The Markets Impacted By Increased Housing Demand

By Jack Bouroudjian

One of the ancillary effects of the pandemic of 2020 is the increased demand for housing. With technology enabling workers to be productive from remote locations, the housing industry, and the commodities which are used in construction, have felt a direct impact.

The housing market is well past the recovery phase and is now booming with higher home sales compared to the pre-pandemic days.

Home Sales at Decade Highs

With existing home sales and new home sales at levels not seen in over a decade, we are witnessing one of the largest spikes in housing activity in history. Sales of single-family homes were up 24% in July from a month earlier, while sales of existing condominiums and co-ops were up 32%. Unsold inventory was at a 3.1-month supply, down from 3.9 months in June and 4.2 months a year ago. Generally, a six-month supply of homes is considered indicative of a balanced market.

Demand for Construction Commodities

Aside from interest rates which have enabled buyers to purchase homes at the lowest level of mortgage rates seen in a generation, the demand for lumber and copper have been unprecedented.

Whether it be new home sales or existing sales, both lumber and copper are a great gauge of the health, and direction of the industry.

Looking at lumber prices over the past few months, it's easy to see the initial move down as the pandemic arrived, followed by the growing need for the commodity. Home offices and other remote working locations have spurred a huge rally in lumber.

Looking at the move in the November 2020 Random Length Lumber contract, the low set at the height of the pandemic on April 1 at 277 was followed by a powerful rally taking lumber as high as 820 by August 28.

Copper as a Housing Gauge

The other commodity most directly affected by the growing housing demand is the copper market. Aside from the technology industry where copper is used in the construction of servers, semiconductors, and switches, it is also a great barometer for the housing industry.

Looking at the September 2020 copper futures contract, we witness a low set on March 19 at 1.99, followed by a big move up to 3.08 by September 15.

Of course, there are many factors which effect the housing industry including interest rates, the employment picture and consumer confidence. But knowing which markets are directly affected by the growing demand in single-family units can be important for every trader and investor.

