I chose to go this route instead of investing in physical residential real estate because of the relative simplicity and the diversification Essex Property Trust and AvalonBay offer.

This is the 5th and final part of the 5 REITs I've Been Buying series. In Part 1, I highlighted why I like REITs, with a higher-level discussion of the sector, compared to the other year-to-date laggards (energy, financials, and utilities). In Part 2, I discussed why I've been buying Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT). In Part 3, I highlighted "The Monthly Dividend Company" Realty Income (O). In Part 4, I talked about the peace of mind that STORE Capital's (STOR) recent dividend increase provided and that stock's very cheap valuation. And now, in Part 5, I will be discussing two more companies that rarely trade at discounts but are today: Essex Property Trust (ESS) and AvalonBay Communities (AVB).

Essex Property Trust and AvalonBay Communities

Since my investment thesis for both of these apartment REITs is essentially the same, I decided to combine them into one final part of the 5 REITs I've Been Buying series.

Simply put, I do not buy into the idea that there is going to be a mass urban exodus. While I think the work-from-home trend that COVID-19 has accelerated is secular, I still believe that humans are social beasts and will largely choose to live in urban areas due to the many benefits that come from doing so. What's more, as we enter into the 5G revolution, I expect urban areas to see the largest benefits (especially in the near term), which should increase demand to live there. And lastly, with specific regard to both of these companies, one of which has 100% of its investments on the West coast (ESS) and the other, which has ~44% of its investments in California and Seattle (AVB), I suspect that the theories surrounding the potential negative impacts of liberal politics on landlords and the increase social unrest that we've seen play out in the Pacific Northwest is going to drive citizens away from "leftist" cities like Seattle, San Francisco, and even Los Angeles will prove to be overstated.

When I look at the property portfolios that both ESS and AVB have amassed over the years, I am very impressed. I prefer to invest in the A/B rated development spaces as opposed to the lower-quality residential REIT area for similar reasons that I like FRT as an investment in the shopping center space. The typical clientele that ESS and AVB serves is well-to-do, and therefore, this strong financial position should allow them to pay rent at a more reliable rate. What's more, their focus on the popular metropolitan areas, and on the West Coast cities specifically, which have benefitted tremendously from the growth of the U.S. technology sector, have presented strong job growth historically, and I don't expect that to change.

A fun fact is that each of the 10 largest tech firms in the U.S. is headquartered in Essex Property Trust markets. When I think about long-term economic growth in the U.S. and around the world, I am nearly certain that it will be driven by technology companies. Both ESS and AVB have situated themselves in a way that will allow them to continue to benefit from this trend.

Historically, both ESS and AVB have generated strong double-digit total return CAGRs. Since 1994, ESS shares have returned ~17% annually to their shareholders. AVB's share lag this rate slightly, but match Realty Income's ~15% long-term total return CAGRs. As I said before in the Realty Income segment of this list, when shares grow at such a rate over the long term, the compounding becomes immense in relatively short fashion. As these names mature, I expect their growth to slow. Yet, by locking in below-average valuations, I put myself in a situation to not only benefit from their underlying fundamental growth trends, but also mean reversion, which I believe to be inevitable.

With regard to valuation and mean reversion, I arrive at the primary reason that I've been buying both ESS and AVB in recent months. Prior to 2020, I didn't own either company because they traded with extremely high multiples that I simply wasn't willing to pay. High valuations lower future return potential, and therefore, the risks that I might have taken prior to COVID-19 weren't worth the likely rewards (in my opinion, at least). However, due to the significant weakness that COVID-19 has caused in the multifamily space, I have been offered the opportunity to capitalize on rare value in this space and have been very pleased to do so.

ESS's long-term average P/AFFO ratio is 22.9x. In late 2019, shares were trading for more than 27x AFFO. Well, today investors have the chance to buy ESS at 17.2x blended AFFO and 17.1x forward.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

It's also worth noting that the most recent leg of ESS's sell-off has pushed its dividend yield up above the 4% threshold, which may interest certain investors who have a higher requirement for acceptable yields.

AVB's long-term average P/AFFO ratio is even higher, at 24.2x. In late 2019, shares were trading for roughly 25x AFFO. Well, today investors have the chance to buy AVB at 17.8x blended AFFO and 18.3x forward.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

AVB's dividend yield is also attractive, at 4.3%.

Both of these companies have posted rent collection figures in the mid-90% range throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Short-term demand issues are causing problems with regard to their ability to increase prices on new tenant originations. However, I suspect that demand issues will solve themselves as the economic recovery continues. Both of these companies have built empires by investing in high-quality real estate in areas where housing development has largely lagged job growth, and therefore, there continues to be strong demand for their units. Furthermore, in urban areas where housing shortages have led to elevated residential real estate prices, it oftentimes makes sense for consumers to rent instead of buy. Both ESS and AVB's management teams clearly understand how to benefit from these supply/demand metrics, and I don't think that a pandemic or an evolving workplace is going to change this.

Like FRT, these apartment REITs appear to be great COVID-19 recovery plays. These stocks haven't traded with such low valuations since the Great Recession. I'm always happy to pick up shares of blue-chip dividend growth names at ~10-year discounts. AVB is an A rated REIT and ESS carries a BBB+ rating. ESS is a Dividend Aristocrat with 26 years of consecutive annual dividend increases, and while AVB was forced to freeze its dividend during the Great Recession, it did not cut, which gives me peace of mind when thinking about its ability to maintain its dividend, at the very least, during the next major economic collapse.

Simply put, when I think about investing in real estate, I think about investing in residential properties. As I've said before, I live in a college town where rental demand is extremely high. I've seen many people make fortunes by investing in physical real estate locally; however, instead of locking up such a high percentage of my capital into a single building, I prefer to go the REIT route as a means of diversification. Although returns are likely going to be lower taking the REIT route, I feel comfortable with this decision. This way, I don't have to stress over finding tenants, paying taxes, and performing maintenance. I can trust in the high-quality management teams of companies like ESS and AVB to do this for me while I sit back and collect dividend checks. I've been waiting for a long time to add residential real estate exposure to my portfolio, and I've been pleased to have the opportunity to buy blue chips like ESS and AVB into weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESS, AVB, O, FRT, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.