An Easy Alternative To Index Funds

John Bogle once said that owning index funds eliminates the risk of owning individual stocks and is the best option for most investors. Today, the case for owning index funds is not only common wisdom; it's an almost universal consensus.

How many times in history has following the universal consensus ever worked out well for individual investors?

Index funds are not the only or the best way to be a long-term, passive investor.

Let's imagine a hypothetical investor. She believes in diversification and passive investing with a long-term investment horizon. Her advisor suggests that she invest her money into a low-cost S&P 500 index fund. That way she won't have to research every single stock in that index. She won't even need to know which stocks comprise that index, or which are trading at high or low prices. By investing in an S&P 500 index fund, our investor can utterly ignore all financial information, benefit from diversification and passively invest for the long-term without much risk of fallible human judgment getting in the way of her returns.

But then our investor gets to thinking. She quickly realizes that there’s no fundamental difference between indirectly owning 500 stocks through an S&P 500 index fund versus owning all 500 stocks directly. Ergo, her investment behavior in either case should be completely identical.

Does that mean buying shares in companies that she knows literally nothing about, irrespective of price or other factors? Yes. Because that's exactly what she'd do every time she invests in an index fund.

Does that mean completely ignoring the news about companies that she owns? Yes. Why? Because that’s exactly what she'd do if she owned those same companies indirectly through an S&P 500 index fund.

Then she gets to thinking a bit more.

Would her investment behavior need to be any less passive if she owned a diversified subset of the S&P 500? For example, maybe she screens the S&P 500 and buys only companies with A rated credit? Or maybe she only buys S&P 500 companies with at least 10 years of dividend growth history? Maybe she creates her own diversified stock index and picks only stocks that match all of her investment criteria and avoids any stock that doesn't. Would she suddenly require expertise in each stock that she owns, and up to the minute information about each share?

Why would she? After all, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is a 30 stock subset of the S&P 500 that uses different selection and weighting criteria, and as far as I know, it requires no extra research or other investment activity to own shares of a Dow Jones Industrial Average index fund than to own an S&P 500 Index Fund.

As long as her portfolio is well diversified there is no reason why owning individual stocks directly requires investors to be any more "active" than owning shares through a commercially available index fund. Conclusion? So far as passive investing goes, commercially available index funds offer her nothing whatsoever that she cannot do (or more precisely, can NOT do) on her own.

Oh, and right. So far as investment horizons go, hers can be far longer if she owns shares of stock directly. Index funds rebalance, add and subtract holdings from time to time. That’s not passive! With individual stocks, she doesn't need to do that.

Even low-cost index funds are expensive.

Some people think that owning an ultra low-cost index fund is the cheapest way to invest.

It isn't. At least not since large discount brokers cut trading commissions to zero.

The reason why index fund investing is deceptively expensive is because of the power of compounding. Here is an example of how fees compound over time using the ultra low-cost Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VOO). The fund charges a modest-sounding .03% annual fee. But how modest is that fee really?

Just for the sake of illustration, imagine that our hypothetical investor has built a $1,000,000 portfolio and that she's considering investing that capital into shares of (VOO) for the next 25 years. Assume that she would earn an average rate of return of 8% per year over that 25 year period. If Vanguard keeps its fees steady then the total cost would tally up to $21,931.78 by year 25. Discount $21,931.78 back to present value by an assumed rate of inflation of, let's say, 2%, and you see that investing $1,000,000 into (VOO) for 25 years will cost our investor $13,368 today.

It gets even worse when you factor in taxes. We all know that a penny saved is a penny earned. The only difference is that a penny earned incurs income tax whereas a penny saved doesn't. So assume that this hypothetical investor's income tax bracket is 35%. If she saved on those fees by investing directly in individual stocks instead of a fund, the future value of those savings would be equal to $33,741 in 25 years after tax, which has a net present value of $20,566.30 in this example.

This result puts that .03% annual fee into a different light.

There can be an intangible benefit to knowing yourself, knowing what you own and knowing why you own it.

There’s one cost to investing in index funds that few people talk about. The issue is that the selection criteria for most stock indexes are proprietary and never entirely transparent. The criteria are generic by design and cannot tailored to fit each individual investor's personal investment beliefs and priorities. By picking her own index of stocks using her own selection criteria, our investor is guaranteed to know what she owns and why she owns it, and the selection criteria for her personal index fund will surely reflect her investment beliefs and preferences. Some investors find comfort in that idea. Some find a sense of empowerment by self-reflecting on their own investment beliefs and priorities. Others claim "well, I own index funds and I don't ever worry about which stocks the fund is in." Fair enough. As one well-known investor once said “by periodically investing in an index fund, the know-nothing investor can actually outperform most investment professionals.”

It's hard to put an exact value on being a "know-thyself" investor versus a "know-nothing" investor. It's sort of like trying to put an exact value on experiencing faith versus blind faith. You can't do it, but suffice it to say that the idea of paying for blind-faith when you could experience true faith for free probably seems absurd to most people who have ever experienced both of the two.

To know or not to know. That is THE question (for passive investors).

And it is that very question that leads our hypothetical investor to confront a choice: (1) pay $20,566 to own stocks that she doesn’t want, selected using non-transparent criteria that assuredly cannot match up 100% with her personal investment beliefs, or (2) own exactly the stocks that she wants, own nothing that she doesn’t want, selected according to criteria that are 100% guaranteed to match up with all of her investment beliefs... for free. Either way, after she implements her choice, she is free to be just as passive, just as insensitive to news and other stock information, just as protected by diversification, and benefit from just as long an investment horizon (although as far as holding periods go, individual shares may give her a slight edge over index funds).

Which do you think she should choose?

My Index Fund

I know which choice I'd make. I already made it.

For my part, I know that I only want to own companies with proven competitive advantages, thriving and resilient businesses, and long histories of consistent, rising profits. I only want companies with exceptional balance sheets. I don’t care if the companies are based out of the USA or somewhere else - I simply demand that the company sell iconic, high quality products and/or best-in-class services. The products and services should be perpetually in demand and never out of style. If I can’t say all of those things about a company, I would never even consider owning so much as one share of stock at any price. And as it happens, I can’t say that about all or even most of the companies in the S&P 500, whereas I can say that about plenty of companies that aren’t in the S&P 500.

But would you like to hear about my actual, real-world experience with my own personally-designed index fund? This makes for an interesting story with an even more interesting moral.

At the turn of this past century, most of my portfolio consisted of index funds, cash, some bonds and a portfolio of 21 different companies that I have owned more or less continuously since then... with very few exceptions (for instance, I eventually sold all of my General Electric (GE) shares). By 2001, this 21 stock portfolio accounted for nearly 35% of my entire portfolio and twenty years later, I still own more or less all of it. It's a long-term, passive, diversified stock index fund that I designed to suit my own investment beliefs and priorities.

What stocks are in my original 21 stock portfolio and how did I allocate them within my little mini index? You can see the chart below. My guess is that you'll recognize most names and conclude that it was (and is) a fairly dull list devoid of any exciting companies like Google, Facebook, or Apple.

How has this mini index fund of mine performed over the past 20 years? According to Portfoliovisualizer.com, with all dividends automatically reinvested the returns versus the S&P 500 as of this month are thus:

That's about a 13% annual return for the past 20 years compared to a 6% return for the S&P 500 over the same time period. Not every stock has done well over the last 20 years, but what interests me is how the portfolio as a whole has done. Not too shabby.

That's the good news, but now I'll share with you the grim reality. Since 2000, I have steadily sold off my index funds, bought replacements, sold those off too, and then gradually moved to a portfolio that is now overwhelmingly comprised of individual stocks that I plan to never sell. I've spent countless hours reading annual reports, reading articles, making decisions about how to allocate capital, selling stocks that I judge to be poor quality, adding new ones that seem more promising.

Question: with all of those thousands of hours and thousands of investment decisions, has the remaining 65% of my portfolio outperformed the S&P 500?

Answer: only modestly, and I can tell you why that is. It's because I made a couple of fortuitous purchases of Apple (AAPL) stock in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. But besides those 23 buy-and-hold decisions, the sum total every other investment decision that I've made has delivered slightly lower returns than I could have earned by simply putting that 65% portion of my portfolio into an S&P 500 index fund and walking away.

Think about that: 23 successful investment decisions compared to (maybe) 7,000 or even 10,000 mediocre (and sometimes disastrous) investment decisions. The evidence is incontrovertible: I am terrible at investing.

But here's the interesting part of the story: that didn't matter. By creating my own customized, diversified, passive stock index, my overall portfolio was still able to outperform the overall stock market over the past two decades. It turns out that even sub-mediocre investors (like me) can generate exceptional returns on their passive, long-term investments. And contrary to what we've all been told, commercial index funds are absolutely not the only or the best way to do so.

What's in my own personal index fund right now? All the shares listed below, some cash, and nothing else besides. I don't know how this portfolio has performed recently because I haven't checked it in over a month and have no plans to do so in the foreseen future. I don't know whether there has been any important news about any company I own because I have been boycotting the internet for virtually all purposes besides paying bills, sending emails and watching Netflix (and now, publishing one long-overdue article). I only hope that I'm smart enough to do nothing with this portfolio for the next 20 years besides reinvesting dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice and I am not an investment advisor. In fact, I am probably not as good at investing as you are. Nothing in this article can be relied upon for any purpose other than entertainment value. I am long every single position shown in the list of stocks that I attach to the end of most of my articles, and I'll just emphasize that nothing in that list is any sort of recommendation to any person to make (or to not make) any investment decision. That list is for disclosure purposes only, something to help readers try to figure out what my personal biases are and whether I'm trying to sell something.