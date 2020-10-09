Merger Arbitrage - Q3 2020 Ends With A Big Bang

The third quarter of 2020 ended with a big bang with 5 new deals announced worth $10.5 billion. Merger activity increased significantly last week with ten new deals announced and nine active deals completed. We were tracking four of the new deals announced as potential deals in the works.

We also saw a significant amount of active deals being completed last week including the acquisition of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) by Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and the acquisition of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) by Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) continues to stay at the top of our list of active deals after announcing a 16th waiver with China Oceanwide Holdings (OTC:HHRBF) to extend the previous deadline of September 30, 2020, to no later than November 30, 2020. It is astounding that this deal is still active nearly four years after it was announced in October 2016. We add updates to deals as they progress from announcement to culmination and in the case of Genworth we have added 43 updates over a nearly four-year period.

The table below shows weekly spread changes between September 25, 2020, and October 2, 2020.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType GILT 5.21 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) 13.97 60.40% 47.28% 13.12% Cash Plus Stock SUNW 2.35 The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) 7.02 -44.69% -54.46% 9.77% All Stock MVC 8 Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) 8.26 2.02% 0.40% 1.62% Cash Plus Stock GRUB 73.43 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYY) 11.3304 3.54% 2.26% 1.28% All Stock ACIA 67.04 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 38.27 4.42% 3.34% 1.08% All Cash VRTU 49.25 Baring Private Equity Asia (N/A) 0.00 4.26% 5.88% -1.62% All Cash CXDC 1.165 Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A) 3.00% 6.19% -3.19% All Cash TAT 0.251 TAT Holdco LLC and TAT Merger Sub LLC (N/A) 0.00 -48.21% -42.20% -6.01% All Cash FIT 6.92 Google LLC (GOOG) 1458.42 6.21% 12.56% -6.35% All Cash GNW 3.41 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 59.24% 76.30% -17.06% All Cash

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 105 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 15 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 33 Stock Deals 13 Stock & Cash Deals 4 Special Conditions 2 Total Number of Pending Deals 52 Aggregate Deal Consideration $673.57 billion

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit GILT 01/29/2020 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL $8.36 $5.21 10/31/2021 60.40% 56.24% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.4100 11/30/2020 59.24% 379.33% TIF 11/25/2019 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE OTCPK:LVMUY) $135.00 $116.11 12/31/2020 16.27% 67.48% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $4.21 10/27/2020 8.79% 139.47% NEWA 10/02/2020 Crouching Tiger Holding Limited (N/A) $3.65 $3.37 06/30/2021 8.31% 11.27% MXIM 07/13/2020 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI $71.83 $66.38 06/30/2021 8.20% 11.13% GSUM 10/01/2020 Gridsum Corporation (N/A) $2.00 $1.85 03/31/2021 8.11% 16.63% FBSS 10/01/2020 Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:VABK) $16.71 $15.54 06/30/2021 7.50% 10.18% CBMG 08/12/2020 CBMG management (N/A) $19.75 $18.38 12/31/2020 7.45% 30.92% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOG $7.35 $6.92 12/31/2020 6.21% 25.77%

The aggregate deal consideration increased to $673.57 billion last week.

