You Wonder Why?

Yes, the 10 year Treasury has backed up some. However, it is mostly due to the algo plays as the equity markets moved higher. It is the fast money robo investing that has caused this, as the Fed stands ready to square things away if the yields go much higher. We have been assured of this, time and time again, by Chairman Powell. In the meantime, even considering the currency fluctuations, money is flowing into the U.S. bond markets as our yields remain considerably more attractive than most of the rest of the world. Check out the 10 year spreads below.

Current Spread in Yield Basis Points

U.S. 0.778 %

Australia 0.829 % 5.1

Belgium -0.280 % -105.8

Canada 0.621 % -15.6

Denmark -0.382 % -115.9

France -0.231 % -100.9

Germany -0.491 % -126.9

Italy 0.792 % 1.5

Japan 0.039 % -73.9

Netherlands -0.393 % -117.0

Spain 0.241 % -53.7

Sweden -0.063 % -84.1

U.K. 0.305 % -47.3

If that doesn't convince you, check out the 2 year yield differentials.

Current Yield Spread in Basis Points

U.S. 0.153 %

Australia 0.145 % -0.8

Belgium -0.681 % -83.4

Canada 0.241 % 8.8

Denmark -0.597 % -74.9

France -0.654 % -80.7

Germany -0.684 % -83.6

Italy -0.293 % -44.6

Japan -0.122 % -27.5

Netherlands -0.663 % -81.6

Spain -0.512 % -66.5

Sweden -0.346 % -49.9

U.K. -0.008 % -16.0

Here, not only the U.S. but also Canada and Australia are the stand-out winners. In fact, in both the 10 year yield and the 2 year yield, they are the only major countries with positive yields on the plus side of Zero. However, the "relative values" are not the whole story.

The "absolute values," the lack of any real yield anywhere, is playing havoc with seniors, retirees, pension funds, insurance companies, banks and all manner of institutions that depend upon yield to finance their businesses. The Blomberg Corporate Bond Index now pegs its 8.2 year duration yield at 2.023% which is a scant 146.8 basis points over their Treasury Index. Our "Borrower's Paradise" has a flip side which is a "Fixed-Income Investor's Hell." Our current yields are great for government debt but just miserable for bond investors of any kind. We are in a trap created by the world's central banks which has no trap door, of any kind, in sight.

In the meantime, we have our election issues, our tirade with China, our medical and economic pandemic problems and a whole host of possible surprises before November 3 dawns upon us. The equity appreciation plays keep working but I constantly wonder if they might get derailed by some "Black Swan" lurking on the horizon. We are in a conundrum which requires ever more "risk" to meet many people's and corporate institutions' financial goals. It is a topsy turvy market now as "risk" and more "risk" are noticeable and a cause for concern.

Blank check IPO's are flourishing and that is a good indicator, in my opinion, of just how far people are willing to stretch to gain some positive returns. High Tech has also been a big winner to date, but the fevered pitch may wear off at some point in time. I continue to advise some caution and agility because the turn could be volatile. If you think I am being too cautious, fine, but then "Preservation of Capital" is an easier task than the "Accumulation of capital." You may trust me here, it is a lesson hard won by yours truly over my 46 year tenure on Wall Street.

You may say, "Mark, it hasn't happened yet," and I will respond that a warning "after the fact" is of little or no value. I am not waving the red flag here but the yellow flag where one must be careful crossing the roadway. I still prefer closed-end funds that pay monthly, with double digit yields, as one manner to get a cash flow rather than bets upon ever riskier ventures. Take what solace you may when money rolls in each and every month and the cash truck makes the delivery. I find a great deal of solace when the funds consistently arrive. Also, the leverage issue in these funds, long discussed, is much less of a factor, with yields at present levels.

"I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful." - Warren Buffett

