I’ve written about SL Green Realty (SLG) in the past and I was initially bullish on the firm as it was trading at a decent valuation. However, I feel less confident after analyzing the short-term results and watching the situation in NYC unfold.

In terms of short-term results, SL Green Realty had a decent quarter. In Q2 2020, Revenue was $253.7 million, a 19% decrease compared to Q2 2019 revenues of $313 million. Operating income for the quarter was $130.4 million compared to $166.4 million at the same time last year. The company has collected 90.7% of gross tenant billings for the second quarter. However, in July, the company collected only 87% of gross tenant billings with the failed collections happening in both office and residential segments. The retail segment of the company continues to remain challenged with a 69.6% gross tenant billing collected for the quarter.

However, it is the trend in gross tenant billings in the office segment that worries me as the office segment makes up 57%% of total revenue. In July, gross tenant billings were 91.7% collected lower than the 95.7% percent average collected for the entire Q2 2020. This could indicate that collections may start falling in the next few months given the challenges faced by the NYC office rentals. This number is one to watch in the succeeding quarters. If it starts to trend down that could indicate potential headwinds for the firm.

During Q2 2020, the company signed 29 leases that were renewals. These leases were 0.8% lower than the previous rent indicating there could be some headwinds when it comes to lease renewals. The company also signed 6 new office leases this quarter. The average lease term for leases signed in Q2 2020 was 4.3 years compared to the average lease terms of 10.6 years in Q4 2019. Given the tough economic environment, the company also had to make some concessions to get those leases signed. In particular, the company gave an average of 4.5 months of free rent and the tenant improvement allowance is much lower at $8.42 per rentable square foot compared to $64.56 at the same time last year.

SL Green Realty reported FFO for the six months ended June 2020 of $136.1 million or $1.70 per share compared to the $159.2 million reported in at the same time last year. In order to strengthen the company’s balance sheet, management has made several asset dispositions this quarter. These dispositions are the 400 East 58th Street property for $20 million in net cash, 49.5% interest in the One Madison Avenue project for $492.2 million, and the 609 Fifth Avenue retail Condominium for $161 million in Net Cash.

The company also has a massive investment portfolio consisting of debt and equity investments of $1.25 billion with a weighted yield of 8.6% as of June 2020. The company raised some cash by selling some of its portfolio investments during the quarter. The company had cash of $1.04 billion at the end of the quarter against total debt of $6.2 billion.

I was disappointed with management’s strategy of disposing of assets during the height of the coronavirus pandemic to raise cash. The complete details for those sales weren’t given and the company booked some decent one-time investment gains but I feel as though they should have held off. In normal times, these assets may have fetched far better prices. Furthermore, given the low interest rate environment, they could have rolled over their existing debt at possibly lower interest rates. Looking at the company’s debt schedule, the company only has $157.7 million due in 2020. Unless the company feels as though there is more pain ahead, I don’t see the need to raise $1 billion in cash as these debts could simply be rolled over.

Company financials

The company also continued to pay out its dividend during this entire period. The company paid out a monthly dividend of $0.885 per share totaling $153 million year to date. It would have been my preference that management suspends the dividend payment if it needed to generate cash in the near term rather than sell-off assets at possible lows.

The company also recently opened a massive new 77-story office tower right by Grand Central station. The project debuted at the worst possible time and is now only 70% leased. Some aspects of the project which made it initially attractive such as proximity to Grand Central Station (easy for commuters) are no longer a valid selling point due to the reality of the coronavirus. However, management is still confident on the project given it is a newer building with an open floor plan which is good for COVID management. I have my doubts that they would hit their occupancy targets within the year given the current situation.

SL Green Opens One Vanderbilt as COVID-19 Keeps Offices Empty

As I mentioned in a previous article, there is a risk that NYC is in the midst of a long-term secular decline. Without getting too political, I believe the management of the coronavirus crisis, lockdowns, and subsequent protests in NYC by the state and local governments has been pretty poor. As I’ve written in my previous article on another NYC based REIT.

The crime rate in NYC is trending upward as the criminal element has been emboldened by the inaction of local officials. The police who are supposed to keep these criminal elements at bay are handicapped by the political climate. Shootings and homicides have risen by 95% and 35%, respectively, compared to the same time last year. The local NYC government has also continued to take a hard line on businesses, resulting in many these establishments still being closed despite the improving situation on the coronavirus cases. NYC Mayor de Blasio has stated that indoor dining may not reopen until 2021. This will have potentially permanent devastating effects for NYC’s cultural and food scene which was one of the main draws for working in and visiting the city in the first place. Wealthy New Yorkers have left NYC amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the rise in crime and closed businesses won’t incentivize them to come back. This will have negative domino effects for the city’s tax base which will result in even poorer government services. Amidst this exodus, the NYC mayor still wants to “tax the rich” ensuring this trend will not be reversed any time soon.

I have written this about the state of NYC on August 31 and I don't think much has changed since then. We can see this play out a bit as rents in the New York area have dropped 8.5%. Time will tell if this is a sustained decline or if NYC will bounce back. The long-term effects of work from home are still unknown even if a vaccine is found. Will companies/people still tolerate NYC’s expensive real estate and cost of living when it is possible to work anywhere?

In terms of valuation, SL Green Realty's yield is about 6.98% at the current share price of $52.10. The company is trading at a discount however, given the risks and near-term challenges, I have decided to move to a neutral rating on the stock.

