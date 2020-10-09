Energy Transfer LP (ET) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream companies in the United States. Unfortunately, it has been decimated by the pandemic-induced low oil price environment despite the fact that its business model largely insulates it from fluctuations in energy prices. The company has also been in the news lately regarding some regulatory concerns with a few of its growth projects, but these are unlikely to be playing a significant role in the company's poor performance in the market recently. Overall then, Energy Transfer could offer a very appealing opportunity for an investor seeking income.

About Energy Transfer

As just mentioned, Energy Transfer is one of the largest midstream companies in the United States. The company boasts approximately 90,000 miles of pipelines that move about 30% of all U.S. crude oil and natural gas production. As might be expected given the sheer scale of the company's operations, Energy Transfer's infrastructure network extends to every major basin in which hydrocarbons are produced:

This could prove to be a net positive for the company because each of these basins has different dynamics. For example, it is much cheaper to operate in the core of the Permian than it is to operate in the Bakken. Therefore, certain areas will likely see bigger production declines than others when energy prices decline as they did earlier this year. As Energy Transfer has operations in all of the different major basins, it is somewhat protected from problems in any one basin like the one just illustrated.

Energy Transfer is a midstream company, which means that it transports resources from the oil and gas field to a wholesaler that then sells them to the end consumer. These companies are likened to toll roads in that they charge a fee based on the volume of resources that move through their pipelines. These fees are not dependent on the value of the resources, which provides a great deal of insulation against fluctuations in commodity prices, which is why Energy Transfer does not usually see its cash flows affected much by energy prices. With that said, there may be some that point out that upstream producers do typically cut back on production when energy prices fall, which would have a detrimental effect on volumes. While this is true, the company's business model provides some insulation against this scenario as well. This is because Energy Transfer provides its transportation services under long-term contracts with its customers. These contracts include what are called minimum volume guarantees, which are a minimum volume that the customer has to send through the company's pipes or pay for anyway. This provides Energy Transfer with a stable source of revenue that is insulated from commodity prices. As we can see here, about 85% of the company's cash flow last year came from these contracts:

The company's cash flow profile looks even better in this regard this year. Management predicts that approximately 95% of its adjusted EBITDA in 2020 will come from these fee-based contracts:

Thus, we can conclude that Energy Transfer's finances are unlikely to be affected much by either the pandemic or by the low energy price environment that has resulted from it. This is in direct contrast to what the company's unit price has done year to date, which we will discuss in a few moments.

Growth Potential

Prior to the pandemic, the midstream sector as a whole was engaged in the midst of a phenomenal growth spurt. This was driven by their upstream customers ramping production in the various North American shale plays. After all, pipelines and other infrastructure only have a finite capacity that it can handle. Therefore, midstream companies were aggressively building new infrastructure in order to accommodate the growing demands from their customers.

The pandemic changed a great many things in the industry as everyone reading this is no doubt well aware. The travel restrictions reduced the demand for oil globally so prices naturally fell. This prompted the various upstream producers to cut spending and reduce their own planned production growth in order to preserve capital. Therefore, there was no longer a need for some of the projects that midstream companies were working on, so these companies began cancelling or deferring projects and thus reducing their own growth prospects. Energy Transfer has not been totally immune to this but the company still has some growth prospects. The company will be spending about $3.5 billion this year on a few projects that should stimulate its growth. Here they are:

As we can see above, Energy Transfer's capital spending is expected to drop off fairly sharply next year. Although its budget of $1.3 billion is less than the original figure that it planned to spend (due to the deferment of projects), the company was already planning to have its capital spending decline because it is at the tail end of a multi-year growth program that started back in 2017. As we can see here, the company has brought a number of new projects online since 2019:

There are still a number of projects scheduled to come online over the next few months, particularly in the natural gas liquids and refined products space. These will result in growth for the company over the remainder of the year and, when combined with the incoming decline in capital spending, should be enough to allow Energy Transfer to generate a positive free cash flow next year.

One of the most significant of these growth projects is the Lone Star Express expansion. The Lone Star Express pipeline is a natural gas liquids pipeline that extends from the Permian basin in West Texas to the Mont Belvieu fractionation facility near Houston. The expansion project does not cover this entire route, however. Rather, the expansion only extends from Wink, Texas (in the Permian basin), to Fort Worth. The expansion is capable of carrying up to 400,000 barrels per day along its route. Energy Transfer announced on September 1 that the expansion has started operation, so we can expect it to provide some growth for the company over the remainder of the year.

The Opportunity

Despite the fact that the company has some growth potential and its business model insulates it from commodity price weakness, the market has turned greatly on the stock. Energy Transfer's common units are down 56.04% over the past year:

This has pushed the company's distribution yield up to a very appetizing 22.10%. As a general rule, whenever we see distribution yields this high, it is a sign that the market is expecting the company to cut its distribution. That could explain why the unit price has been punished so severely as the market is already pricing in that the company will cut it, as some other midstream partnerships have already done. Therefore, let us examine the risk of this.

The usual way that we do this is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow. This is a non-GAAP metric used by midstream companies that theoretically tells us the amount of money that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the common unitholders. In the second quarter, Energy Transfer reported a distributable cash flow of $1.585 billion, with $1.261 billion attributable to the common unitholders. However, Energy Transfer only pays out $823 million in distributions. This gives the company a distribution coverage ratio of 1.53x. Analysts generally consider anything over 1.20x to be sustainable, but I usually prefer to see this ratio over 1.30x to add a certain margin of safety. Either way, we can see that Energy Transfer should be able to sustain its distribution at the current level. Thus, there appears to be a very real opportunity here to secure a very high yield while waiting for an eventual recovery.

