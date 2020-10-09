GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is the kind of defensive pharmaceutical company that income investors should have in their portfolios. It operates through three main segments: pharmaceuticals, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company focuses on its pharma research across six areas: respiratory diseases, HIV/infectious diseases, vaccines, immuno-inflammation, oncology and rare diseases. Its vaccines business has a portfolio of over 40 products. The company is also one of the frontrunners for developing a COVID-19 vaccine, in partnership with France’s Sanofi (SNY). The consumer healthcare business sells a wide range of market-leading brands. In both vaccines and consumer healthcare, GSK enjoys leadership positions globally.

GSK’s most obstructive factor to growth is its poor record on innovation. The company has more than doubled its experimental cancer drugs to 17 in the past year, including drugs under development that were acquired from smaller players. The structure of GSK was viewed as distracting to management, especially with the consumer healthcare business not necessarily blending well with the pharma and vaccine businesses. The company, however, has combined the consumer health division with that of Pfizer (PFE), and plans to spin it off within three years, which should unlock value for shareholders. At that point, GSK will be small by the standards of Big Pharma. It could be a tempting for bigger groups to make a bid, especially if the share price performance remains subdued.

GSK’s management team has been fully transformed over the past two years by energetic and ambitious executives. In addition to Emma Walmsley, the CEO who was head of the consumer healthcare business previously, the chairman Jonathan Symonds was a former finance director at rival drug makers AstraZeneca (AZN) and Novartis (NVS). Ms. Walmsley has been hyperactive in M&A and other transformational changes since she took over around three years ago. She led the acquisition of oncology-focused US biotech Tesaro for USD 5.1 billion. She sold GSK’s consumer nutrition business to Unilever (UL) for EUR 3.3 billion. In addition to the joint venture she created between GSK’s consumer health business and that of US pharma group Pfizer, she also set a three-year timetable for separating the consumer health business from the pharma and vaccine businesses. The impact of these activities on value creation for the shareholders is yet to be seen.

GSK’s share price has been moving in a tight range for years - as is typical with many pharmaceutical mammoths whose revenues and incomes remain stagnated by expiring patents and replacement products. The company, however, has maintained strong and stable financial performance and high cash generation. A "Stable" A credit rating from Standard & Poor's provides reassurance as to the financial strength of GSK, following years when its rating did not exceed BBB+. The current high dividend yield of 5.5% has been stable or growing for years. Free cash to revenues of 15% in 2019 is among the highest and most consistent in the industry. And if you are looking for income diversification, especially among the current economic and currency volatility, look no further: GSK generates revenue from 95 countries, with its revenues well split among major markets. The US, the largest market, represents one-third of its revenues, with Europe representing a quarter and all other countries representing the balance.

Regarding valuation parameters; the shares trade on just over 11 times next year’s earnings, below the sector average. UK peer AstraZeneca trades at 66 times, while Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (NVO) trades at 23 times. Price/Cash Flow - one of my favourite parameters - is a meagre 9.5 times versus 24 times for AstraZeneca and 14 times for Novo Nordisk.

GSK provides the perfect defensive-growth combination of decent valuation, strong financial position, high dividend yield, and prospects of big upside through product development and M&A activities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.