingly, Vantage Towers could be valued at around EUR 20 billion, which would represent around 70% of Vodafone’s total market capitalisation, which is currently around EUR 28.8 billion. Vodafone will maintain a majority stake in the business.

In addition, the prospect for a reduction in the intensity of competition in the European telecoms market improved following the summer ruling of the EU’s second-highest court to overturn the European Commission’s 2016 decision to block the EUR 11 billion takeover of O2 in the UK by its smaller rival Three. Now, expectations of a new round of consolidation in the European telecoms sector are ripe, which should help Vodafone create value and reduce the intensity of competition.

Risks around, but not existential

One of the publicised visible issues that Vodafone has been facing in recent years is its venture in India. Originally seen as success by Vodafone’s management in penetrating a sizeable high-growth emerging market, Vodafone’s India investment in 2007 turned out to be a nightmare. Not only did cutthroat competition develop, evaporating the dream of immense growth and profits, but the Indian Supreme Court has been at loggerheads with the affiliate to force it to pay billions in taxes for old spectrum license fees. But Vodafone has already given up hope its India venture and has written off its value, while the taxes and related fines would be ring fenced with that venture, with no further implication on the group itself.

Competition, especially in the mature European markets, has been a key nuisance to Vodafone, leaving growth hard to get. Europe has tens of operators, with many countries having four or more operators. Consolidation has so far been blocked by the European Commission in favour of consumers. But operators have been using a backdoor to consolidation through the tower masts businesses, and there could be some softening of the Commission’s stance on consolidation.

Attractive valuation and robust financial performance

Market capitalisation to EBITDA of around 1.6x is below other European peers, especially following a 20% drop in Vodafone’s share price over the past couple of months. According to my calculations, Vodafone is trading at 2.3x market cap/cash flow versus 6.7x for Swisscom (SWZCF), Vodafone’s Swiss peer, and 5.7x for Norway’s Telenor (TELNF). Vodafone’s leverage is reasonable with net bank debt to EBITDA of around 2.8x, which is up from 1.9x following the acquisition of Liberty Global assets in Europe. EBITDA to interest coverage of more than 8x is comfortable, and an investment grade credit rating of BBB, similar to most peers, is sufficient to provide downside comfort in relation to the company’s financial strength. According to the company website, the average tenure of Vodafone’s debt is 12 years, with no short-term refinancing requirements, and the company has unused facilities of EUR 7 billion, cementing its liquidity position.

Vodafone’s financial performance remained robust throughout the COVID-19 crisis. First-quarter revenues (ending June 2020) decreased by only 2.8%, and expectations for the full year are for EBITDA of around EUR 14 billion and free cash flow of EUR 5 billion - close to the levels of the previous financial year, and sufficient to cover and maintain the dividend payments that are currently yielding 7%. In the current sea of uncertainty and economic and currencies upheaval, Vodafone represents an oasis of calm for income investors. The company has inevitably been affected by coronavirus, with roaming data usage down significantly due to reduced international travel. The business services division has been experiencing some payment delays for small- and medium-sized enterprises, as well as slower decisions on projects for large businesses. The company's diversification, scale and cost-cutting programmes are helping to steer the ship safely across the storm.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.