Pinduoduo (PDD) is an interactive shopping platform. It is growing at a very rapid clip. But coinciding with the step-down of its founder as CEO, and the recent earnings miss on the top line, its shares have sold off by more than 20% from its highs.

However, I believe that investors are getting a strong investment opportunity to participate in one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in the world, while only paying 16x trailing sales.

Pinduoduo's multiple should be higher given its strong growth, as well as the fact that its business model supports very high gross profit margins.

E-commerce Company With Impressive Growth Rates

Source: Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

Illustrated above is Pinduoduo's spending per active buyer as it continues to climb higher over time, recently reaching MAUs of 568 million.

If you think about how much time users spend on Twitter (TWTR) and its mDAUs (monetizable daily active users) soaring and reaching 186 million in Q2 2020, its numbers are still 400 million short of Pinduoduo's monthly active buyers. And in Twitter's case, its users are using the platform for free.

Moreover, to compare Pinduoduo with a closer peer, JD.com's (JD) annual active users reached 417 million whereas Pinduoduo's annual active buyers reached 683 million - more than 200 million higher.

Taken together, these figures truly put in perspective just how fundamentally big Pinduoduo's platform is compared with how relatively unknown the company is.

Source: author's calculations, press statements

Next, above we can see that Pinduoduo's growth rates have rapidly decelerated over time.

Starting in H1 2019, Pinduoduo's growth rates were well into the triple-digit growth rates, whereas in the same period this year, it has barely crossed 50% CAGR.

Having said that, analysts following the company are mostly expecting Pinduoduo to bounce back over the upcoming quarters and reignite its growth rates higher.

Source: SA Premium Tools

If Pinduoduo is able to continue growing at close to 70%, it obviously supports a substantially higher multiple than if Pinduoduo were to continue its steady deceleration that we have witnessed over its previous four quarters.

Valuation - Why Pinduoduo is not Expensive

To explain why I don't think Pinduoduo is not fully priced yet, I'll compare it with some of its peers.

From my rough estimates, JD.com is likely to grow at approximately 25% for some time still, and that is priced at 30x trailing cash flows. Also, I should mention that JD.com is very thrifty with its stock-based compensation, so it's already GAAP profitable.

Furthermore, JD.com is a more mature company, so we should not only expect it to grow slower than Pinduoduo, but we would naturally expect its multiple to start to compress over time. This is a natural process in investing.

Furthermore, despite JD.com growing at a slower pace than Pinduoduo, it's a much bigger company, and with that, JD.com's top line is more predictable, which implies that investors are largely confident to afford JD.com a larger multiple than it would have otherwise been justified to trade at.

On the other hand, as we have already discussed, Pinduoduo's revenue growth rates are more erratic. Investors don't like uncertainty and typically punish such companies with a lower multiple.

Next, we have to consider that JD.com's business model is one where it operates in tier 3 cities, meaning that its pricing power is very much capped. For JD.com's operating leverage to positively work, it requires very large volumes to go through its platform.

Conversely, in the case of Pinduoduo, that's not the case. It's focused more on being an e-commerce platform and to a large extent does away with shipping and fulfilment expenses. As stated in the annual report, fresh agricultural produce is shipped directly from farms to users and bypasses multiple layers of distributions.

This works well and assists Pinduoduo's profitability. We can see that translated into Pinduoduo's impressive gross profits, reaching approximately 78% in Q2 2020.

In other words, Pinduoduo is a higher-quality business, with impressive gross profits.

Moving on, if we compare with Alibaba (BABA), a company that is growing at a much slower pace than Pinduoduo, and arguably much more efficiently operated, Alibaba's gross profit margins consistently hover around 44-45%.

Hence, Pinduoduo is not only growing at a much faster pace than both Alibaba and JD.com, but its operations also have much better profitability. Thus, investors would be entirely justified to pay a higher multiple for Pinduoduo than either JD.com or Alibaba.

For its part, Alibaba trades at close to 10x trailing sales, while Pinduoduo trades for 16x trailing sales. However, I believe that given that Pinduoduo's gross profit margins are so dramatically higher than Alibaba's, this justifies Pinduoduo's P/Sales multiple being higher too.

The Bottom Line

Pinduoduo is an upcoming company, at least when compared with JD.com or Alibaba, so investors should expect its shares to be more volatile than those of these two more established companies.

Consequently, investors interested in investing in Pinduoduo should allocate capital to this position commensurate with a less established business and more volatile operation.

On balance, Pinduoduo is still an emerging company, with a very attractive future ahead, which its shares are not fully valuing.

