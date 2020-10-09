In the search for trading opportunities in the microcap space, there are very few times when a company jumps to the forefront causing one to do a double take in disbelief. So I entered my "go to" FinViz stock screener search data which includes market cap under $300M, improved quarter-over-quarter sales growth, more than 10% float short, and overall analysts' recommendation of buy or better.

This particular screener search usually offers up a couple of decent leads into companies that are poorly run that are poised for turnaround, early IP-driven businesses about to break out or the company primed for takeover. However, it took a millisecond and of course the double take for my eyes to hone in on Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR).

Can this be for real? Turtle Beach Corporation is a leading supplier of gaming equipment including headsets, keyboards and other high-performance PC gaming accessories under popular brands Turtle Beach and ROCCAT.

Turtle Beach showing up in this search stood out like a strawberry in a bowl of peas. It must be an error as there is no way this company is in the microcap space, and it certainly cannot have that much short interest. Amazingly enough, this gaming industry icon is in fact sitting just under the $300M market cap and has 17% short interest. Obviously a deeper dig into this is warranted.

Increasing outlook

With pretty much everyone now forced to spend a ridiculous amount of time at home in front of a screen in one capacity or another, it should be no surprise that Turtle Beach crushed it with respect to the June 2020 quarter-end. It's apparent that Turtle Beach will continue to be a very busy company as work from home, learning from home and overall more leisure time at home are looking to be the ongoing new normal.

Turtle Beach's most recent quarter's revenue exceeded last year's June ending quarter by a wide margin with $79.7M vs. $41.3M. Subsequently, operating income over the same year-over-year quarter rose from ($.7M) to $10.1M. Turtle expects to exceed its annual 2020 outlook on all fronts as well. The slide on page 12 of the Turtle Beach quarterly presentation dated August 6, 2020, shows significant upward adjustments for both 2020 sales and earnings.

Overall the balance sheet looks strong going into Turtle Beach's strong selling season. As shown below, Turtle Beach went into this current quarter with an extremely strong cash position with $21.2M on the books. Just imagine how that line will look after the next two quarters are reported being that they are historically the seasonally strongest quarters.

Inventory a little sparse

Everything on the balance sheet looks to be well positioned except possibly the inventory levels. No debt, and shareholder equity is ever increasing. The balance sheet is solid from top to bottom.

However, there is one detail that stands out. Maybe a non-factor, but the low inventory level may in fact end up holding back maximization of sales opportunity. The inventory seems to be scant at $45M. More importantly, Turtle Beach will need to turn some of that cash into catch-up inventory going into the next quarter when it is desperately needed.

Hopefully, the supply chain can accommodate the need to produce enough to feed the huge increase of upcoming demand over this quarter and next quarter. It'll definitely be a contributing factor in determining how big the sales beats will be. Nothing worse than allowing competitors access to your customers because of lack of product.

New product offerings and Industry presence

Turtle Beach has an industry presence second to none as shown on page 4 of the company's August 6, 2020, quarterly presentation. Going into its strong sales season, Turtle Beach is laser focused on new product offerings with industry-leading technology.

In September 2020 alone, ROCCAT announced its new Elo line of headsets, Burst Pro gaming mouse, Vulcan series gaming keyboard and other equipment. The Turtle Beach brand announced the addition of the new highly regarded Stealth 700 Gen 2 and Stealth 600 Gen 2 headsets.

It should come as no surprise that the online reviews are positive as Turtle Beach understands its consumers very well and is always at the forefront of technology, quality and value. HardCore Gamer Review: Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 by Chris Shive on October 5, 2020, wrote:

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is a great headset, optimized for gaming on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 but also works well for a docked Switch and as a surprise bonus works well with tablets and phones through Bluetooth.

It's not uncommon for tech products to carry a heavier load of short interest since the design and innovation in these products are redefined as often as the change of seasons. These companies are always a disruption away from extinction.

In fact the gaming industry is currently on the cusp of disruption as gaming becomes more and more disk-less. Hence the enormous short interest in GameStop (NYSE:GME), which sits at levels higher than 100% of its float.

This heavy bearish gaming retail industry sentiment has most likely spilled over into Turtle Beach Corporation's 17% short interest. However, this high level of shorting is obviously incorrectly placed in a company that doesn't care how the games are delivered to the console. Not to mention there's a huge influx of home PC users needing reliable headsets.

Summary

With increasing demand and new product offerings that are well received, Turtle Beach is poised to take advantage of the new console cycle. Additionally, the 17% short interest should provide some additional fuel as the holiday buying season kicks into high gear. Selling out of product could be the issue (let's hope not), but that would only harness the top-line beat, not prevent it. Turtle Beach won't be in the under $300M market cap category very much longer.

