Boeing shared its 20-year outlook some days ago and it certainly is an interesting one, one that I will be analyzing in a series of reports because there is a lot to be said about it. Right now, we have seen airlines grounding almost 90% of their fleet by the end of Q1 and early in Q2 and since then they have tried to bring that capacity back to 50%-70% which has been rather challenging. Currently the expectations are that traffic won’t revert to previous levels before 2023-2024. So, it is very interesting to see how this affects the longer term forecast. In this first analysis, we will have a look at what the current market outlook looks like and how it stacks against last year’s forecast.

Demand profile backloaded

In its most recent forecast Boeing projects 43,110 aircraft deliveries in the coming 20 years with the bulk of the bulk of the deliveries still coming from single aisle aircraft, although we have observed that part of the demand previously forecast for single aisle jets seems to have shifted to regional jets as regional jets saw a bump of 190 units, whereas single aisle jets saw a forecast decline of 150 units.

So, in terms of units we have an offset between regional jets and single aisle jets. That could be indicative of previously expected upgauging expectations being reverted meaning that as demand falls, there are increased expectations that regional jets will become more dominant in the delivery mix. Either way, the single aisle market remains a strong core market for jet makers and that market could very well benefit from demand shifting from small wide body aircraft to longer range single aisle aircraft although the comfort standards might not be comparable.

For wide body and freighter aircraft expectations have come down significantly and that should hardly come as a surprise as there are concerns on the economic impact of the pandemic on the global economy including trade activity and demand for freighter and wide body aircraft is much more sensitive to economic slowdowns. So, combined the projected reduction in demand for those two segments is 970 units and combining the entire commercial aircraft market, demand is expected to be down by 930 units. So, over a 20-year timeframe we are seeing demand being down by 2%, which really isn’t all too bad if you see what currently is happening.

Most definitely we are facing something we haven’t seen a lot. I’ve heard people saying that Boeing never dropped its 20-year forecast and in that context the most recent outlook is unprecedented. Fact, however, is that Boeing dropped its forecast in 2009 during the economic crisis as well. Data injected into market oulook monitor that we are currently developing at The Aerospace Forum shows that the drop wasn’t as steep back then as the forecast fell from 29,400 aircraft in 2008 to 29,000 aircraft in 2009 but is has happened before.

What we observed is that the delivery profile is heavily backloaded with around 10% of the deliveries being carried over towards the second half of the 20-year timeframe or viewed in a slightly other way: The pandemic induces a 10-year pressure on demand for aircraft and has resulted in the 10-year demand falling by 11%.

None of the forecasts are split by aircraft type, but what we are seeing is that there is a slide towards smaller aircraft. So from single aisle to regional and it lies in line of expectation that we are also seeing shifts from small wide body to single aisle and from large wide body to small wide body aircraft. So, some programs will really have a challenging future. However, if we look beyond the 2% overall decline and the 11% decline on the 10-year forecast, what we see that in the coming 10-years the replacement cycle will be the main driver of new deliveries and that shows that even in a crisis struck market keeping fleets constant is still the longer (10-year) objective and growing the fleet is still the long-term objective (20-years).

So, we are not looking at a shrunken market as much as it may seem like it is. And even if we look at the 10-year depressed outlook what we actually observed from that outlook is the expectation that production will return to previous levels for wide body as well as single aisle aircraft. So, we are not seeing upward pressure on production rates as we saw before but we do see possibility to return towards previous rates.

Conclusion

A first analysis of Boeing’s current market outlook shows us that things aren’t pretty. The forecast demand has fallen by roughly 2% compared to last year and that signals 930 fewer aircraft deliveries over a 20 year period.

With most of the demand fall being in the wide body segment we are talking about hundreds of billions of lower value potential.

Boeing did not really address the forecast value for the aircraft, likely as it changes tone as it tries to emerge from its existential crisis as a company less focused on the bottom line but potentially could also be the start of Boeing following Airbus and no longer sharing list prices of its aircraft. Either way, while the forecast is downbeat and sees 11% fewer deliveries over the coming 10 years with a bigger focus on replacements, I also found that when you look beyond the declines that are evident the number suggest that there is forecast demand to return to previous rates on wide body as well as single aisle programs.

The only concern at this moment is that Boeing occupies weak positions at both sides of these market segments, so we can’t be certain that Boeing will benefit as much from what I would call a very resilient market forecast. The other risk is of course that the forecast is not accurate, but Boeing’s market forecasts historically have been rather conservative.

