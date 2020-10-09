The market hasn't really been that bearish

At first, I was surprised to see a heavy sell-off following Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) guidance cut last week. It certainly looked like investors had already been fearing the worst before that:

However, a closer look reveals that the market is not as bearish as it seems to be.

Effectively, over the past few years, Bayer has taken on over ~€20B of additional net debt, which means equity investors own less of the cake and "technical analysts" are in a bad place.

If we compare peak valuations on an enterprise value basis for the last five years, we can see that the market has regularly returned to similarly optimistic views - despite the emerged risks related to Monsanto, despite the risks related to higher debt and despite the pandemic:

(€ Billions) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e Shares outstanding (millions) 827 827 858 933 983 983 Peak share price (€) 142 107 121 107 72 78 Peak market cap 117.4 88.5 103.8 99.8 70.8 76.7 Trough share price (€) 110 85 104 60 53 44 Trough market cap 91 70.3 89.2 56 52.1 43.3 Net debt 17.4 11.8 3.6 35.7 34.1 33 Peak EV 134.9 100.3 107.4 135.5 104.8 109.7 Trough EV 108.4 82 92.8 91.7 86.2 76.3 Adj. EBITDA 10.3 9.3 9.3 9.5 11.5 12 Peak EV/Adj. EBITDA 13.1 10.8 11.5 14.3 9.1 9.1 Trough EV/Adj. EBITDA 10.6 8.8 10 9.6 7.5 6.4

Even after the Monsanto purchase and the related disappointments, in 2018 the previous peak EV was reached again. Yet this meant only €107/share for equity investors, compared to previously €142, as in the meantime the difference had been shifted to bond investors.

On average, Bayer's EV was €117B at peak in the five years until (and including) 2019. In the same years, the trough valuation was €92B on average. Comparing the single years' valuations and even the 2020 peak valuation, we see that - roughly speaking - the market has continued to see "the same old Bayer" all the time.

While today's EV of ~€80B represents a multi-year low - Bayer's EV hasn't been this low since 2013 - it is just 13% below the previous five years' average.

- But what about the multiple? - It sure has come down a bit. From an average of 9-12 until 2019 to 6-9 in 2020. Higher earnings seem to be worth less today. This might highlight growing concerns with Bayer's business fundamentals: A pharma business without a robust pipeline, for example, an uncertain future for the Roundup brand around the world, uncertain litigation costs, and, last but not least, uncertainties related to the pandemic, while doubts grow about fundamental damages resulting from a dangerous acquisition. So the market wants a margin of safety.

Monsanto is priced in

I know the objection: What about Monsanto? Didn't Bayer acquire Monsanto in those years? Where has that money gone?

Since the EV fluctuations haven't changed much compared to the pre-Monsanto days, some say that "there is no value for Monsanto in Bayer's current valuation." This is highly misleading. To finance the expensive transaction, Bayer sold several business units: Currenta was sold, Covestro (OTCPK:COVTY) was floated, Animal Health sold to Elanco (ELAN), several businesses sold to BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) for a total consideration of ~€28B. These businesses contributed a combined ~€3.2B of adj. EBITDA on ~€17B of sales, the bulk of which came from the highly cyclical Covestro.

Business Sold for (€ billions) Estimated EBITDA (€ billions) Covestro 11 2 Animal Health 8.8 0.4 Various to BASF 7.3 0.6 Currenta 1.2 0.2 TOTAL 28.3 3.2

With $4B of EBITDA in 2017 on $14.6B of sales, the earnings contribution from the acquired Monsanto is in the same ballpark. Hence, Bayer effectively exchanged a series of non-strategic assets for a much higher valued one. It got ~9x EBITDA for the ones it sold, while it paid 16x EBITDA before synergies for the one it bought. (Including the expected settlements, the multiple goes up to 19x!)

So Bayer evidently absolutely wanted to own Monsanto and increase its focus on crop science. It believes the greater scale and market share would provide enormous benefits over time, much more than those coming from owning a small animal health player, alongside a cyclical supplier of automotive foams and adhesives.

Overall, the reasoning is probably right. There will be enormous synergies, most of which will be nullified by the settlements however (estimated around €10B), and there will be strategic benefits from being the largest fish in the pond. However, it is very hard to quantify those long-term benefits today.

Hence, so far there has been no growth whatsoever from this acquisition. Bayer has exchanged earnings from several sources for the same earnings from a different source. This is why its EV, while fluctuating widely, on average has stayed the same despite the acquisition. And since the EV now includes substantially greater debt and is based on much less certain earnings, the stock has suffered.

As far as the strategic long-term benefits are concerned, the market is in show-me mode. Even more so, as the risk of long-term damage is not negligible (see below). So it clearly values the Monsanto part of Bayer at a much lower multiple than the Germans paid for it. Which is probably the right thing to do for the time being.

The risk of long-term damage

So what exactly caused last week's panic? - I guess it's the dividend cut.

The market should have known about potential negative forex and COVID impacts. It should have known that the previously targeted 10% EPS growth rate from 2018 to 2022 was not achievable anymore. It probably also knew that Monsanto was worth less than what Bayer had in its books. So the write-down should not be such a huge shocker.

But the market's forecasts probably stopped short of the ultimate taboo: the dividend cut. Bayer has been a reliable dividend stock for decades, which is likely reflected in its ownership: income funds, conservative retail investors. So the board could not take this decision lightly. Hence, there must be very substantial reasons for the cut.

The move will save ~€1B annually.

Investors should therefore think hard about the following:

Will the Roundup settlements ultimately cost even more money?

Is this a permanent reset?

Does Bayer foresee risks to service its debt?

Will deleveraging take more time, which means higher interest expenses for longer and lower earnings?

Will the lack of free cash affect R&D spending and therefore long-term growth?

I don't have final answers on these questions and I guess nobody has. Which means the price fluctuations tell a story of uncertainty. To make an educated guess on the direction the price will ultimately take, we will need to dig deeper into the business fundamentals. We will need to understand how adequately risks are priced in. Chances are that, following the Monsanto acquisition, a structural shift in Bayer's investor base has started, only to accelerate after the dividend cut. This would indicate a likely overreaction and a favorable risk/reward profile for patient value investors.

I will post more analysis in the coming weeks. So stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAYZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.