The stock has been resilient despite macro headwinds. This suggests investors are in this for the long term.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) offers solid growth and cash flow features for investors seeking yield in the cloud space. The market has impressively digested headwinds to revenue growth induced by its shift to cloud subscriptions and churn from COVID-impacted verticals. Atlassian is also evolving new capabilities to strengthen its positioning in the ITSM space. These capabilities will drive sustainable near-term growth by entrenching Atlassian at the center of the evolving market for workplace collaboration tools. Its strength with large enterprises points to its ability to grow market share. Given its potential to keep improving margins, I believe Atlassian will continue to be appealing to long-term growth investors.

Demand

Heading into the earnings season, I expect Atlassian to continue to benefit from the adoption of IT work tools that play into a lot of favorable tech trends. The market has been swift to digest the headwinds from customers' migration to Atlassian’s cloud offerings. The migration is expected to impact maintenance revenue, and the headwind is expected to be more pronounced in FY'21. COVID-19-related customer churn has also been a cause for concern. Growth investors will easily see through the temporary headwinds to revenue given Atlassian's strong narrative about its long-term vision. This narrative is also backed by its improved financials and growing product adoption across enterprises of all sizes. Going forward, I expect Atlassian to continue to outperform. This will ensure it beats its next quarter revenue guidance of $430m-$445m, which is within analysts' consensus.

Business

Atlassian is strengthening its capabilities in the IT service management space. Its acquisition-driven growth highlights its drive to cover most of the required collaboration use cases for IT teams. This is supported by its marketplace, which serves as a cheap incubator for new acquisition targets. The recent acquisition of Mindville makes Atlassian a strong player in the ITOps space. Mindville brings asset management capabilities and will potentially make Atlassian a good collaborator with DevOps and security platforms managing cloud assets. Atlassian also recently added Halp for better integration with Slack (TEAM). Besides the impact of its acquisitions to its R&D expense bucket, Atlassian's focus on growing its cloud solutions will explain the bulk of the changes to its financials.

From the top line, the shorter billings duration of cloud subscriptions will be a temporary headwind to maintenance revenue. Cloud hosting cost also poses a headwind to gross margin expansion. This adds to the muted pricing increase to help large enterprises to accelerate their adoption of Atlassian's cloud offerings. Product adoption has been designed to be as touchless as possible; regardless, headcount growth is also expected to drive SG&A expenses as Atlassian drives to grow market share. Despite these anticipated expense growth, the forward non-GAAP EPS guidance ( non-IFRS EPS $0.26-$0.27 ) is impressive. I reckon the guide might be benefiting from travel-related cost savings until the effect of new investments is felt in 2H'21.

Atlassian's ability to manage its working capital to support customers hit by the COVID crisis has been impressive. Its double-digit FCF margin has benefited from its success with large enterprises and its old licensing revenue recognition model. Going forward, headwinds to billings and its shift to cloud subscription will impact its FCF margin. This isn't a cause for concern given its improved non-GAAP operating margin, which ensures earnings remain a net positive contributor to operating cash flow.

Competitive pressure also remains tempered. Atlassian is pushing to strengthen its competitive positioning to sit at the heart of the growing adoption of cloud-based IT work tools. Atlassian's tools have been designed to be intuitive and easy to use by technical and non-technical knowledge workers. This appears to be a competitive advantage, as this strategy drives sufficient workplace advocates. This is further supported by its smooth integrations with collaboration platforms like Slack. Going forward, I expect Atlassian to win with this strategy.

Valuation

Atlassian's growth factor has been strong in recent quarters. The market appears to have a solid understanding of the long-term strategy. This will drive minimal volatility if earnings are in line. A primary headwind to billings remains its exposure to small businesses. This has been partially managed with flexible payment terms and the monthly subscription option from its cloud solution. Given its improving margins, Atlassian will continue to outperform. Short-term investors might not find Atlassian appealing as it trades close to analysts' average price target of $201. This target assumes revenue growth of 19% in 2021, accelerating to 22% in 2022. I reckon the guidance has factored in the growing shift to cloud subscriptions. I expect further multiples dilution from its compelling growth factor heading into CY'21. The low-interest-rate environment continues to be supportive of the risk premium of tech stocks. As investors search for yield, I expect them to improve their risk appetite for growth stocks with good EPS or FCF factors.

Risks

Atlassian's P/S of 26x means it is valued for sustainable, long-term growth, and the market also expects margins to expand. If this story doesn't play out, its valuation might be rerated.

Atlassian expects more revenue to be derived from its cloud offerings. The migration of customers to its cloud offerings might impact EPS growth in the short term.

If COVID-related headwinds don't subside, Atlassian's ability to defend its attractive FCF margin might be impacted as more customers churn.

Lastly, the market is oversubscribed to cloud stocks. This increases the exposure of tech stocks to short-term corrections.

Conclusion

Atlassian is a solid tech play growing its cloud and subscription business. This shift plays into its long-term growth plans. Atlassian has the resources to manage short-term volatility. I expect the market to continue to value Atlassian for strong, sustainable growth. Investors who have the patience to manage the current cloud transition will find Atlassian attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.