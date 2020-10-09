The stock is cheap, if the tech company can generate pre-COVID earnings of $14+ per share.

International Business Machines (IBM) initially rallied over 12% on news of the company splitting up. The stock lost half of those gains as the reality set in that splitting the company into two entities doesn't necessarily create value. The new hybrid cloud business might have more value as a separate entity, but the legacy managed services unit is in secular decline and could see less value. My investment thesis on IBM remains bullish due to the value, not the corporate split.

Image Source: IBM website

Corporate Split Up

IBM plans to pivot to a hybrid cloud growth strategy by spinning off the managed infrastructure services business. The core IBM will focus on the cloud business with a $1 trillion market opportunity, which includes the Red Hat part of the business, while the spin off to shareholders will be called NewCo.

The new IBM will have a revenue base of $59 billion and NewCo will sit around $19 billion. The goal is to complete the split by the end of 2021, which is an incredibly long period of time for management to spend splitting up a large company and potentially be distracted from cloud growth initiatives.

Source: IBM Strategic Update presentation

IBM ended June with $28.5 billion in net debt so how these businesses perform going forward could depend on how the debt is allocated. The company is targeting at least investment grades for both companies, but the devil will be in the details considering total debt is actually $42.8 billion.

The forecast is for IBM to maintain mid-single digit growth rates going forward suggesting substantial revenue declines for NewCo. Analysts have the combined company generating meager 1% annual growth rates into perpetuity so the much smaller NewCo would have to offset nearly $3 billion in annual revenue gains of IBM. Of course, the potential exists for the current IBM to generate bigger sales gains so that NewCo isn't a business with annual revenue declines exceeding $2 billion.

A big concern is the management team spending the next year focused on the split up, instead of the company focusing on growth initiatives. Employees not in productive groups should be slowly transitioned to support hybrid cloud initiatives versus a massive restructuring that keeps IBM in the current rut of always shuffling deck chairs.

At least, the preliminary good news is that Q3 results are in line with expectations. IBM expects to report revenues of $17.6 billion and a $2.58 EPS. While the numbers are great in comparison to estimates, the tech company is still watching revenues decline despite the addition of fast growing Red Hat cloud revenues.

Failed Splits

Even IBM itself acknowledges the tech company has a history of business splits that haven't led to a higher stock price. IBM traded over $200 back in 2012, yet the stock hit a recent low of $90. CEO Arvind Krishna acknowledged on the strategic update call that IBM has a history of corporate splits and divestitures that clearly haven't helped the business:

We divested networking back in the '90s, we divested PCs back in the 2000s, we divested semiconductors about five years ago because all of them didn’t necessarily play into the integrated value proposition.

In the last decade, IBM divested the semiconductor businesses to no success of turning around growth. As the typical adage goes, one can't shrink to grow and this split seems like another case of trying to shrink to grow. What would make the stock more valuable is growing the whole business, not just the cloud business.

Another prime example of how corporate splits don't necessarily work is the HP split back in 2014. The printer company split into Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and HP (HPQ) in a somewhat similar move of IBM to focus on the better growth opportunities of one division. The diverse businesses didn't necessarily fit together, but the company wasn't necessarily better off after the split.

Both HP stocks initially outgunned the S&P 500 index, but over the last 5 years the benchmark index has the better return. Investors holding onto HPE have vastly underperformed the S&P 500 now.

Data by YCharts

When IBM splits, investors will obviously rush into the cloud business and dump the infrastructure services stock. The market just isn't likely to give existing shareholders free money because on what amounts to financial engineering.

What will drive value for IBM shareholders is the company returning to pre-coronavirus EPS estimates topping $14. The stock offered value due to the potential for EPS growth over the next few years.

It's difficult for the stock to rally unless the new CEO can generate EPS growth back in line with previous forecasts as the economy normalizes following the COVID-19 shutdowns. At $130, IBM only trades at 9x those previous EPS estimates of $14.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate split isn't guaranteed to generate value for shareholders. IBM needs to generate revenue and earnings growth to reward shareholders. The stock is cheap, but corporate spin-offs and divestments don't solve the ultimate problems at IBM.

