If it is not acquired, Earthstone will need to figure out how to scale up and become more efficient in the long run, though.

This was likely helped by working capital changes, but Earthstone still appears capable of paying down its credit facility debt to near $50 million by the end of 2021.

Earthstone Energy reduced its credit facility debt from approximately $169 million at the end of Q2 2020 to $130 million at the end of Q3 2020.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) generated a substantial amount of positive cash flow in Q3 2020 and looks capable of continuing to pay down its credit facility debt in 2021 with the help of its hedges and DUCs. That will leave it in strong financial shape after 2021, although it likely needs $50s oil beyond 2021 to avoid having its debt creep back up again.

Earthstone would make a solid acquisition target once it reduces its debt some more, and I believe it should be valued more in the $3 to $4 range. Alternatively, it could make some small acquisitions due to its decent financial shape. This would get it closer to the 20,000 BOEPD production level that it was previously aiming for, although there is more risk with this strategy.

Debt Situation

Earthstone significantly reduced its credit facility debt in Q3 2020. At the end of the quarter, it reported $130 million in credit facility debt, down from approximately $169 million at the end of Q2 2020. This was likely helped by working capital changes, as Earthstone is not going to be able to generate $39 million per quarter in positive cash flow consistently.

Earthstone's borrowing base was reduced further to $240 million (down from $275 million) as part of the Fall 2020 redetermination, but it appears able to maintain a solid amount of room under its credit facility going forward.

2021 Outlook At Strip Prices

Further debt reduction should be expected in 2021 at current strip prices. If Earthstone keeps production at around 13,000 BOEPD, it would generate approximately $160 million in revenues after hedges at $43 WTI oil.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 2,894,450 $42.00 $122 NGLs (Barrels) 949,000 $11.00 $10 Natural Gas [MCF] 5,409,300 $1.90 $10 Hedge Value $18 Total Revenue $160

Due to its DUCs, Earthstone may be able to keep its 2021 capex budget to $30 million while maintaining production levels. This would allow it to generate approximately $73 million in positive cash flow in 2021. Earthstone could then reduce its credit facility debt to close to $50 million.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating And Workover $27 Production Taxes $10 Cash G&A $16 Cash Interest $4 CapEx $30 Total Expenses $87

Outlook Beyond 2021

Beyond 2021, Earthstone does need significantly higher oil prices. It currently doesn't have any hedges beyond 2021, and any hedges it added now would be at a fairly low swap price.

As well, without any DUCs remaining, Earthstone's maintenance capex requirements are a lot higher. It estimated that it could continue to hold production around 13,000 BOEPD with a one-rig drilling program that may cost around $120 million to $140 million per year. Maintenance capex should come down over time as Earthstone's base decline rate moderates, but for now, it is pretty high.

This means that Earthstone may require low-to-mid $50s WTI oil in 2022 to keep production at 13,000 BOEPD without cash burn.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 2,894,450 $53.00 $153 NGLs (Barrels) 949,000 $16.00 $15 Natural Gas [MCF] 5,409,300 $1.70 $9 Total Revenue $177

At $50 WTI oil, Earthstone would have around $10 million in estimated cash burn, bringing its credit facility debt back up to around $60 million.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating And Workover $27 Production Taxes $12 Cash G&A $16 Cash Interest $2 CapEx $120 Total Expenses $177

Since its debt situation should be quite good by the end of 2021, it could handle some additional debt if needed. However, it could benefit from scale. Making small acquisitions or being acquired is probably necessary to help get its breakeven point down into the $40s.

Conclusion

Earthstone's ability to pay down its debt substantially by the end of 2021 is a strong point in its favor. It does have some weaknesses though, as a smaller company with a cost structure that is more optimized for having 50% more production.

Earthstone's low projected level of credit facility debt makes it a good potential acquisition target. This would likely be a deleveraging transaction for an acquirer if it was an all-stock deal (other than taking on Earthstone's credit facility debt). Alternatively, Earthstone could make small acquisitions to scale up, although it should make sure its debt doesn't increase significantly in that scenario.

I continue to believe that Earthstone should be worth around $3 to $4 per share and it has recently crept into the lower end of that range again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.